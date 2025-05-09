4 Zodiac Signs Are Wildly Successful From Now Until May 25, While Mercury Is In Taurus

Mercury enters Taurus beginning on May 10, 2025, beginning a wildly successful new era for four zodiac signs and offering relief for the collective. With the ruler of the transit, Venus, now direct, we can better tap into the abundant energy of this Taurus season, a good moment to socialize, analyze our spending habits, and begin writing our new stories.

The zodiac signs benefitting the most from this transit are Mercury-ruled signs Gemini and Virgo along with fixed signs Scorpio and Taurus, who will attract major success as they start feeling ike themselves once more. Mercury-ruled signs will have more drive now that their ruling planet is moving forward. Taurus and Scorpios will also see positive influences from the transit. Nevertheless, we will all benefit from this energy because it begins a new chapter that will continue until Mercury enters Gemini later this month.

1. Taurus

Mercury in your sign is an impactful transit during which you'll be wildly successful, Taurus. There is excitement during this time since Mercury in your sign helps you reestablish some house rules for yourself after the Venus and Mercury retrograde transits. During this season, you will be victorious once you set your sights on something because you will be feeling determined with Pluto squaring your sign. Mars in Leo is also giving you the green light to be victorious, even with the challenging aspect to your sign.

Mercury in Taurus might feel like a resurgence for you, especially after your ruler, Venus was retrograde for so long. Now you have some more control and things start to move in accordance with your plans, giving you more self-assurance. This is a good time for you to focus on finances and learning how to work more efficiently. Your social life will also get a lot more interesting, especially while we're still in Taurus season.

This is a very cathartic and peaceful transit, even with the opposition and squares from the Full Moon in Scorpio and the conflicting energy from Mars and Pluto early on. This is still an uplifting time representing a powerful new beginning. It’s going to show you that anything is possible as you begin to believe in yourself once again.

2. Gemini

Because Mercury guides your chart, you'll be wildly successful while the planet of communication is in Taurus. After the retrograde energy, Mercury in grounded Taurus feels comforting and offers tranquility after the lessons you had to learn in previous months. Mercury in Taurus helps you breathe, and it can make the challenging Saturnian influences feel a lot more manageable.

As a mutable sign, you will benefit from applying what you have learned thus far under Saturn’s tutelage. But Mercury in Taurus is also reminding you to be patient and not rush through, otherwise you will have to repeat the work you are doing once again. Patience may not be part of your mantra, but this transit helps you slow down. It's an excellent period to focus on recharging, especially if you have dealt with burnout. The benefits of this transit mean that you’re able to take care of yourself and nourish your heart and soul.

This can also be a wonderful transit that helps you to reconnect with your partner. If you’re single, you’re able to meet new people because socializing becomes easier during this time.

During this period, you may also focus on home improvement projects because you will have some good ideas on tackling them. If Mercury retrograde stunted your dreams, Mercury in Taurus helps you envision amazing possibilities, fueling your ambition and desire to grow your material wealth and happiness.

3. Virgo

As another Mercury-ruled sign, you will be very much impacted by this transit happening in one of your relationship houses. This transit is also happening in an earth sign, which adds an element of optimism. However, you must remember not to overindulge and to know your limits when you decide to splurge on something.

If you are single, you may be compelled to date. Remember to protect your boundaries and be more discerning when it comes to starting a relationship. Although Saturn in Pisces has brought in some restrictions to your relationship house, this Mercury transit can soften your aura, making you more relatable to others. Mercury in Taurus can help you grow as a friend or romantic partner.

This is the energy that helps you work towards your goals relentlessly because Mercury connects you with where you want to be. This potent energy is also the ruler of the highest point of your chart, making this even more transformative and essential for you. You are expanding while Mercury in Taurus is creating the blueprint for more abundance now that Saturn is ready to enter a new sign.

Consider the friendships that you have during this time, and if you’re single, try not to rush into a new relationship. Mercury wants you to be focused and prioritize your future as you’re given the building blocks to begin working on it now.

4. Scorpio

While the energy is happening in your relationship house, Mercury in Taurus alleviates the challenging energy that has been surrounding us for the last several months. Mercury in Taurus feels abundant and similar to a reset.

As a fixed sign enduring many challenging transits, you can benefit from this, especially after the Mars and Venus retrogrades showing you a new concept to love and the value of those connections made during this time. Mercury in Taurus allows you to reconcile with others and be more mature since it teaches you how to listen and be a more compassionate and ideal friend or partner for someone.

Mercury in Taurus assuages the hold that the Pluto opposition has had on your sign. It's a good period for collaborations and network expansion for the career or academic sectors since Mercury helps you make and build alliances. Start planning towards your future with Mars at the peak of your chart transforming how you view your ambitions while also pushing you forward.

You are also becoming stronger. The theme here is on building not only your foundation, but your armor. Mercury in Taurus helps you protect your beliefs snf dreams and makes you unstoppable while also tapping into your magnetic Venusian qualities.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.