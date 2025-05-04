4 Zodiac Signs Stop Caring About Pleasing Others & Start Living Life For Themselves Beginning In May 2025

There are zodiac signs that are finally done pleasing others. With so many responsibilities and high expectations from everyone around you, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. And our people-pleaser tendencies have a way of knocking us down as we overextend ourselves to make others happy. You aren't alone in this way of thinking, as, according to a survey from YouGov, 49% of Americans identify as people pleasers.

Still, just because this is normalized doesn't mean it should be this way forever — especially for the four zodiac signs that stop caring about pleasing others and start living life for themselves in May 2025. According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, we're reaching a point of maturity because of the Sun-Uranus conjunction in Taurus, which is destroying people pleasing tendencies. Under this energy, "You can live the life you want according to the vision you've set for yourself, beyond the influence of other people's values or wishes for you," Grim explained.

Beginning in May, Aquarius, Taurus, Scorpio, and Leo zodiac signs can expect to feel as if they've quantum leaped into their best selves. "And this is beautiful, because I know many of you have felt stuck during the long, dark night of retrogrades," added Grim.

With that being said, here are the changes that are coming in fast as you finally begin to stop caring about pleasing others and start living life for yourself.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius, you've never been one to let what others think stop you from living life the way you want to, but that doesn't mean you haven't faced challenges of your own. You may have felt stuck due to circumstances outside of your control, but according to Grim, starting now, "your thirst for change will outweigh any desire to stay in place."

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, this is literal for you, Aquarius.

"Your living situation is changing," Hathor explained. "You might be moving around this time, you might decide that right now is the time that you are just gonna get up and leave."

For many people around you, this might seem sudden and completely unexpected. However, because you're choosing to focus on yourself, you've unconsciously committed to changing your routine for the better. Your focus is on ensuring that your needs are met, which in some cases, might mean changing up your home life.

That being said, "Be flexible about the changes happening in your home at this time," warned Hathor. Don't allow the discomfort of something new to interfere with the potential for something amazing.

2. Taurus

Taurus, you're on a roll this month. You're known for being good with your money, and people can sometimes take advantage of that — but that ends now.

"You are done with anyone who is not contributing to your well-being and your overall happiness and your bank account," Hathor said. "Anything that is limiting your resources will be completely wiped out. You are building something from the ground up."

So, with your entrepreneurial energy at an all-time high, don't allow your connection with others to interfere with your potential. As most Taurus know, money and stability always come first.

3. Scorpio

Another sign that's going to sYou're fiercely loyal to the people in your life, Scorpio, which can lead to people-pleasing at times. But this month, you're done with going out of your way for others, and the Sun-Uranus conjunction is a reminder to start living life for yourself. Under this energy, you finally cut off those undeserving of your affections and invest time into those who bring excitement and joy into your life.

"All your relationships are upgrading," Hathor said. "The friends you associate with, your person, you are up leveling now."

In the past, you might've felt as if the energy you put in was unnoticed around you, but now, "You are building something together with someone," Hathor explained. "There's a whirlwind of new love coming in, new excitement, spontaneity, fun, and just more joy."

So, while love and luck haven't always been on your side, your tribe is being developed in May.

4. Leo

Leo, you're eager to please, which can easily lead to you being taken advantage of. But in May, you stop caring about pleasing others, especially at work. Lately, it might've felt as if your career has been put on hold. Little progression and confusion have been causing you to stumble in the dark for the longest time.

Luckily, all of this is going to do a 180 as a radical change occurs in your professional life — it's time to start living for yourself.

"You might be tempted to just throw a job away in the bin. Like, you just don't wanna be responsible anymore," explained Hathor. However, this isn't a bad thing, because "Greater opportunities are flooding in."

From your identity to your social status, expect to level up as your career goes from boring and stagnant to fun and exciting.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.