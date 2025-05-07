Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs Before The End Of May 2025

Life always has its fair share of good and bad moments since the start of 2025, but for three zodiac signs, life gets so much better before the end of May 2025.

According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, Libra, Aries, and Pisces are "entering a brand new chapter of their lives in May," shedding some of the difficulties and challenges they've recently faced. From finding success in their careers to being perceived as more charming or attractive, these three signs are experiencing positive transformation this month and have much to look forward to..

Advertisement

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra's life gets much better before the end of May 2025 that it'll feel as though they're quantum jumping into a higher timeline, Brobeck explained. With Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, positively aspecting their 10th house of public image, career, and fame, these areas of Libra's life will experience expansion.

Advertisement

Brobeck explained that Libras "might experience a lot of fated or karmic events involving their public image," adding that this zodiac sign "might find themselves in the spotlight more and more and more this month."

Libras will also receive a huge boost in their attractiveness, Brobeck said. As Venus and Saturn transit their seventh house, a fated romance is likely to come into their life as they step into a brand new chapter.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries is in luck as their life is expected to get much better before the end of May. Aries is the epitome of main character energy in May because "they will have a ton of planetary focus on their sign," Brobeck said.

According to the astrologer, Aries can look forward to experiencing a huge boost in their personal attractiveness with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, transiting this fiery sign. Venus also rules finances, so Aries can expect to see a boost there, Brobeck said, especially once Saturn enters this zodiac sign on May 24.

"They could experience a lot of karmic events that will push them into new positions at work or even into the spotlight in some way," Brobeck explained.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

According to Brobeck, "Pisces placements will also be stepping into a brand new chapter of their lives as Saturn will be finally transitioning out of the sign of Pisces that it's been in since 2023 and now entering the sign of Aries," making life so much better for Pisces by the end of May.

With Saturn in their sign, Pisces have found themselves at odds in multiple areas of their life. From feeling discontent in their relationships to feeling stagnant in their career, getting out of this intensity will give Pisces the needed break they need to thrive in life.

Advertisement

With this in mind, Pisces should be prepared to tie up loose ends. As great as it is to transition into a new period of their life, oftentimes, transition comes with the need to let go. So, while this needed break is much welcomed, be sure to set the foundation before stepping into this new chapter of life.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.