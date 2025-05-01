2 Zodiac Signs Live A Life Of Abundance In May 2025

Two zodiac signs live a life of abundance in May 2025, a transformative month of strong, positive energy. Pluto stations retrograde on May 4, followed by Mercury entering Taurus on May 10, and these two powerhouses set the foundation for the collective to kick off new ideas and take action.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 12 pushes us all to truly become more confident with our self-expression. On the 20th, the Sun enters the sign of Gemini, making this a very transformative season now that the Sun and Jupiter, the planet of abundance, will meet for the next several weeks. Saturn enters Aries on the May 24, and although this will only be for a few months before Saturn returns to Pisces during its retrograde, it will set the tone for what we will expect over the next several years.

Advertisement

Mercury will be in domicile on May 25 in the sign of Gemini, where its quick, adaptable energy flourishes. The New Moon in Gemini on the 26th helps us connect with hope and revitalize the faith in ourselves with the Moon in conjunction with Jupiter.

Overall, May helps the collective get back on track, but two zodiac signs truly live a life of abundance all month as they find their purpose once again.

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

You settle in with the energy working in your favor after dealing with a lot of the chaos from your season. May presents a time for you to live a life of abundance as you gain the momentum to accomplish anything you set your mind to.

Your focus now is on your finances, which can bring about a lot of good fortune and opportunity for you as well. Mercury in Taurus from May 10 to 25 is good for tackling any financial obstacles, helping you develop a practical plan and structure. You’re open to the new and exciting opportunities that await, especially around the May 12 Full Moon in Scorpio that empowers you and activates the sectors of your chart that bring healing to your inner child. This is also a time for you to connect with your power.

Advertisement

We then move into the blessings of this Gemini season beginning on May 20, which may provide assistance with developing great and potent ideas that started during Mercury retrograde in your sign early in the year. Another powerful moment will be May 24, when Saturn finally enters your sign, giving you more structure over the next two and a half years. The New Moon in Gemini on the 26th will feel like a blessing with Jupiter in the same sign, giving you a lot of that assurance and courage that you as a fire sign embrace.

This month is going to continue to transform, evolve, and empower you. Embrace the positive and fruitful things headed your way while you are cultivating your aspirations.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The month of May puts you back in the driver’s seat, ready to embark on a new journey of abundance. Things feel more favorable compared to April as we witness the fruits of our labor.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius will have you evaluating the steps you need to take when it comes to your learning progress. This is a period of editing and revision while practicing patience, especially since Mercury will be in your sign later in the month. Mercury enters Taurus on the 10th, allowing you to rest, find moments of connection, and most importantly, helping you slow down before the Full Moon in Scorpio on the 12th, a very abundant and encouraging transit for you.

The Sun finally enters your sign on the 20th, a fantastic transit for the next several weeks. Gemini season is going to feel a lot more potent now that Jupiter and the Sun will be connected for the next 30 days.

Saturn enters Aries on the 24th, which helps you breathe easier. Saturn will return to Pisces later in the year, but for now, this is a moment for you to rest and to set your sights on different things, like zeroing in on your career goals for the future.

Advertisement

Mercury enters your sign on the 25th. Your ruler in your sign is just going to be fantastic and a good time to meet people. Those in the academic sector will experience joy in learning new things. The New Moon in your sign on the 26th is also a very beautiful transit because the Moon and Jupiter will connect, making this a very significant time for you to plant the seeds for your next adventure in the next six months.

May promises to be a very important moment in time for you because it will help you continue the process that Jupiter has initiated as you cultivate your talents and gifts for ongoing growth.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.