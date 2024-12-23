The One Zodiac Sign Whose Health Improves In 2025, According To An Astrologer

It's common for people to make New Year's resolutions, and statistics have shown that 79% of these resolutions concern improving health. These same statistics report only 4% of people actually following through with these goals, and according to professional astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim, one zodiac sign whose health improves in 2025 may just be part of that small percentage.

One zodiac sign's health improves in 2025, according to an astrologer:

In a TikTok video, Grim explained that after experiencing physical and psychological injuries in 2024, Scorpio is making health and wellness a top priority in 2025.

"Saturn and Neptune will enter their sixth house, joining Chiron and amplifying the call to master their daily wellness and health practices," Grim explained. "The position of transiting Saturn represents the area of our life where we can face challenges or delays, but also represents the hard work that can lead to our greatest achievements."

Scorpio is "continuing to optimize their lifestyle and habits in 2025," Grim said.

Scorpio, expect 2025 to be filled with encouraging energy as you finally take a closer look at your lifestyle and daily habits. According to Grim, strength training is appealing for Scorpio throughout 2025 as the zodiac sign's main goal is to achieve long-term results, and the astrologer noted that with hard work, you will be successful.

"And with Neptune in the mix, some of these breakthroughs could be energetic or spiritual," added Grim, "Meaning that they'll find intuitive ways to achieve wellness and mindfulness."

An astrologer named Héloïse noted in a TikTok video that Scorpio may face some challenges in February and March when Venus and Mercury retrograde back through your sixth house, activating your sick house. But this isn't a time to give up — retrograde phases are meant to teach us discipline and provide inspiration, so use this time to revisit your routine and see where you can make improvements.

Things like property investments and transformation within the family are also on deck for Scorpio in 2025.

However, "health, wellness, and mindfulness will take precedence," the astrologer reiterated. "Remember that health is wealth and from there all the other incredible opportunities will fall into place," Grim ended.

So, begin planning a health-centered routine for 2025. Though it may be a little time-consuming, your mental and physical health will thank you for it.

