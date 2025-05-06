Astrologer Reveals The Best Day Of The Month In May 2025 — & Which Day Will Be The Most Challenging

The planets are always shifting and influencing the energy of the day, making some days better than others. Taking this into account, an astrologer revealed the best day of the month in May 2025 — as well as which day will be the most challenging.

The stars have a way of providing a glimpse into the patterns that can shape our moods, decisions, and even the timing of certain key events. Through astrology, we're able to gain a bit of insight into how we can navigate the month of May to make sure we're going into it with intention and clarity. An astrologer named Stephanie Campos revealed the two specific days in May that she called her favorite and least favorite. Campos explained that these particular days stand out for a plethora of reasons, including how the planets will be aligned to impact certain areas of our lives.

The astrologer explained that the best day of the month is May 22.

On May 22, Venus in Aries will form a trine with Mars in Cancer, Campos explained. Venus and Mars are associated with creativity, romance, desire, momentum, and progress, so when those two planets come together, it makes for good fortune in those areas of our lives.

"Things are steamy and we are making creative progress. We are feeling creatively inspired and it's just like the pieces of the puzzle are finally coming together," she said. "We experienced Venus forming a trine with Mars earlier this year because both of those planets had a lengthy retrograde."

This time around, instead of being in retrograde, Venus and Mars are now direct. Since one of the planets was in retrograde when they came together earlier this year, we weren't able to reap the benefits compared to when it happens again on May 22.

Now that they're meeting together again, the two planets will be in fire signs compared to them meeting in water signs earlier this year.

"In fire signs, it's passionate, it's progress, it's fun," Campos explained, which differs from the emotional and sentimental energy of water signs. "It's steamy, so this is gonna be a really delicious day to shoot your shot, whether it's pitching an idea to someone, telling someone you love them, or making tons of progress on a personal goal."

Whatever you're trying to do in your personal or professional life, May 22 is the perfect day to shine and take up space while not making yourself feel bad about it in the slightest.

The astrologer warned that the most challenging day of the month is May 24.

On May 24, Saturn moves into the sign of Aries, Campos explained, affecting Libra, Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn the most.

"This one goes out to you," Campos said. "You are going to be experiencing the most cosmic challenges, and you might feel like your relationships, your personal goals, your private life and living situation, relationships with family, your career, your life path, all of that is being tested."

The astrologer explained that the planet Saturn wants commitment and sacrifice from these signs. Despite how challenging this day in May sounds, Campos insisted that it can actually be incredibly healing and helpful. Individuals may be able to make a lot of progress on whatever milestones or goals are captivating their attention at the moment.

"This is going to be a season of setting boundaries," Campos promised. "It is also going to bring you deeper into alignment with your purpose, remind you of your power and resilience, and ultimately bring you more security on your life path, as well as a sense of stability."

The planet Saturn can sometimes struggle when it moves into the sign of Aries, Campose said, because Saturn is all about time, restriction, and limits. Aries, on the other hand, is about taking impulsive action. Since Saturn is moving into Aries, Campos explained that if you are making decisions quickly or without thinking things through, you might experience more consequences in the next couple of months.

"It's almost like, this month you get some sort of blessing because we have Venus in Aries meeting with Mars in Leo on the 22nd. There's this period of blooming in the Aries section of your chart and also the Leo section of your chart, but then a couple days later, Saturn moves into Aries."

Campos advised people to really pay attention to Aries in their birth chart. She urged those to question what it signifies and what themes and planets they have there because those topics and themes are going to be experiencing some cosmic speed bumps over the next few years.

Overall, while May 22 brings good fortune and creative energy, May 24 is meant for us to really slow down and do a bit of self-reflection so that we can continue building foundations that truly last.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.