4 Zodiac Signs Have A Complete Career Transformation In 2025

While the job market has proven to be challenging for many over the past year, an astrologer claimed that's all about to change for four zodiac signs poised to have a complete career transformation in 2025.

Four zodiac signs have a career transformation in 2025, according to an astrologer

In a TikTok video, an astrologer known as The UIA noted that while "every zodiac sign has a chance to change their career," " there are four zodiac signs in particular that "have the best transformation when it comes to their career in 2025."

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The UIA explained that air sign Gemini will experience a positive shift as the North Node changes signs to enter Pisces in their 10th house of career, giving Gemini more clarity on the career path best suited to their personality and life purpose.

Advertisement

"Not only will you start to understand what career you actually meant to be on for your life," The UIA explained, "but also things will just start to make more sense."

This good energy helps you make reasonable choices regarding your career, especially with Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, in your sign for the first half of the year, providing even more clarity when trying to align your career with your identity. While Jupiter shift into Cancer in mid-2025, The UIA noted this is still positive for Gemini, as it will be in your second house of finances.

"So, not only will you have good luck with career, but also finances too," the UIA explained.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

According to The UIA, Cancer experiences a ton of energy in their 10th house of career in 2025. While The UIA admitted 2025 won't be without its challenges, ultimately, everything you experience will be rewarding. The UIA explained that with Pluto now out of your sister sign Capricorn, "you might also start to feel a bit more freer with these kind of opportunities."

As benefic planet Jupiter enters your sign in the summer of 2025, it will transit your first house of self, leading you to attract more opportunities and status

Advertisement

Now, in the Summer Jupiter will be in Cancer and your first house of self, helping you "attract more opportunities," The UIA explained. "So, this is a good energy when it comes to leveling up your career," she added.

So keep pushing forward and being positive, Cancer! Your lucky year in your career is just beginning.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

In 2025, The UIA noted that not only does Virgo have tons of astrological energy occurring in their eighth house, which represents shared investments and finances, but Jupiter in Gemini in Virgo's tenth house brings "luck and expansion to you for your career path."

The UIA noted that this energy builds off of the foundation you've already built, whether that means resumes you've started putting together or job applications you've already submitted. So if you've been frustrated with where their career has been heading, stay positive. 2025 will show career improvement as promotions, finances, and recognition will finally be yours.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Jupiter entering Cancer mid-2025 is great news for Libra's 10th house of career, The UIA explained, leading to "beautiful" expansion and success in that area.

However, you don't have to wait until June for that to happen, as The UIA noted that with the planet of luck currently in Gemini, "that's in your ninth house of study and travel," giving you a head start on the knowledge and qualifications necessary for the next phase of your career.

As long as Libra applies this knowledge and remains focused, expect 2025 to be a successful year!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help topics such as relationships, career, family, and astrology.