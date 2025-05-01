What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About May 2025, Per A Tarot Reader

We have arrived to a powerful month, zodiac signs, and May 2025 tarot horoscopes have a message: Grow where you are planted, in love, work, and what matters most to you. May is perhaps one of the most soul-igniting months we will experience throughout 2025. The collective tarot card pulled for May is The Lovers, and this shouldn't surprise anyone.

The Lovers in the tarot is more than two people falling in love. It's a process that includes communication, because it's ruled by Mercury. So, you put your intention out there.

Everything indicates we have what we need to know coming in May. Communication and love are in the cards, astrology and numerology, and what's interesting is that numerologically, May is a five-month; in tarot and numerology, this represents challenge and change; in astrology, it represents romance.

You may find freedom within your partnership, but via work. We want to have what a healthy relationship is supposed to look like. People may start to cherish the idea of hard work and relationships. Let's see what this means for each zodiac sign in May.

What the May 2025 tarot horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign, per a tarot card reader:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Aries: Queen of Wands

May is about taking action, Aries. The perfect tarot card is here for you, and it's a magnetic, take-charge message. So, if you want love, you have to go for it. If you want to find a new job, your action will produce results. If you notice anything that needs to change, it may require you to do uncomfortable and hard things. But, this is what Aries zodiac signs do. They work hard and they play hard. It's in their DNA.

So, this month, be brave. Push yourself beyond your comfort zone. Look for opportunities to make adjustments to your regular schedule. Where there's a will, there's a way, and if there's no will, you can dig into your heart and self-generate it.

If you struggle with taking action, use this month to hire a career coach or get an accountability partner. If you haven't had luck in love, ask someone to introduce you or give you feedback. Avoid complaining at work or home as it may undermine your potential success. Think positive thoughts. Remember, what you put in, you get out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Taurus: The Fool, reversed

Advice from the tarot card? Slow and steady wins the race at work and also in love. You have some battle scars from previous relationships — career and romantic — so let those be a reminder that you can trust people but you must also vet them.

Taurus, this month you learn to apply the life lessons you've learned so far this year, which helps you avoid wasting precious time. Choose your projects wisely and learn to master the word "No." Choose yoru partnerships wisely, and when you are ready to commit, go for what you desire.

You might be asked to do things or be involved in partnerships that seem interesting at first, and the fear of missing out could kick in. However, it's better to pick what helps you to reach your goals. Knowing what you want is the ticket to your success.

You may disappoint a few people who hoped to tap into your talents and skills, but can't. Be true to yourself. If a relationship isn't symbiotic, it's best to turn them down. That's the overarching message of the reversed Fool card: saying no.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Gemini: The Magician

Gemini, what a great time to be alive. May helps you to manifest everything you want in live from love to money. This month is about figuring out who you are and what you want to be, and when you figure that out, you can align your intentions with your inner truth and take action that leads to significant results.

You get an opportunity to play the star of your own life. If you want a new love or you're trying to improve a relationship, you are magnetic with main character energy. It's easy for you to make life interesting, centered around with the different roles you play in life. You may find it easy to try new things and show off skills you've never used but wanted to. Do you want to be a parent? Do you prefer to be a solopreneur? Why not?

You are a jack of all trades this month, but when you're good at many things, you can be stretched thin and master none. Use this time to figure out what you're really good at and then consider offering those services to others for financial gain.

The good news is that you start to see signs of growth in your professional life. You may begin assuming a leadership role with greater responsibility based on a niche you've carved for yourself.

You will want to work hard at fine-tuning your craft, but be forewarned that this could lead to burnout in June. So, find a balance between work and play.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Pentacles

May is about creating the life you want to live and developing your game plan, Cancer. The Knight of Pentacles is not the type of person who rushes into love or anything that is significantly important. Instead, it moves slowly, methodically, carefully and with caution. You can be practical about love. You are emotional which makes being careful a smart move, especially when it comes to matters of the heart.

You've finally reached a place of inner stability, health, and power, and this is the time to put yourself out into the world and make life happen. May is ideal for creating a vision board. You will want to craft phrases that inspire you each day.

Don't fret about spending the first half of the year focused on inner work. Your healing will help you to accelerate your personal growth through the rest of 2025. You'll want to approach your ambitious aims with a game plan. Put a life goal planner together and get an accountability partner to help you stay true to your benchmarks for the next six months.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Leo: Knight of Cups

Love is in the air, and it's also in your soul. You have a lot of romantic energy this month, and the Knight of Cups signals good events happening in your love life, but also your career. You are prepared to create a life you love living, and that joy bleeds into all other areas of your life because you have built it in.

In May, you can see what you want in the future — use that to manifest a social following about your pursuit of happiness. The sky is the limit, but keep both feet on the ground.

You have learned how to navigate problems in relationships from professional to personal with creative solutions, and this positively sets you apart from others. You may become known as a problem-solver, and your knowledge about various topics can position you as a person of influence.

You'll want to exercise high integrity but avoid gossip or sharing details confided in you during private chats or intimate conversations. Talking about your experiences on social media can be helpful and create a following for you online.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Virgo: Six of Pentacles, reversed

May is about humility and learning to accept people where they are, Virgo. The Six of Pentacles, reversed may be a confirmation of what you know and sense in your life. People don't always give what you do, and even if you think that things will even out down the road, oftentimes, they do not, and never will.

You strive to be the best person you can be, so you want your partner and family to do the same. This may be a great thought in theory; however, it may not be a realistic expectation to project on others.

You have to be careful not to push people to hustle the same way that you are doing. Would it be nice if they did it without you nagging them on? Yes, but it's harder on you to keep pushing and you may miss out on channeling your energy toward yourself.

Do you want to come across as judgmental or self-centered if you are overly preachy about living a healthy life that's productive and busy? No. So, stop and as Mel Robbins says, "Let them."

Instead, model the type of lifestyle you think is best. Be approachable when others ask questions. You might become a significant influence passively, which can be the better way to go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Libra: Ace of Wands, reversed

You are a free-spirit, and you might find yourself a bit bored this month when it comes to anything that's stagnant and holds you back. The Ace of Wands, reversed is saying to you to make life happen. If you want to have a better life, you are the person who decides it's time to do it.

May is about navigating uncertainty and learning to embrace change, Libra. A new outlook can challenge you in many ways.

You may be relearning what your heart wants. Test it. This month, anticipate experiences where you question things. You might feel unsure of what you want, when, and with who. Find out by trying new things, and ditch what's not working. Focus on what does.

As you navigate changes and inner emotional wars, use a journal for self-discovery. If you don't like to write, use your voice memo app to capture thoughts — then listen to them at the end of the year to see how much you've grown.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Scorpio: The Lovers

You deserve to find the love you're after, and you also deserve to find someone as committed as you are when it comes to relationships. May is about distractions and remaining true to your original vision, Scorpio. Distractions can be a fantastic learning field. It helps you discover where your threats are and gives you the opportunity to fix them.

You may receive a tempting offer that appeals to your ego. Due to the intrigue or mystery associated with an offer, it may appear that letting go of what you have currently is a good idea. You may need to weigh the pros and cons before jumping into a new adventure. Learn from what you discover and turn that into wisdom.

You might be less enchanted with your current social status or business relationships, but that does not mean you should quit to pursue something that promises to be better but remains unproven.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Swords, reversed

You have high expectations of yourself and others, so when you get the Page of Swords, reversed during a month where love is a predominant theme, you want to experience romance fully. May is about overcoming obstacles and learning to trust your inner guide, Sagittarius. That may mean admitting you want to be loved, and you want to love with all yoru heart.

As you set the foundation for fulfilling whatever goal you set for yourself earlier this year, you will discover the roadblocks that could prevent you from succeeding. You should ask for advice to help you overcome these obstacles; however, you need to be careful not to ask the wrong people for their opinions.

This month, avoid less experienced advisors, counselors, especially if you're going to relationship counseling. Seek individuals who have many years of expertise in the area specific to your goal to avoid feeling demotivating or having setbacks.

You're sharp, and you can tell when things are headed in the right direction. Listen to your intuition, Sagittarius. It always knows where to lead you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Cups

This month, the Nine of Cups you have emotional harmony and balance in your love life. Love can give you what you need in life including money. You learn how to connect spirituality to wealth-generating activities, Capricorn, and you can even be rich in love.

This is the month to master the laws of manifestation and start applying them to your own life. You may discover your favorite manifestation techniques and apply them to your daily routine consistently. You might manifest a partner if you're single. You can manifest a deeper bond if you're already committed to someone.

This month, write down how much love or money you'd like to earn or experience by the end of this year. Then, let your energy connect with your desire and action. Remember that manifestation works when you do what needs to be done to get what you want from life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Aquarius: Strength

Love isn't for the week or complacent, it's for people who are willing to be brave and to pursue their dreams. You have the Strenght tarot card which means you will have to work through problems to reveal the core of who you are. So, in a nutshell, May is about developing strength of character, Aquarius.

You're in business to win, in all facets of your life, and ready to do something great with the rest of the year. You may find trusting others is a great new world for you. You may even start letting your guard down more than usual.

During May, you will want to focus on a well-rounded life from health, wealth, and love. Start going to the gym. Begin a spiritual practice. Have fun and work hard. Go on dates. Socialize and have fun.

You will want to cultivate stress-releasing habits to use them in healthy ways when life feels tough. It will feel good to know that you have come so far in such a short period of time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

May 2025 tarot card for Pisces: The Emperor

Some say love is romantic, but you also embrace the responsibility that's involved with loving people well. The Emperor tarot card is perfect for you during a month that's dedicated to love; you work hard for romance, and you enjoy sacrificiing yourself to the subject of unconditional loyalty and love.

May could be a tough time for you, Pisces, but you're here for it. You could begin a new relationship and have problems at the start. If you're not interested in romance, you may find a job requiring you to lead in an area you feel unprepared for. If you are a manager, supervisor, or leader in any way, some people will follow you willingly; others may not.

Regardless, pick your battles wisely because some will end with you saying goodbye to people, places, or things you've outgrown. The wisdom you developed and cultivated thus far will help you discern who you can depend on. Some situations may require you to stand on your own two feet. You may like it that way.

Avoid letting the pressures of life cause you to feel angry and agitated. You will want to balance your strength with kindness. That's what you do, isn't it? This month you'll find who you are on a whole new level.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.