5 Zodiac Signs Have Good Luck With Relationships In May 2025

Five zodiac signs have good luck with relationships in May 2025. The month that brings dramatic and transformative energy into our love lives as Pluto stations retrograde, Gemini season begins, and Saturn enters Aries for the first time in 30 years.

On Sunday, May 4, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, inviting you to merge old themes of romance with a new way of approaching them until the planet of transformation turns direct in October 2025. During this time, you're encouraged to see yourself and your relationship through a new lens, figuring out new and exciting ways to approach your existing relationship.

Gemini season begins on Tuesday, May 20, quickly followed by Mercury’s move into Gemini on Sunday, May 25, and the New Moon in Gemini on Monday, May 26. Gemini energy helps you understand the choices around you so that you can make the romantic decision that will benefit you in the long run. You will want to pay attention to the choices that you make during this time, focusing on your long-term goals. This will be important as Gemini often brings up the choices between the quick fix and what is best for your relationship in the future. If you are ever in doubt, be sure to choose the option that will inspire you and your partner to keep growing.

One of the most pivotal moments of the year arrives in the midst of this Gemini energy as Saturn shifts into Aries on Saturday, May 24. Saturn invites you to put effort into what you desire so that you can experience future rewards. Try not to get discouraged if it seems like romantic results aren’t coming in as fast as you'd like, because Saturn works slowly — but the relationship that is created during this time will be unbreakable.

While all zodiac signs benefit from these powerful shifts, this transformative energy helps five zodiac signs in particular have good luck with relationships all month.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, this month is not about being right, but rather digging into what you can do to strengthen your relationship. You have good luck with relationships in May, Leo, so try to approach your relationship from a space of compromise in the weeks ahead.

By trying to remain in control or let your ego govern your choices, you won’t be able to make the positive changes you’re seeking. Instead, you need to set all that aside and see this phase of your relationship as one of pure transformation. You are still in the aftershocks of Mars retrograde that ended back in February, as the planet of action and ambition just returned to your sign of Leo on April 18. Mars will remain here until June 18, helping you to see where and how you can make positive changes in how you approach your relationship, which includes focusing on compromise rather than being right.

Pluto will station retrograde in Aquarius on Sunday, May 4, offering you the perfect chance for a divine redo. Pluto entered Aquarius on November 19, 2024, beginning an intense phase of transformation, just weeks before Mars stationed retrograde in your zodiac sign of Leo. There is an inherent connection between the work of Mars retrograde and the benefits of Pluto retrograde in Aquarius.

For you to see the improvements in your romantic life that you desire, you must be willing to see how you approach romantic matters. This means dropping your ego, letting go of the need to be right, and being willing to focus on compromise. You should never feel the need to be better than your partner or to have the last word. Remember, the stronger your relationship, the better you can become.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

There is a new romantic beginning on the horizon, Sagittarius, and it’s everything you’ve been hoping for. Jupiter, the planet of luck, shifted into Gemini on May 25, 2024, where it will continue to remain until June 9. The month of May is your last month until 2036 to have the planet of luck moving through your romantic sector, so it is an energy you should make the most of!

In this last month of Jupiter in Gemini, you will have your desires and dreams amplified as the New Moon in Gemini rises on Monday, May 26. The New Moon in Gemini brings about a new beginning for you in your romantic life in the form of an unexpected connection or a new level of commitment in an existing relationship. This new beginning is based on what you’ve been through in the last year and includes the deep healing that you’ve had to move through.

While this energy will bring a great deal of romantic abundance into your life, you will want to be sure to reflect on your choices as the universe may also be testing you around this time. During this phase, you should feel confident that the decisions and choices you’re making are authentically yours and not the product of your environment or the wounds of your childhood. This will let you trust in your heart and who most resonates with your soul.

Let this new beginning be one of greater freedom, not just in terms of a relationship, but in everything that has ever held you back from experiencing true and unconditional love.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Embrace the seriousness of love, dearest Libra. You have been going through an immense phase of change in your romantic life since 2023. During this time, the eclipses in Aries and Libra both challenged and benefited your romantic pursuits.

While this eclipse cycle is now finished, you are moving into a new era of love and good luck in relationships as Saturn shifts into Aries on Saturday, May 24, joining Neptune. This is monumental energy for you, as these outer planets transit through signs for a long period of time, representing that the new energy you feel awakening in your relationship is one that is here to stay.

Saturn in Aries brings greater seriousness into love, inviting you into the space of greater maturity. This phase will require effort and awareness, but it will also bring a love that truly can withstand the test of time. While you are often known for your flirty nature, Saturn in Aries may change that as you develop a greater focus on commitment and stability.

During this time, marriage may be delayed, which would only serve the benefit of strengthening your relationship. However, you may find yourself in a deeply profound relationship with someone significantly older during this phase. While this may be representative of the love you’ve always desired, be mindful of any karmic lessons coming in the form of childhood wounds. Use this energy for your highest good by focusing on the lessons the universe is trying to reveal, as well as practicing greater commitment and seriousness in any of your romantic pursuits.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, start building a genuine sense of intimacy during this month of good luck in relationships. Gemini season begins on Tuesday, May 20, and will bring the brilliance of the Sun into your house of intimacy and transformation. Gemini energy represents positive changes in your romantic life to bring about a deeper sense of intimacy.

This isn’t just a physical connection, but the mind, body, and spirit connection that defies anything you’ve ever experienced. With Gemini in this part of your life, you are urged to find a balance between your desires and what in your soul feels best. This may mean taking it slower in a new connection or in progressing an existing relationship, giving yourself time to truly build the type of deep intimacy that you crave with another.

Because Gemini energy brings a duality, you may also feel split or undecided on what your next step should be. This may translate as choosing between partners or different life paths. However, there is a certainty to your decisions now that you’ve previously lacked, which will allow you to truly see what you’ve always wanted manifested before you.

The Sun represents external action, so this is a time to truly start focusing on the connection you want to build. While there may be some temptations to not just embrace the physical aspects of romance, you have also learned enough to know what it is you truly are worth. Use this energy to develop a stronger bond with your partner or to begin a new and exciting relationship.

Instead of just focusing on physical attraction, be sure that you’re discussing topics like books, spirituality, and travel so that you can feel a stronger connection begin to grow. Because of this desire for depth, you may also feel drawn to do intimacy-building techniques like eye-gazing or breathwork. By truly allowing yourself to open to the type of connection you desire, you will be able to achieve it.

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

In romance, the most difficult challenge you face is being able to trust yourself. This can reflect in your relationship dynamics as well as being able to commit to a specific person. However, rather than focusing on a person or a romantic goal during this month of good luck in relationships, try to pursue the truth above all else. In your case, this may be the truth of the purpose of a connection, the truth that has been hidden from you, or the truth of your own feelings. You are on a journey that is set to bring about new beginnings into your romantic life, but you must focus solely on the truth.

Pluto will station retrograde in Aquarius on Sunday, May 4 in your house of new beginnings, spirituality, and abundance. Pluto retrograde in this area of your life tends to bring you back to previous themes or viewpoints that have affected your relationship. In Aquarius, you are being invited to break free from any romantic molds and instead embrace what feels most authentic for you.

Pluto will be retrograde in Aquarius until October 13, creating a powerful time for reflection and clearing up past issues in your relationship. This may bring about a reconciliation with someone from your past, so just proceed slowly and make sure what they are saying is actually the truth. Your romantic endeavors will be bolstered by Mercury shifting into Gemini on Sunday, May 25. This will help you address topics, needs, and concerns so that you can feel confident the love you feel is based on truth and not an illusion.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.