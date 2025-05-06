These 6 Zodiac Signs Are The Main Characters In May, For Better Or Worse

According to professional tarot reader and astrologer Abigal-Rose Remmer, six zodiac signs are the main characters in May 2025. For better or worse, the spotlight will be on Aquarius, Scorpio, Taurus, Aries, Libra, and Gemini zodiac signs all month long as they contend with significant astrological shifts that impact their lives in a big way.

"Main character doesn't necessarily mean luckiest," Remmer clarified in a TikTok video, but rather the focus will be on them as many major planetary movements take place in these signs. While every zodiac sign will feel the effects of transits such as Pluto retrograde, Mercury changing signs, and an intense Full Moon in some way, these six zodiac signs will notice the biggest changes in their lives by far.

1. Aquarius

Aquarius is one of the main characters in May 2025 thanks to Pluto retrograding through the zodiac sign. Remmer noted that because Pluto is a slow-moving outer planet, you may not notice these effects immediately. However, "Aquarius will have the spotlight on them for their identity, their sense of purpose, and their goals."

By the end of the month, Aquarius will begin to redefine their career goals and refine their creative skills, according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim. And while it might be uncomfortable, this sign will reflect on what Pluto has taught them since going direct back in 2024.

"Aquarius, this month energizes your one-on-one connections," Grim added. "You might seek to spend more time with a partner, especially doing physical activities."

That being said, some Aquarius might be slightly more competitive as they begin to see others as competition. As most people can imagine, this can lead to serious arguments with those closest to Aquarius.

"Ultimately, you will likely be able to assert yourself and get the better end of the bargain," Grim said.

2. Scorpio

Scorpios will be going through a transformative month of main character energy as there will be a Scorpio Full Moon on May 12. Full Moons in Scorpio have an intense energy known for exposing things that may be hiding just beneath the surface, explained Remmer, who noted that this is the time we'll experience "the skeletons come tumbling out of the closet."

Now, this won't be easy at first, but through this, Scorpios will be better able to evaluate if they're where they want to be in life. As Grim explained, "Scorpio, this month you're taking stock of all the extreme changes that have occurred in your significant relationships over the past seven years. And you're gauging whether or not those changes have gotten you to where you want to be with a partner."

For some, this might mean ending a friendship or romantic relationship as they realize they aren't on the same page. However, others may find complete satisfaction as they feel as if all the chaos has worked out in some kind of way. Either way, the middle of May promises deeper connections or endings as Scorpio reveals their hidden emotions and fully embrace their vulnerability.

"You're also adopting a public image as being maverick, independent, and bold," Grim added. "Your accomplishment in your career this month could empower and inspire others."

3. Taurus

Taurus will also be a main character in May as the intense Scorpio Full Moon on May 12 takes place in their seventh house of relationships.

"You are really finding this to be very pivotal for love," Remmer explained, "and learning things you didn't know before."

From learning about themselves to figuring out what they want and don't want in their relationship, this month is pushing Taurus to reevaluate and, most importantly, reflect.

"Taurus, this month you're finally coming up with solutions to creating the radically authentic life you want," Grim explained. "Whereas the past seven years felt like a volatile roller coaster," they now have the experience to interpret the reason for those changes.

Change isn't always easy, especially for Taurus. However, it's just what this zodiac sign needs to let go of anything that's been holding them back, and this month, "if anything has worn out its welcome, you'll make that known," Grim said.

4. Aries

Design: YourTango

Another main character in May is Aries. According to Remmer, because Venus is in Aries, there is bound to be magnetism and attraction when it comes to this zodiac sign. From being able to manifest better to figuring out what they want, this will be a pivotal month for Aries to do some deep reflection, especially once Saturn enters Aries on May 24.

"Aries, this month you're experiencing a major glow-up," Grim said. "After frustration seemed to fester in the early part of the year, you're now being given healthy outlets for your energy. This can include creativity, athletics, and yes, even romance."

Throughout May, Aries can reestablish their inner peace as they are finally able to figure out where they want to put their energy.

"You're also likely to draw attention from more people," Grim added. "Someone might do a double-take and complain about your clothing."

And while astrologers can't promise 2026 won't pose its fair share of challenges once Saturn, the planet of discipline, makes its home in the fire sign, May 2025 is expected to be an overall decent month.

5. Libra

Design: YourTango

This May, Libras should keep an eye out for their love life. According to Remmer, Venus being in Libra's opposite sign Aries will cause Libras to have more harmony in their love life. From setting better boundaries and finding it easier to express exactly what they want, Libras will finally be taking control over their love life.

For many, this might feel unexpected, however, Libra will be putting their foot down and asking the hard questions. For some, this might mean saying goodbye forever to a toxic ex or partner. For others, this could be reconciliation as they finally feel on the same page and achieve harmony with them, explained Grim.

"If you're newly single, then you might attract a new mate at some point this month. You could even become attracted to someone within your network or your friend group," Grim said.

Besides relationships, Libras will also experience a boost in their career that leads to more success later down the road.

6. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you're undoubtedly a main character in May 2025 as the month includes a New Moon in your sign, Mercury in Gemini, and the start of your zodiac season. This month, Geminis will be better able to manifest what they want as they establish their goals and identity. Remmer also added that if Gemini has been struggling to communicate, expect things to get a whole lot better in May 2025.

Grim continued that Gemini could be socializing a lot this month or coming to realizations about their career, possibly leading them to switch career paths. And while the middle of the month might leave them feeling burned out, the end of May promises better moments as they'll continue to socialize and make new connections.

"You might also be taking a trip, or building your strength back up and restoring a sense of optimism," Grim said.

Either way, the month of May will pretty much go off without a hitch as Gemini begins to feel more in their element.

