The Easiest Way To Tell When Each Zodiac Sign Is Lying

People lie every day, but sometimes it's not so difficult to tell.

Last updated on Jul 22, 2024

No matter how much we all want to be truthful, there's no denying that everyone tells lies once in a while. But we also find it annoying and untrustworthy when someone lies to us.

Eventually, lying too much breaks down the trust in friendships and complicates relationships. And everyone around you may realize your "tell" that indicates you're lying. 

Astrologically, there are certain things that give each zodiac sign away, revealing that they are lying. 

Here's the easiest way to tell when each zodiac sign is lying

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

how to tell when aries is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

The easiest way to tell when Aries is lying is when they say, "I'm okay." They want to act strong for everyone, and will always say they are doing fine. But chances are, they aren't actually okay. Aries is likely stressed or upset about all the things they are going through, and will put up a front.

RELATED: Aries As A Mom: Best And Worst Traits & Parenting Style

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

how to tell when taurus is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

When Taurus says they don't lie, it's a big clue that they are lying. Taurus values honesty and transparency, and goes on and on about how terrible it is when people lie. They will proudly declare that they never lie but, just like everyone else, Taurus can't help but lie sometimes.

RELATED: The Major Differences Between Taurus Sun, Moon And Risings

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

how to tell when gemini is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

People can tell Gemini is lying when they say they will return a call or text. They tend to be unreliable when communicating with their phone, often missing important calls and then forgetting about them. It will likely take a very long time for Gemini to remember to reach out, if they remember at all.

RELATED: 8 Biggest Lies About Gemini's Two-Faced Personality —​ Corrected!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

how to tell when cancer is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

The best way to tell when Cancer is lying is when they say they will be somewhere in a specific time frame. They may say something like, "I'll be there in five minutes," but really, they are running behind. Cancer doesn't want to disappoint other people, but they will actually take much longer to get ready.

RELATED: 8 Myth-Busting Facts About The Cancer Zodiac Sign

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

how to tell when aries is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

When Leo says something isn't a big deal to them, they are lying. They will act like everything is fine, but the situation is a huge deal. People think Leo is incredibly extra sometimes, and they try to pretend like things don't bother them. However, deep down, they do.

RELATED: The Best & Worst Personality Traits Of The Leo Zodiac Sign

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

how to tell when virgo is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Virgo tends to act like they understand something when they actually don't. They may say, "I totally get it" when someone is explaining a confusing anecdote, and will agree just to get this person off their back. Virgos tend to be worriers, so lying in this way shields them from criticism.

RELATED: 30 Virgo Quotes That Describe The Perfectionistic Zodiac Sign Perfectly

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

how to tell when libra is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

The easiest way to tell when Libra is lying is when they promise to keep a secret. They want others to trust them when they say they won't tell anyone, but Libra can't help but let those secrets slip every once in a while.

RELATED: Libra Dark Side: Bad & Negative Traits Of The Libra Zodiac Sign

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

how to tell when scorpio is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Scorpio is lying when they say they will forgive someone who wronged them. When they are angry at someone, their rage is strong. Scorpio will say many things to hurt their friend or partner. In the heat of the moment, they will feign forgiveness. At least for now.

RELATED: Scorpio Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Scorpio Personalities

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

how to tell when sagittarius is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

People can tell when Sagittarius is lying when they say they will accomplish a certain task in no time. But Sagittarius is a huge procrastinator! They assure others they are on top of their deadlines, but chances are they are way behind and will take quite a while to catch up.

RELATED: What It Means If You Have Sagittarius Rising As Your Ascendant Sign

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

how to tell when capricorn is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

It's easy to tell when Capricorn is lying, as they have a tendency to promise not to laugh when given embarrassing information. They want people to feel comfortable sharing their stories and will pretend to be serious about the situation. However, before they know it, Capricorn is cracking a smile.

RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Capricorn's Worst Enemies

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

how to tell when aquarius is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

Aquarius often lies when they say they are joking, after delivering a quip that didn't quite land properly. Their sarcastic sense of humor can sometimes come across as rude or offensive. So, to make people feel better, Aquarius will try to soften the blow by making light of the situation.

RELATED: 10 Best (And Worst) Aquarius Traits

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

how to tell when pisces is lying Ahmed Maghraby, ralfschmitzer and margiartho / Canva

A good way to tell when Pisces is lying is when they say they are cutting back on bad behaviors and will only indulge a little bit. Pisces is always trying to make themselves better, but they have trouble resisting patterns they've built. By the time others realize, Pisces is already back to their old ways.

RELATED: 15 Strange Myths & Facts About The Pisces Zodiac Sign

Helen Luc is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer and journalist whose work has appeared in Bustle, Los Angeles Times, YourTango, and Chegg. Her writing focuses on mental health, astrology, and relationships.

