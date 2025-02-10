How Each Zodiac Sign's Life Transforms Under The Powerful Leo Full Moon Energy The Week Of February 10

This week, each zodiac sign's life transforms under the Full Moon in Leo, which brings powerful energy and a week of reflection in preparation for the upcoming Venus retrograde. During this time, we're called to honor and love ourselves so we can create or nourish the meaningful relationships in our lives.

Also this week, Mercury enters the sign of Pisces on February 14. Although the planet of communication is in its detriment in PIsces, it is still a welcoming and beautiful period that can help connect us with our hopes and dreams. With Saturn in the same sign, instead of letting our ideas float away, we can build and create through hard work and diligence.

How each zodiac sign's life transforms under the powerful Leo Full Moon the week of February 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

A love story comes to a close this week with the Full Moon in Leo bringing some nostalgic moments from the past. The Moon is here to help you reflect and learn that making mistakes is essential for those deep transformations to take place.

The past is has shaped and strengthened you, so don’t feel like it is meaningless. These experiences and lessons will continue to be magnified now that Venus is in your sign, reminding you that evolution is essential to avoid repeating the same story, especially in relationships.

Taurus

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The Leo Moon is a quick reminder that changing up your routine every once in a while can prevent feeling stuck. This week, it is extremely important for you to switch up your game plan if you feel that you are not progressing.

This is a time of analysis and understanding all the lessons you’ve learned in the last six months. Venus in Aries will give you a boost and help you take things slow if needed.

Gemini

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Although you may be more receptive to this Full Moon energy, it will also shed some light on how you have progressed in the last six months. Some of your relationships may be tested as the Full Moon focuses on bringing those particular chapters to a close.

This Aquarius season is all about how you are learning to level up your romantic life. If romance is not something you are focused on, this is a period of growth when it comes to your career or your hobbies.

Cancer

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The Full Moon is helping you to learn how to be more present with others. If you have had problems compromising with friends or partners, this potent period puts the spotlight on becoming a better communicator and leader. Sometimes to receive respect from others, we need to learn how to protect our boundaries and speak up.

Leo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The Full Moon in your sign is a positive transit that brings you back to basics. Since it is Valentine’s week, the Full Moon in your sign has a romantic aura, elevating the love stories of those in relationships.

Single Leos can benefit from a creative standpoint since you may be more willing to take risks with your art.

Virgo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The Full Moon in Leo is a valuable period associated with rest, healing, and learning how to prioritize yourself. You already have the Nodes and Saturn making an aspect to your sign providing you with more knowledge that continues to help you metamorphose.

Venus in Aries is also helping you shed some aspects of yourself and discover the warrior that resides in you.

Libra

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The Full Moon in Leo brings a vibe you’re already accustomed to, energizing your house of partnerships and helping you remember how to bring about balance in your life. This Full Moon is preparing you for the upcoming Venus retrograde transit because it is a moment of self-love and care.

What you learn this week will help you navigate the changes and obstacles that will surely present themselves once Venus stations retrograde. Get ready to expand on the relationship you have with yourself.

Scorpio

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

While we are all experiencing some of the magic of this week’s transits, you may have your eyes on greater things with this radiant Moon bringing new life and revitalizing your career house. This is also a week for you to make great moves toward your goals and dreams. Your climb to the top gets easier as you remember the importance of support, love, and self-trust.

Sagittarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The fire energy from this Full Moon connecting with Venus makes this a profound transit that helps you find the courage you may have been looking for. Now that the Nodes are free from your relationship houses, it's becoming easier to make new friends and to share your stories with others.

The Full Moon continues this message of connection and self-empowerment. You are moving forward to claim your spot in the sun.

Capricorn

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

The Full Moon allows you to be several steps ahead, making you more analytical and practical. However, there will still be the topic of love since Mars is making an opposition to your sign.

You can experience the wonders of this Full Moon by spending time with those you love and being more vulnerable with them. Connect with your feelings while you also figure out your blueprint for your next big moves.

Aquarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

As a fixed sign, this Full Moon makes a strong impact on your sign, especially as it awakens some themes from Pluto's long transit through Aquarius. Relationships are the hot topic this week and you are learning how to be more of a team player with this Leo Moon.

Making new connections or reaching out to people you were close to in the past will feel a lot more pleasant this week.

Pisces

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Mercury is entering your sign this week, which may provide insight into the upcoming Venus retrograde transit. If you need to vocalize your emotions, this week can help you get on track since Mercury in your signs makes it easier for you to write your feelings out, which can bring you more understanding and clarity.

For those who need to communicate more, Mercury in your sign provides that boost of confidence, catalyzed by the Full Moon this week.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.