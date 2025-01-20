Astrologer Says Bad Luck In Relationships Has Come To An End For These 7 Zodiac Signs

Whether you're dating, in a long-term relationship, or somewhere in between, sometimes it's easy to feel like love is more trouble than it's worth. If you've had bad luck in relationships recently, one astrologer has explained why that's about to change — especially for seven zodiac signs whose luck in love is finally turning around.

"The trajectory that you've been going on for the past two years is completely about to change," the astrologer named Neda Farr said in a video, noting that with the north node now in Pisces, "You are going in a completely new direction for the next two years."

In astrology, the north node represents a "collective trend," professional astrologer Jewel Ellefson Mayberry has explained. In Pisces, an emotional and intuitive zodiac sign known for its intense need for romance and love, the north node provides increased opportunity for love to thrive, Mayberry said.

According to Neda, seven zodiac signs benefit the most from this energy, at least until the north node switches signs once again in 2026.

1. Pisces

According to Neda Farr, there's high potential for Pisces to encounter and confirm a soulmate connection over the next two years. She explained that this type of love will align with Pisces' love, health, and spirituality.

"You are letting go of codependency and excessive idealization in relationships," said Farr, causing Pisces to finally discover true love that is both based in reality and fulfills their emotional needs.

2. Virgo

Virgo benefits from the south node shifting into their sign, helping this zodiac sign release their need for perfection as they finally learn to accept the mishaps that come with love.

"You are going to trust your partners and let go of the need to fix them," instead taking "a more intuitive approach to love," Farr said.

Approaching this point of realization won't come easy, as Virgo is known to be logical — sometimes to a fault. However, if you can learn to put your guard down, you might find that your bad luck in relationships comes to an end, Farr suggested.

3. Cancer

With the north node now in Pisces, fellow water sign Cancer will find it easier to release that emotional baggage they've been holding onto. According to Farr, this will lead to the end of toxic cycles as they finally begin to let go of emotional dependence as they refuse to "stay in relationships out of fear of loneliness."

"You are nurturing yourself, as much as your partner," Farr explained, causing them to experience a healthier dynamic in their romantic relationship.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio is experiencing a transformation as they finally approach love differently. According to Farr, you'll begin leaving those possessive tendencies behind as you slowly learn to lower the reigns and loosen your controlling nature.

"The north node is helping you embrace trust and forgiveness, shedding your fears of abandonment and betrayal," Farr said, in addition to ending karmic cycles.

5. Capricorn

According to Farr, bad luck in relationships has come to an end for Capricorn, who will finally begin moving away from rigid and transactional relationships now that the north node is in Pisces.

"You're ending harmful cycles where you're focusing too much on your career over love," said Farr.

Expect to start prioritizing love, emotional intimacy, and healing during these next two years, allowing for deeper and more fulfilling relationships.

6. Gemini

Gemini, it's time to let go of inconsistency and avoidance. Farr predicted Gemini will experience a transformation like no other as they begin releasing the fear of emotional depth.

While embracing vulnerability is never easy, Gemini is being called on to ground themselves in love and show up with the compassion and respect their partner deserves.

7. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is breaking free from inconsistency and avoidance, which will help end their bad luck in relationships. According to Farr, Sagittarius's journey is focused on ending the pattern of chasing after unattainable partners and situations.

Farr encouraged Sagittarius to express love, compassion, and respect for themselves and their partner. Doing so will lead to the start of a life filled with love and hope as you finally obtain the love you've been dreaming of.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.