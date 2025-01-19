What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Aquarius Season From January 19 - February 18, According To An Astrologer

Powerful energies are in store for everyone as the Sun transits into Aquarius on January 19, beginning Aquarius season, which lasts until February 18. Aquarius season horoscopes for each zodiac sign are characterized by the water bearer's humanitarian energy, suggesting a season of massive shifts and revelations.

Hold fast as this future-focused zodiac season brings some volatility into the mix!

Here's how Aquarius season affects every zodiac sign between January 19 - February 18, 2025:

Aries

Aries, if you have been rethinking your lifestyle or wondering if you are on the right life path, your questions will be answered this Aquarius season — it's up to you to have the courage to listen to (and heed) your intuition. Spending time journaling mindfully throughout this zodiac season can help you find the clarity you need.

Taurus

Taurus, your life during Aquarius season will be everything you could hope for and then some — especially in matters of the heart! You will thrive when you let your romantic side come out. Watch more rom-coms during this astrological period, go on creative dates, or spend time thinking about what the future may look like for you in love.

Creating a Pinterest vision board can help bring your visual manifestations to life. Good things will emerge when you envision it all!

Gemini

Gemini, your energy during Aquarius season may feel a little volatile, almost as if you are unsure of yourself. Try to ground yourself with daily mindfulness practices to remain calm despite these cosmic fluctuations. While uncomfortable, this feeling of instability is a sign that you're experiencing immense change, transformation, and strong personal growth.

Balance your time between introspective activities and socialization to avoid getting too burned out.

Cancer

Cancer, you have a terrific Aquarius season ahead as you feel strong and more authoritative. This might surprise some people, but most will celebrate this confidence in you and urge you to live your dreams and do something big!

Follow that white rabbit to your personal Wonderland. There may be a few challenges along the way, but you will be successful in the end.

Leo

Leo, if you feel unsure of yourself during Aquarius season, stop and breathe deeply. Aquarius is your sister sign, meaning the energy of this zodiac season isn't completely within your comfort zone. The more grounded you are, the easier it will be for you to engage with this “season of opposites.”

You may experience a dimming of personal confidence in romance but try not to strive for perfection. Mistakes are normal — use them as a stepping stone to beautiful change within.

Virgo

Virgo, this Aquarius season may feel like a game of limbo. If it feels like you're not making any progress despite your hard work, don't force anything. Breathe, pause, and reflect on your long-term goals.

As an earth sign, you prefer stability, which is not the rebellious and innovative Aquarius' strong suit. However, don't forget your mutable sign nature — you're more adaptable than you might think.

Libra

Libra, new friends, fabulous parties, entertainment, and other fine things in life will come your way more easily this Aquarius season.

A life-altering romance with someone who is larger-than-life and makes your heart beat extra fast right from the get-go is also highly likely. Even if the romance is not meant to last for the long term, it will expand your mind and network and bring you new opportunities and knowledge.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you're the master of choosing your own destiny, and Aquarius' innovative nature works in your favor this zodiac season. Whatever you focus on will be the thread that fate begins to weave, so set your focus on the things you most want to manifest in life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this Aquarius season is all about engaging in new experiences, especially in friendship. Pay attention to the new people who enter your life during this zodiac season, as a serendipitous meeting has the potential to change your life for the better.

Capricorn

Capricorn, are you feeling competitive? The universe is on your side supporting your success this zodiac season. Your hard work is finally paying off. The financial stability you crave and personal fulfillment you seek.

Aquarius

Aquarius, it's your season and your time to shine! Expect several opportunities to jog your mind and unleash your intellectual genius. A random adventure can lead to intriguing experiences and new wisdom on the road. Keep your eyes open for a meaningful, heartwarming gift.

Pisces

Pisces, you will have an exquisite time during Aquarius season, which is preparing you for your own zodiac season in the coming month. Let your intuitive nudges guide you to unexpected places and challenges that lead to growth.

With North Node currently in Pisces, you have also just begun your North Node journey and will find magic along the way. Your love life will shine too when you open your heart and let words of love emerge from within.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.