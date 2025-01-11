4 Zodiac Signs Successfully Manifest Career & Financial Victories Before February 2025 Ends

While people often associate the planet Venus with love, its energy is also conducive to manifesting material possessions. In a TikTok video, an astrologer known as The UIA explained how four zodiac signs tap into this energy while Venus is in Pisces until February 25, 2025, to successfully manifest career and financial victories.

"Venus is the planet of love," The UIA explained. "Pisces is dreamy, delusional, and just great for manifestations."

Four zodiac signs successfully manifest career and financial victories while Venus is in Pisces until February 25, 2025:

Venus first entered Pisces on January 2, 2025.

"This is Venus at its best," Jla Starr Johnson, a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University, has explained. "She radiates intuitive, compassionate, and dreamy energy, setting us up for deep connections, bursts of creativity, and opportunities to attract the love, success, and sweet abundance we know we deserve."

Under this energy, The UIA noted that four zodiac signs have an enhanced opportunity to manifest career and financial abundance.

1. Gemini

The UIA explained that Venus in Pisces impacts Gemini's 10th house of career, so now is a "great time to be delulu and manifest a higher position, a new job.” She suggested being open with friends and family about your dreams using present-tense affirmations to speak your manifestations into existence.

"Pisces is the 12th house of subconscious mind," The UIA explained, "so this is perfect for speaking things out and tricking your subconscious mind," which is scientifically proven to help you align your behaviors to your dreams and make them more likely to come true.

2. Aquarius

With Venus in Pisces taking place in Aquarius' second house of money, The UIA explained that the foundation for experiencing a positive change in income and finances is there — it's just up to Aquarius to build upon that foundation.

According to The UIA, Venus here is the "perfect time to manifest more money." She suggested using positive money affirmations to "trick your subconscious mind, because it doesn't know the difference."

3. Pisces

With Venus in your sign, Pisces, this is the perfect opportunity to manifest the life of your dreams, The UIA explained.

"You can manifest pretty much whatever you set your mind to during this time,” the astrologer said.

As the ruling zodiac sign of the 12th house of the subconscious mind, Pisces has a unique gift for using their subconscious to their advantage. The UIA noted that this is a "great time to manifest a change in your identity and your appearance," especially with the planet of love in your sign making you more magnetic and attractive than ever, both inside and out.

4. Leo

As The UIA explained, Venus is Pisces is activating Leo's eighth house of investing and shared finances, "a great time to manifest an escalation in your investments and acquire an asset," the astrologer said.

The astrologer suggested using positive affirmations reflecting this type of income, such as, “My assets are always tripling in value every single week."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.