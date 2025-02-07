3 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck The Week Of February 10 - 16

Do you trust yourself to take a risk that could spark luck? The week of February 10 - 16, trust is the starting point for the three luckiest zodiac signs who experience abundance and luck all week. Big opportunities are coming!

The Full Moon in Leo will rise on Wednesday, February 12, beckoning you to take a risk. Be brave and bold, especially if you feel ready to seize what life has meant for you. Honoring your intuition and allowing yourself to take up space in life will spark lucky opportunities. Why shy away from opportunities that will help you manifest all you’ve dreamed of, especially if they are fated for you?

Mercury moves into ethereal Pisces on Friday, February 14, intensifying your intuition and dreams. This is a fortuitous time, so connect with your soul and tune into your intuition. Knowing yourself better can help you find the path you're meant to be on with clarity and focus.

Mercury in Pisces is known for sudden downloads and spiritual insight. This abundant energy can help you step forward or begin a new path you had dismissed. It’s never too late to start trusting yourself — what is meant for you will be there when you need it to be.

On Saturday, February 15, the Moon in Libra will align with Jupiter in Gemini, bringing you the ability to feel at peace with the changes around you. Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance, and now that it is stationed direct in Gemini, its energy is felt intensely.

The Moon and Jupiter will bring abundant offers and new opportunities you will feel ready to seize. Just be mindful of prioritizing your inner peace, as you want to continue to use Leo's courage to embrace the opportunities filtering into your life this week.

Three zodiac signs attract abundance and luck the week of February 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Cancer

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Embrace your divine uniqueness, Cancer. You often underestimate yourself to only what others expect of you or what comes naturally to you. Yet this doesn’t scratch the surface of all that you are. While you have been feeling the rumblings of a new beginning in your life for some time, you must focus on yourself as the catalyst for what you want.

It’s not about who you are in connection with or how much effort you put into specific endeavors — but about truly embracing what makes you unique. Doing this will give you luck, new insight, and a heightened sense of intuition.

Action will allow you to understand what you are meant to accomplish in this life and open up new doors of opportunity. You are the catalyst, Cancer, so go for what you've been searching for.

On Friday, February 14, Mercury will shift into Pisces, intensifying your intuition. Do you desire to broaden your horizons? Pisces carries spiritual properties and will help you continue on your soul journey to discover that the life meant for you is much greater than the one you first thought. Mercury rules self-talk and communication, so speak optimistically to your inner self.

This energy will also bring favorable opportunities for change and new experiences into your life, which you must allow yourself to take. By embracing your uniqueness, you will be open to a chance to upgrade your life for the better.

2. Sagittarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You were never meant to fit into a box, Sagittarius. You truly are a zodiac sign born to stand out in this life. You have a gregarious nature that attracts what you desire into your life. But you’ve recently been through many changes, and, because of that, soul lessons. You haven’t quite felt as outgoing or exuberant lately and, truthfully, have been questioning a great deal of your life.

This has also included the personal beliefs that you hold regarding yourself. You must ensure you’re not letting the challenges you’ve been through define who you are. Don’t forget that you’ve always felt different from others, and because of that, you are meant to pursue a radical path in this lifetime. You were never meant to fit in, Sagittarius, or be boxed into a certain persona — so make sure that you’re not the one doing that to yourself.

The radical and bold Full Leo Moon will rise on Wednesday, February 12. Leo rules over your sector of luck, abundance, and new adventures. This is also the resting place of Jupiter, your ruling planet, so this energy will be intensified and serve as a wake-up call to your soul. Don’t sell yourself short on what you create for yourself and your life.

You crave to experience all you can, and Leo has the energy to bring that into your life. Don’t waste time dwelling on the past; instead, get busy manifesting the future you’ve always desired. Leave no stone unturned and reclaim your seat at the table of abundance. Be open to what arrives during this phase, knowing you are ready to live the life of your dreams.

3. Libra

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Gratitude is only the beginning, Libra. You should be proud of how much you’ve accomplished in the past year, but you don’t want to create a cap for the abundance and joy you can experience. You are in a breakthrough moment that will expand your luck and provide you with fortunate opportunities. Some may bring you to places you’ve never imagined.

Life has a greater purpose right now, and because of that, being able to trust yourself is essential. Trust yourself to continue putting yourself into the world, and you can co-create with the universe. Be grateful for where you find yourself and create time to embrace happiness. Never stop manifesting greater abundance into your life.

On Saturday, February 15, the Moon in Libra will align with Jupiter in Gemini, increasing the trust that you have within yourself and encouraging you to begin a new path in your life.

The Moon governs your emotions, so this should help resolve any themes around being happy with what you have or those involving self-doubt. When you can exercise control over your thoughts, your ability to attract all you desire intensifies as you send a clear vibration into the universe.

While the Libra Moon will increase your confidence and trust, Jupiter in Gemini will help you see all that is possible. You do have opportunities around you, although you may not have previously noticed them. Be willing to look at situations with a lens of hope, and don’t start limiting yourself now because this is only the beginning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.