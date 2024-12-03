Astrologer Reveals Where Your Zodiac Sign Will Experience The Most Success While Pluto Is In Aquarius For The Next 20 Years

One of the most-talked-about transits in 2024, Pluto in Aquarius, is now in full swing. With Pluto, the planet of transformation, in intelligent and humanitarian Aquarius, astrologers predict major shifts across many areas of life, especially technology and how we think about community.

As Pluto is a generational planet, we'll certainly feel this transit's energy on a collective level. However, Pluto in Aquarius will also influence each zodiac sign individually.

Where your zodiac sign will experience the most success while Pluto is in Aquarius:

1. Aries

"Aries, Aquarius naturally rules the 11th house and you have the biggest planet moving in there. People are gonna be so drawn to you and it's quite incredible," astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a TikTok video.

Aries is here to show others to trust the bigger picture and to see the bright side of things and believe that better times are heading their way. In truth, this is the perfect moment for Aries to create their own community.

"You're coming up with all these amazing ideas when you share your ideas," said Hathor, who said Aries can expect people to join in and get excited as you show others how to work in harmony. "It's gonna create that group karma and you're gonna do really well."

Expect to receive tons of money as you put in more work for your career efforts. And as long as you're putting in effort and using those creative ideas, nothing will stand in your way.

2. Taurus

"This is probably one of the most important phases in your life because this is a time where you will see massive leaps of achievement," said Hathor.

You'll want to make a massive impact on the world, so think very carefully about what type of mark you're hoping to leave behind.

"Make sure you're sharing your innovative ideas with the group," Hathor encouraged, suggesting Taurus create community group events to invite plenty of opportunities. "Ask yourself, 'what does the public need?' because you can facilitate it."

3. Gemini

While Pluto is in Aquarius, Gemini will expand their thinking and begin to include the needs of others. According to Hathor, you'll be exposed to a bucketload of knowledge that you can use to improve the overall quality of everyone's life.

"And then you're gonna experience brand new unique dreams," she continued. Finding ways to share your experiences with others is a great way to start, "So, create those group community events, talk about innovative ideas."

Taking these steps will put you in a great position to reach higher and educate others. And who knows, this might lead you to become a humanitarian leader as you work hard to make everyone feel included!

But don't just jump all in at once, Hathor warned, because "You are dedicating yourself to a larger cause."

Take time to become familiar with your community and their needs to find a new sense of purpose.

4. Cancer

"You have been used to other people asserting their will onto you, whilst Pluto was in Capricorn, and now it's the other way around," said Hathor, so expect to have a lot of access to resources.

However, it's important to show others that you have good intentions.

"Let others see how you're winning and share that, share your innovative ideas," Hathor explained.

Try handing out a secret or two to let people know you're trustworthy, reliable, and a great leader. This transition is all about "power being within the people," Hathor said, and when you invest in other people, they'll invest in you.

5. Leo

"Before, when you approached life, you approach it with, 'Oh, here's my idea, and here's how I'm going to lead it,'" began Hathor. However, during this period, it's best to share those bright ideas with those around you — which comes easy to you, Leo, as one of the most generous zodiac signs out there.

Your generosity will lead you to meet people who significantly benefit your life, pointing out things you never even thought of before.

"Sharing your ideas is gonna encourage them to also share, give you feedback," Hathor explained. "The most important thing for you, Leo is to choose who you work with."

Over the next 20 years, you're not planning to hang around with "small players." Only powerful and influential people will be in your inner circle.

Plus, expect your romantic life to be impacted as you slowly begin to let go and let things unfold in their own timing.

6. Virgo

Virgo, sit back and watch as demand for your services reaches an all-time high! Pluto in Aquarius requires you to become a master of delegating to ensure you can keep up with it all. Be sure to give each person a clear role and be in charge of creating order.

"You have an amazing ability with this to really create an alternative way of living a lifestyle," Hathor said.

Furthermore, your most essential job will be figuring out how to effectively serve your group and find ways for everyone to feel included.

"That's how you're going to be well accomplished during this time," the astrologer explained.

7. Libra

"Libra, you're gonna have no problem persuading others how talented you are," and people will flock to you completely enthralled by you, said Hathor. Don't be shocked if you find romantic interests coming at you from left to right! "You're gonna be creating new ways of parenting and creating family strategies that can help within the home."

As a Libra, you're all about balance, so your creative projects are bound to be unique in structure. This might feel challenging at first, since "Pluto here makes it hard to do the boring 9-to-5 Monday and stuff, because you want more joy, more fun, and more creativity," she explained.

This is why Libras should sit down and ask themselves what future they desire. How do you plan on fulfilling this creative project? Answering these questions will give you a better sense of direction moving forward.

Finally, be sure to make the best decisions for everyone in your tight-knit circle to ensure that the people around you remain content and happy being by your side.

8. Scorpio

Scorpio is completely tapped in when it comes to their intuition, and with Pluto in Aquarius, Scorpio can follow this intuition to create their own legacy and decide for themselves what they want to leave behind.

"This is an opportunity for you to clear family karma," Hathor said, adding that "the key to it is to make everyone feel important within the family dynamic. Don't leave anyone out to feel alien, give everyone a purpose."

For those Scorpios who have feeling disappointed with their career trajectory, don't worry too much.

"Anything that didn't come to fruition while Pluto was in Capricorn, you can now pull into existence [and] use all those mental pictures and all those ideas," said Hathor.

Finally, It's important to get the community involved and tell them what you're doing, she summarized. Share those ideas and you'll slowly start to feel more connected.

9. Sagittarius

For the first time in a while, you won't be overlooking things as you'll finally know what the people around you want as you enjoy spending more time with others. Expect to help people find their passions as you gently direct them into how they can initiate those passions back into their lives.

If you're unsure how to do this, creating the space to allow others to share their visions of the future is a great place to start.

"You have so much power," Hathor said, so be careful what you wish for — you just might get it!

10. Capricorn

Capricorn, with Pluto finally out of your sign, it may feel like you have a new lease on life. Remain open to all of the possibilities.

"You are gonna win, so don't be so stubborn in your approach to making money," Hathor warned. Be confident and share those innovative ideas about making money with others, because "when you share, you're gonna invite some powerful people in that are gonna help you make even more money."

Being collaborative will send a message to the universe and in turn, the universe will work to deliver helpful people to boost your money-making ideas.

Now, on the flip side, you might've developed a bit of an ego. As a result, you've unintentionally alienated yourself from other groups of people. This is why it's important to become detached and flexible in making money moves or simply forming relationships with other people.

"It's not about having a real consistent structure," Hathor said, but rather exploring "unique creative ways" of expanding your horizons.

11. Aquarius

"Aquarius, this is a time when you are gonna have primitive urges that you've not experienced before," said astrologer Hathor. This will make you an excellent networker since you will be big on self-improvement. "This is a time when you basically inspire everybody that you come into contact with and you can accumulate group karma," said Hathor.

With Pluto in your sign, it's going to be a tumultuous ride at times.

"Sharing with the group is gonna help you self-improve and that's also gonna help you balance your ego at this time," Hathor said.

Right now, you have an insane amount of power to decide what direction you want to go. And once you decide, the universe will be more than willing to lead you in that direction.

12. Pisces

Pisces, your daydreaming is finally paying off!

"You know have the power of creative visualization," Hathor said, adding that while Pluto is in Aquarius, "you can manifest anything you want."

From your dream car to your dream house, expect everything you've ever dreamed of to become a reality — with a little help, that is. As Hathor explained, "You're gonna have to be so tapped into your own intuition like you've never experienced," so pay extra attention to your subconscious and plan how to make those ideas a reality.

"What will work for you is when you speak up and express how the collective are feeling and why would they be feeling that way," Hathor advised, because when Pisces speaks, others listen.

Don't think too much about seeking the approval of others. Understand that sharing those thoughts is the first step to getting what you and those around you truly desire. Hathor added that "You will become very abundant when you share your spiritual practices."

