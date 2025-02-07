5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting February 10

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune this week, between February 10 - 16, 2025. While Rooster, Horse, Ox, Rat, and Snake are the most fortunate zodiac signs of the week, the I Ching hexagram of luck is Mountain over Fire (#22), which changes to Mountain over Water (#4), reveals that good fortune does not always behave in understandable ways initially.

Sometimes, luck roars forth like fire, inspiring people and giving them the tremendous capacity to do what was believed to be impossible. But other times, it can first act counterintuitively or destructively, only to reveal that divine protection was behind that luck.

Be more mindful this week to understand the essence of luck acting in your life. Mindfulness can bring many health benefits, including wisdom and deep insights. You can journal about your past lucky experiences to become more cognizant of luck's transformative and strange nature.

Five Chinese zodiac signs attracting luck and good fortune from February 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Rooster

Rooster, your luck this week will emerge from within your soul and in the strength of your spirit. If you are an athlete, you will naturally play on the competitive field when you give your best and compete with focus and determination. In other areas of life, your soul will attract luck that brings you what you want and manifest your wishes faster.

For some, this luck will create a natural flow in your relationships where if you are in the company of the wrong person or friend, they will naturally move away, and the right person will come in. This luck will act quickly and surprisingly, so be mindful when you notice you've attracted it. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

2. Horse

Horse, your luck this week is a bit weird, but mostly because it's focused on the area of food and nutrition, specifically vegetables. You can imbibe the essence of the soil and its growing potential through your diet when you eat more greens, roots, corn, and more.

Since corn has been symbolically equated with gold in many cultures, it will open the doors of wealth for you. Try to purchase corn from farmer's market to get the best produce and support your local community. Don't like or have access to corn? You can also try growing carrots in a large pot in your home. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

3. Ox

Ox, your luck this week will flow when you act slowly and steadily in all areas of life. Whether mindful in your career, at home, engaging with a romantic partner, or buying groceries, steadiness will ground you and nudge you toward luck.

Too much speed will make you rush past it. You can add a daily ritual like focused breathing to your life to enhance luck's effect and improve your patience.

Just remember: this luck will unfold steadily as well. So, give it time for all the puzzle pieces to come together. It may pass over into the next week. The colors red and green will be lucky for you this week.

4. Rat

Rat, spend more time with your family because that's where you will find your luck. Of course, that shouldn't be the only reason to engage with your loved ones, but this week, you will experience a window of opportunity when surrounded by people you love. It will be surprising but crystal clear when good fortune appears.

Your loved ones will benefit from your presence just by being around you. You have the power to direct luck into specific areas of interest this week, but you will need steady mindfulness and a meditative spirit for that. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

5. Snake

Snake, trust your intuition this week over all else because that's where you will attract your luck and how you will discover hidden secrets within you. You can sharpen this ability to find good fortune by being more mindful. Try an early morning meditation or practice tai chi or yoga. Drink green juice or tea while observing nature, free from distractions.

When good fortune emerges, write your thoughts in a journal or use your phone's notes app. This will help you better remember the strange nature of fortune so you can watch it unfold as time passes. Direct inspiration may emerge, too, from this. The colors red and yellow will be lucky for you this week.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.