The 'Career Houses' In Astrology & What They Reveal About Your Potential For Professional Success

From the way we engage in relationships to what kind of marriage partner we will have to the areas where we will succeed the most to our physical appearance, the 12 houses in astrology chart can reveal an astonishing amount of information about a person. When it comes to professional success, the 'career houses' in astrology each represent a different aspect of your work life, including what careers are best suited to your personality and how your colleagues perceive you.

What the 'career houses' reveal about your potential for professional success, according to astrology

10th house

The 10th house in astrology is the — in big bold underlines — career house! It occupies the top of the astrology chart and represents the zenith of one's life — where you will find success, what type of a leader or public figure you will be, and your relationship with power at a hierarchical level.

Since Capricorn occupies this house naturally, having Capricorn energy in the major part of your 10th house already reveals good potential for career success, even if the house is empty. But if you have the Sun here, you have hit the jackpot where career and success count! Similarly, since Saturn is the planetary ruler of the 10th house, having Saturn here is another good sign, although you will have to work hard for your gains and victories and won't be allowed to cut corners.

The other zodiac signs that are good in the 10th house are Taurus, Aries, Leo, and Aquarius. They bless you with the ability to be forthright, uncompromising about your vision, creative, and bold.

Other planets in the tenth house, beside the Sun, that reveal the potential for success are Venus and Jupiter. Venus will bring success to you almost effortlessly while Jupiter may bless you with big investors, a powerful mentor, influential referrals and recommendations from external sources, and/or the potential to become "the expert" in your field.

Asteroids Pallas and Ceres also make the 10th house shine. Pallas in the 10th blesses you with strategic thinking that will help you outstrip your competition, while Ceres can bring abundance with very little effort — almost like a multiplier!

8th house

The 8th house in astrology is often called the “other people's” house, as it reveals gains and losses influenced by other people (for example, wealth made through inheritance instead of by one's capacity) as well as how one handles power.

The last point can never be overlooked in career situations since unchecked power can create a lot of social problems, both within and outside of professional networks. Because of this, if you are in a profession that deals with other people's wealth, such as an accountant, ax professional, wills and estates lawyer, etc., and you have a packed 8th house, you are more likely to be successful than your peers. Although, this still cannot upend the star-maker quality of a blessed 10th house.

As for the specifics, having fire signs in your eighth house seems to be a better placement than the native water signs. This is because water in the 8th house almost always brings out the more negative, power-hungry side of this house. Fire can too, but it will be more obvious to everyone else and can help keep negative changes in check. Earth signs do well here too, especially for matters regarding the stock market or long-term investments in employee shares or as angel investors for other companies.

Planets in the eighth house that reveal potential for career success include the Sun, Mars, Venus, Mercury, and Jupiter. They have a beneficial impact on the murky nature of the 8th house and bring out its phoenix form instead of the scorpion side.

Asteroids Lilith and Vesta can also make the eighth house shine. And if you have both conjunct in your birth chart, no one can stop you from becoming the next public icon fighting for some major social cause to correct some form of havoc in society.

6th house

The sixth house in astrology is called the “house of work and workers,” so when talking about one's career, you need to look here, too, whether you are employed by someone or employ people yourself. This house will be relevant for both, albeit it functions differently in both these cases.

As an employee, having earth signs — Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn — in the sixth house is excellent. Plus, the Sun in the sixth house reveals the potential to rise as high as the big boss's right-hand person or General. People who work in the literal service industry or have service-oriented roles, like restaurant workers, clerks, executive assistants, PR agents, and more, also have great career success if they have good placements in the sixth house.

Having Venus or Mercury in the house can be a marker for career success if used wisely. But because of its unique nature, the sixth house does not do well in fire, air, or water signs.

Asteroids Ceres, Vesta, and Pallas make the sixth house shine from a career perspective. Pallas will give you the ability to organize people and data in such an efficient way, that no one will be able to do without you. Vesta can give long-term focus and courage to go the distance, especially in creative fields. Ceres brings abundance and care to this arena through both employers and coworkers.

As mentioned above, the sixth house is also relevant for those who employ people directly. After all, your success depends on the work of your employees. Therefore, having a strong sixth house with Venus, Jupiter, and even Mars can reveal career success as an employer.

But if you have the Sun in the sixth house, career paths where traditional hierarchies are not followed will lead to better success. Or, even if the rest of the industry follows strict hierarchies, establishing a more peer-type structure of responsibilities with you at the center of all the operations will turn out to be a better idea in the long run.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.