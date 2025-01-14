All Of The Planets That Will Retrograde In 2025 — And How Each One Will Affect You

You may be familiar with the notorious Mercury retrograde, but Mercury is not the only planet to go through this stress-inducing phase. In 2025, eight planets will retrograde at various times throughout the year, each affecting us differently.

When a planet stations retrograde, it appears to go backward in the sky. A retrograde planet will go back several degrees until it stops before getting back on course.

Despite the difficult energy retrograde planets are known for, these phases positively influence us as they reconnect us with our values and goals. Life moves fast, and according to astrology, these phases are believed to give us a chance to slow down and backtrack to address things we may have missed in all the hustle and bustle. Retrograde phases bring clarity and maturity.

In 2025, we will see planets entering new signs, bringing forth new experiences for the collective. While these changes can seem daunting, they are here to prepare and teach us and help us embrace these new beginnings.

All of planetary retrograde phases in 2025

Mars retrograde in Leo/Cancer: December 6, 2024 - February 23, 2025

2025 began with the powerhouse planet Mars retrograde in the sign of Leo at the start of the year. On January 6, it returned to Cancer. Mars will station direct on February 23, 2025. The planet will impact Aries and Scorpio the most, while cardinal signs (Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) and fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, and Aquarius) will also feel the effects.

Mars retrograde teaches us discipline and is a reminder that we don’t need to take action all the time. During Mars retrograde, we learn that moving slower can sometimes have a stronger impact than being guided by our impulses. Mars wants us to build, plan, and find the perfect opportunity to take action.

Venus retrograde in Aries/Pisces: March 1 - April 12, 2025

Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) and water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) are most impacted by this Venus retrograde phase, when they will be urged to understand that the most important relationship they have is the one with themselves.

Venus is in its exaltation in Pisces, allowing us to deeply feel the wonders of love, though it's important to remain practical and not get swept away too easily. We're learning how to create beneficial connections and healthy relationships and are asked not to fear major changes in our romantic lives. Boundaries will be an important element here.

Mercury retrograde in Aries/Pisces: March 15 - April 7, 2025

Fire and cardinal signs are most impacted by this Mercury retrograde phase that's teaching us about controlling our impulses. It's a friendly reminder to slow down and enjoy the moment. Revising work, planning ahead, and being practical about goals will be essential during this period.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius: May 4 - October 13, 2025

Fixed signs and air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) experience the potent energy of this Pluto transit, which teaches us how to be more fearless and find the courage to face obstacles and challenges. There is still much to learn and more room for growth.

While Pluto is retrograde, we're encouraged to be introspective and tactful. Pluto wants you to take pride in and honor yourself while also building a strong network of people who support and inspire you.

Neptune retrograde in Aries/Pisces: July 4 - December 10, 2025

Neptune will be changing signs this year and entering Aries, but once it stations retrograde it will re-enter Pisces, impacting cardinal and fire signs the most.

This is a potent and spiritual transit that initiates a need to be more mindful of boundaries with Neptune dissolving them while shaking up our foundation.

Saturn retrograde in Aries/Pisces: July 13 - November 27, 2025

Saturn will be in Aries impacting cardinal and fire signs the most. Once the planet stations direct, it will be once more in Pisces.

Saturn in Aries demands a lot of patience and hard work. Saturn is in fall in this sign, and with Neptune also entering Aries, the energy may feel like a roadblock. However, once Saturn stations direct, things can flow more smoothly.

It's important to be methodical during this time.

Mercury retrograde in Leo: July 18 - August 11, 2025

The second mercury retrograde phase of this year brings inspiration and insight with its opposition to Pluto. Saturn will briefly be in Aries, which can work in favor of fire signs, instilling discipline and helping them work on the projects they are passionate about with more patience.

The fixed energy of this Mercury retrograde phase is grounding and helpful for taking our time and revisiting the needs we may have put off. Mercury in Leo is bold and dramatic, and this transit can feel uplifting and energizing with an intense romantic energy.

Uranus retrograde in Gemini/Taurus: September 6, 2025 - February 3, 2026

Mutable signs are heavily impacted by this retrograde period, which shifts how we communicate. With both Pluto and Uranus in air signs, we experience more confidence in meeting new people and nourishing our social connections.

We'll experience an increase and enhancement in information exchange as we become more vocal and communicative, making social media interactions quite magnetic and intense during this period.

Mercury retrograde Sagittarius: November 9 - November 29, 2025

Mercury's third retrograde phase in 2025 continues the expansive journey for fire signs, sparking new ideas and an appreciation for discoveries. Expect new ways of thinking and mental breakthroughs, but also be prepared for your impulse control to be tested.

Jupiter retrograde in Cancer: November 11, 2025 - March 10, 2026

Cardinal and water signs personal evolution as Jupiter in Cancer will have these signs connecting with themselves and reflecting on their past actions. With the planet of abundance in its exaltation, this can bring a medicinal energy helping the collective experience a nurturing period.

However, since this is a cardinal sign, we can still push through and discover more about who we are, our roots, and our history. The connection to home will echo here, helping us experience harmony with others and within ourselves.

