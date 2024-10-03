The 3 Most Challenging Boss-Employee Zodiac Sign Combinations In Astrology

While people often consult zodiac compatibility to determine their potential for getting along with a romantic partner, it can be just as important in the workplace. This is especially true in an era when 57% of employees admit quitting a job because of their boss.

Though there are some indicators that you have a bad boss regardless of their zodiac sign, if you can't quite put a finger on why you and your higher-up don't quite get along, according to astrologer Chana Peppers, your zodiac compatibility (or lack thereof) may be to blame.

Three most challenging boss-employee zodiac sign combinations in astrology

1. Aries boss and Cancer employee

Aries is known to be both direct and assertive. Spiritual adviser Tobias Moquete explained that since Mars rules Aries, they tend to be pretty intense and love being on the go.

“They definitely like to take the lead by storm in any situation,” Moquete explained, making them natural leaders.

These are admirable traits, but may not always mesh with a Cancer employee, who is known to be sensitive and emotional thanks to their ruling planet, the emotional Moon, Moquete explained. Because of their sensitivity, Cancers don't always do well with overly blunt people.

Moquete explained that most Cancers struggle with people stepping over them and with Aries' stubborn ways, this zodiac sign combination can lead to disaster if they aren’t understanding of each others' needs.

2. Virgo boss and Sagittarius employee

“Virgo boss is meticulous and expects high levels of precision and organization,” began Peppers. Unfortunately, this doesn’t mesh well with Sagittarius’ independent and spontaneous nature.

Even worse, Sagittarius hates micromanaging, which Virgo can be known for. Yet, is that overly surprising? When we think of the zodiac sign Virgo, what do we think of? Probably someone orderly and detailed.

“They’re hardworking, accurate, they analyze every little detail,” astrologer Atheana Ritchie said in a TikTok video.

And for the relaxed and carefree sign Sagittarius, this is an annoyance causing inevitable problems to form in this work relationship.

3. Aquarius boss and Taurus Employee

Aquarius leaders are known for moving fast. They tend to switch things up quickly “and if something’s not working, they’re going to try something else,” Peppers explained. On the surface, that might not sound too bad. After all, change is necessary in any environment, right? While change is inevitable, the truth is, nobody hates it more than Taurus.

“They’re methodical and stable. They need an environment that’s going to be predictable,” Peppers said of Taurus. But, that’s not all.

As an astrologer named Danny explained, “A pattern I’ve noticed amongst Aquarius people is that when you ask them what they mean when they explain something to you, they almost get offended.”

He continues that questions can make Aquarius feel intellectually challenged , leading them to try to gain control over the situation by any means necessary. And for the logical Taurus, this is beyond frustrating, who prefers living in a drama-free zone.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.