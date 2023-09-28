The Meaning Of The Full Moon In Each Zodiac Sign

No one can deny the power of a full moon. Whether you enjoy gazing at its silvery beauty or cultivating moonbeams for some lunar magic or manifestation rituals, full moons represent the full strength of the Moon in astrology in all its glory.

So, how does each zodiac sign lend itself to this beautiful, changeable, and magical orb in the sky?

Full moon meaning in each zodiac sign

Full moon in Aries meaning

An Aries full moon always happens during Libra season, which is between September 23 to October 22. If the Aries full moon occurs during September, it's called a Full Corn Moon. But if it lands in October, it's called Hunter's Moon.

As a Mars-influenced moon, this energy is all about striding forth with power and passion and conquering what you want. Tempers flare frequently under the influence of this full moon and it's not uncommon to get into fights and disagreements, even brawls.

You can harness the power of a full moon in Aries by doing manifestation rituals that seek to help you start something new in your life while simultaneously closing out an old chapter. You can even make full moon water or oil charged with Aries energy to bring courage and confidence to your life.

Full moon in Taurus meaning

A Taurus full moon always happens during Scorpio season, which is between October 23 to November 21. If the Taurus full moon occurs during October, it's called Hunter's Moon. But if it lands in November, it's called Beaver Moon.

It is a Venus-influenced Moon and is all about embracing beauty, creating harmony, and multiplying abundance. A full moon in Taurus is especially powerful for money manifestation rituals and for closing out old chapters with unfulfilling love matches. It's also common for the fruits of your labor to come in during this full moon if you have been working hard on a project since the previous new moon in Taurus.

This full moon is also the perfect time to make full moon water or oil for enhancing one's beauty or encouraging a glow-up.

Full moon in Gemini meaning

A Gemini full moon always happens during Sagittarius season, which is between November 22 to December 21. If the Gemini full moon occurs during November, it's called Beaver Moon. But if it lands in December, it's called Cold Moon.

It is a Mercury-influenced Moon, and its energy is vibrant, playful, and celebratory. A full moon in Gemini can bring out the talkative and social side of even the toughest introvert and it's known for influencing people to have a good time, whether in groups or as pairs.

You can use this energy in your manifestation rituals to make it easier to open doors and draw in opportunities. Full moon water and oil created under a Gemini full moon is perfect for reducing inhibitions in social settings and finding new friends.

Full moon in Cancer meaning

A Cancer full moon always happens during Capricorn season, which is between December 22 to January 19. If the Cancer full moon occurs during December, it's called Cold Moon. But if it lands in January, it's called Wolf Moon.

Since Cancer is ruled by the moon, a full moon in Cancer is one of the most powerful. The energy even tends to be heightened when the full moon occurs in January instead of December as the energy of the New Year feeds into it.

A Cancer full moon has a nurturing and content energy known to draw out our generous side. It's also the perfect time to express gratitude to those you love and also do manifestation rituals that aim to fulfill the deepest desires of your heart. You can also prepare full moon water or oil under the beams of a Cancer full moon to bring harmony to your family life and relationships.

Full moon in Leo meaning

A Leo full moon always happens during Aquarius season, which is between January 20 to February 18. If the Leo full moon occurs during January, it's called Wolf Moon. But if it lands in February, it's called Snow Moon.

As a Sun-influenced moon (Leo is ruled by the Sun), the energy brings out our magnanimous side and makes us want to live life large-size. Pride, joy, and romance are some common themes of a full moon in Leo, and so is a desire to dress fashionably.

You can harness the power of this full moon by doing manifestation rituals to bring your soulmate into your life or to help you with fame (only if you already have a bit of it already). Full moon oil or water prepared during a Leo full moon has the power to help you with your confidence and luck.

Full moon in Virgo meaning

A Virgo full moon always happens during Pisces season, which is between February 19 to March 20. If the Virgo full moon occurs during February, it's called Snow Moon. But if it lands in March, it's called Worm Moon.

It is a Mercury-influenced full moon, but slightly different from a full moon in Gemini. Its energy is inquisitive but practical, goal-oriented but focused on the details. Virgo full moon tends to bring out our helpful side, especially in the form of dispensing information or knowledge.

You can harness the power of this full moon for manifestation rituals that are focused on your career or aim to improve your health. Full moon water or oil prepared during a Virgo full moon is great for improving one's focus and productivity.

Full moon in Libra meaning

A Libra full moon always happens during Aries season, which is between March 21 to April 19. If the Libra full moon occurs during March, it's called Worm Moon. But if it lands in April, it's called Pink Moon.

It's a Venus-influenced Moon and brings out our social side. The energy is very fair-minded and great for building social connections and relationships, but it's not one to do anything daredevil type. Beauty, fashion, creativity, partnerships, and fair play are themes of a full moon in Libra.

You can harness the power of this full moon by doing manifestation rituals for your love life and opening doors in higher places. Full moon water or oil prepared under this full moon is great for enhancing one's beauty and personal gravitas.

Full moon in Scorpio meaning

A Scorpio full moon always happens during Taurus season, which is between April 20 to May 20. If the Scorpio full moon occurs during April, it's called Pink Moon. But if it lands in May, it's called Flower Moon.

It's influenced by Mars and Pluto simultaneously because these planets are the co-rulers of Scorpio. This is why the energy of a full moon in Scorpio is very intense and often can bring out your shadow side. Power struggles and fights are common during this full moon, but your intuition will be heightened too.

You can harness the power of this full moon by doing energy-clearing rituals to help you close out unsavory chapters of your life and help you rise once more like a phoenix. Full moon oil or water prepared during a Scorpio full moon is great for helping you assert your boundaries and stay stubbornly true to what is right for you no matter who may try to manipulate your mind.

Full moon in Sagittarius meaning

A Sagittarius full moon always happens during Gemini season, which is between May 21 to June 20. If the Sagittarius full moon occurs during May, it's called Flower Moon. But if it lands in June, it's called Strawberry Moon.

It's a Jupiter-influenced full moon and is one of the luckiest full moons of all the zodiac signs. The energy is very gregarious and philosophical, and people tend to feel more free with their hearts and actions during this time, especially when it comes to making friends, traveling, and romance.

You can harness the power of a full moon in Sagittarius by doing manifestation rituals that aim to improve your good luck or increase your authority in the world. Full moon water or oil prepared during this time is great for boosting your luck too, but in smaller ways.

Full moon in Capricorn meaning

A Capricorn full moon always happens during Cancer season, which is between June 21 to July 22. If the Capricorn full moon occurs during June, it's called Strawberry Moon. But if it lands in July, it's called Buck Moon.

It's a Saturn-influenced full moon and has a very focused quality to its energy. Political maneuvering, strategic victories, and earning the fruits of one's long-term labor are highlighted here. It's an especially potent time for earth signs Virgo, Taurus, and Capricorn.

You can harness the power of a full moon in Capricorn by doing goal-setting exercises and gratitude rituals for riches gained. Full moon water or oil prepared during this time is great for improving one's productivity and natural leadership ability.

Full moon in Aquarius meaning

An Aquarius full moon always happens during Leo season, which is between July 23 to August 22. If the Aquarius full moon occurs during July, it's called Buck Moon. But if it lands in August, it's called Sturgeon Moon.

It's influenced by Saturn and Uranus simultaneously since they are the co-rulers of Aquarius. That's why the energy of a full moon in Aquarius tends to bring out our eccentric side in a 'Mad Hatter' type of way where there's a method to the madness. It's also a great time for making friends and involving oneself in community activities.

You can harness the power of an Aquarius full moon by doing visualization meditation to help you divine the future or outline your plans. Full moon water or oil prepared during this time is great for thinking creatively out of the box.

Full moon in Pisces meaning

A Pisces full moon always happens during Virgo season, which is between August 23 to September 22. If the Pisces full moon occurs during August, it's called Sturgeon Moon. But if it lands in September, it's called Full Corn Moon.

It's influenced by Jupiter and Neptune simultaneously since they are the co-rulers of Pisces. That's why the energy of a Full Moon in Pisces tends to bring out our imaginative side and makes us want to live in a utopia where anything and everything is possible. The energy is highly psychic as well and can often draw us to places and people that have a supernatural feel to them.

You can harness the power of this full moon by doing manifestation rituals for a successful conclusion to the big projects in your life, including marriage. Full moon water or oil prepared during this time is great for unblocking one's imagination.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.