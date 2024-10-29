7 Rare Signs You’re Predestined To Achieve Great Power & Influence, According To Astrology

While our birth charts can provide insight into our relationships and career goals, they can also help us identify the power we hold within and how influential we can be. According to astrologer Sai Avani, certain birth chart placements are signs of an innate potential to achieve great power and influence in a lifetime.

Rare signs you’re predestined to achieve great power and influence, according to astrology

1. You have a Capricorn Sun or rising sign

Capricorn's ruling planet Saturn contributes to immense changes and can shift the collective when these intense transits are in effect. Saturn is a malefic planet, but it imparts wisdom that can be applied to the future. Those lessons start at an early age when Saturn is your ruler, which is advantageous since you will be steps ahead of others.

2. You have a Scorpio Sun or rising sign

Scorpio's ruling planet is Mars in modern astrology and Pluto in traditional astrology. Pluto and Mars show the native how to embrace their courage and power, not back down, and strengthen their armor.

What makes a Scorpio the toughest adversary is that they can be fearless and ruthless when it comes to winning. They will not back down because they will find a way to triumph, even when the odds are against them. Scorpio also represents regeneration — even when people think they are out, they come back stronger than ever.

3. You have a stellium in your birth chart

A stellium is a group of three or more planets in one sign. As Avani explained in a TikTok video, “when you have a focus with many planets on one sign or house in your chart, that’s talking about a lot of focus on just one area of your life. And when you have a lot of focus, there is a lot of power.”

The sign and house placement is essential and can help us learn a lot about what our soul has chosen to fulfill in this lifetime. For example, a stellium in Aries in the first house can show someone born to lead, achieve, and fearlessly embrace their independence.

4. One element dominates your chart

This can be both a blessing and a curse, as the energy is concentrated in one area.

"If you have a lot of air signs in your chart, you may be extremely intellectual," Avani explained. "You may have the gift of communication," which is undoubtedly influential.

According to Avani, charts heavy with water signs indicate someone who is extremely emotionally intelligent and likely has strong psychic senses. This type of person is "mysterious and alluring," Avani explained, adding they they can easily draw others in.

On the other hand, people with multiple planets in fixed signs may be extremely stubborn or, or too flexible without boundaries if the planets are in mutable signs. In these cases, it is important for the native to reach a balance, learn from others, and be willing to accept criticism if they want to evolve.

5. You have Saturn in Libra

This is Saturn’s exaltation. Saturn bestows power and determination, so this placement is a good way for someone to get to where they want. In theory, Saturn is also associated with being ethical, but that will not apply to everyone. Natives with a strong Saturn can make wise leaders and if they know how to balance power, it can even make the people who work with or for them respect them immensely. They know how to command and take action when needed because Saturn has possibly taught them this lesson during childhood.

Avani pointed out that these responsibilities are learned early in life because Saturn instills discipline. The native will always consider and prioritize doing what is right because Saturn rules karma, so the natives typically learn from an early age that it is better to follow the right path and not take shortcuts.

6. You have Scorpio and Capricorn in your 'big three'

Your 'big three' includes your Sun, Moon, and rising signs. Having Scorpio and Capricorn here indicates someone who “can do whatever it takes to achieve their goals, whatever it is that they need to do," Avani explained. "They often have experiences in life where they’ve really just gone through it, they’ve been in the trenches."

However, he noted, "once they’ve done that responsible deep work, emotionally and practically, to not allow the things in the early life or the things in the past to hold them back, they just come into place of immense authority.”

Scorpio and Capricorn do not like to lose and they are both tacticians. They can weave out a plan, get to the top, and command with ruthlessness or compassion depending on how hard their journey has been.

7. You have Sun or Mars in trine or sextile to Pluto

“People who have Pluto in a good aspect…are people who just by being themselves, just by asserting, expressing themselves, expressing their passion, people pick up on the energy," Avani explained. "They feel the depth of their understanding of their knowing, of their sheer will and people respond to that."

Those with these aspects create changes and inspire because Pluto and Mars are here to break down and destroy. When these two planets come together, it can be a moment of fear and the outcome can leave us with a lot more clarity because though our foundation has been shaken up, we learn to plant the seeds essential for the new chapter.

The natives with this energy in their birth charts know that transformation is essential and we cannot evolve if we do not suffer and learn from our experiences. They know how to win and get what they want because of their understanding and intuitive abilities that can make them formidable in any field.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.