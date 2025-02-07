Astrologer Says These Are The 5 Luckiest Zodiac Signs Throughout All Of February 2025

The astrological flow of the universe is on a constant ebb and flow. Sometimes it feels like the universe is working against us, but other times, it's undoubtedly working for us.

According to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, the latter is true for the five luckiest zodiac signs in February 2025 that definitely have the universe on their side all month long.

Astrologer says these are the five luckiest zodiac signs throughout all of February 2025

1. Gemini

According to Grim, Gemini will experience amazing luck in February as you start seeing more opportunities for growth now that Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, is direct in your sign.

February promises greater expansion for different avenues in your life, including your career and finances — and the good news is this positive energy lasts even after February ends.

“From now through early June in fact, you are starting to attract more of what you want,” Grim said.

Whether you're hoping to attract love, money, or deeper connections, whatever you want will feel much easier to obtain as long as you put your mind to manifesting the life of your dreams.

2. Virgo

While the beginning of 2025 hasn't exactly been the easiest for you, Virgo, “One of the most opportune aspects of your year is beginning to take shape,” promised Grim.

This month, there are limitless possibilities for growth, “And you will bring a newfound curiosity to your career that will really help you excel,” Grim said, suggesting incorporating communication and media into your job for the most rapid success.

3. Pisces

"Pisces, you took January to build the relationships that excite you and now those relationships are helping you restore your strength," began Grim.

All of your hard work in that area of life pays off in February 2025, as you "come into your truest form," Grim said.

Enjoy the confidence boost as you gain clarity on the direction you want to take in life. Use your power of creativity to inspire and encourage your best efforts moving forward.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it may feel like your relationships have been on the fritz. Luckily, Grim said that these hard times are over. In February 2025, "You can connect with more people and attract higher quality relationships," the astrologer explained.

This may require letting go of the old to welcome in the new. But as long as you're willing to put in the hard work, nothing will get in your way, Sagittarius.

5. Scorpio

Scorpio, if you've been feeling stuck in the same old pattern, Grim explained that this changes in February as you slowly begin investing more time in whatever brings you joy.

"You've been really serious about family matters lately," Grim said, "but now there is space to create and to possibly generate wealth," all while incorporating a better and healthier routine in the process.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.