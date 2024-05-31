Rise from the ashes, like a phoenix reborn. That's the week's mystical theme and energy for our Chinese horoscopes starting June 3 through June 9. Before looking at the forecast for each zodiac sign, let's see what's in store for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of this week is Mountain over Wind (#18), which reminds us that when something has hit its expiration date, whether in love, friendship, or other aspects of life, it's important not to hold on to a metaphorical corpse. Instead, look within and ask yourself why it is so difficult to let go even though a big part of you wants to do just that.

Journaling your thoughts, working with a therapist, or speaking to a friend are a few ways to find the answers you hope to find. Once you do, you won't hold on to the past anymore and will feel free to seek new and golden opportunities. You can become the phoenix rising from its ashes before you know it.

Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for June 3 - 9.

All 12 Chinese zodiac signs' weekly horoscope for June 3 - 9, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, this week's energy includes standing your ground in personal and professional relationships. You learn not to back down from your competition, whether in school, a friendly match, or other social events.

Lucky Day in Love: June 5 & 6

In love, you will do best when you balance self-care and being there for your partner. Fill your cup and theirs, too.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 3

Your social life is a little up in the air at this time. If you don't feel like socializing, don't force yourself. Enjoy some quiet time instead.

Lucky Day for Career: June 3

The energy around your career is not standing out at this time. So, allow things to progress as they have. Patience is the key overall for you.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, this week's energy is poignant. Some of you will be more sensitive than usual due to heightened intuition. Pay attention to signs from the universe and unusual synchronicities

Lucky Day in Love: June 3

In love, you are encouraged to be brave and meet your partner halfway. Someone has to compromise, or nothing in a relationship can grow. Don't overinvest if you realize the other person isn't as into your partnership as you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 7

Your social life will be absolutely the best this week! If you are attending a family gathering or wedding (or will be hitting the clubs with your friends), look forward to a lot of fun, games, and jokes.

Lucky Day for Career: June 7 & 8

The energy around your career is strong. Put your plans into action, but also be patient regarding the ongoing work you must complete. You will receive many fruits from your labor soon!

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, you have magic at your fingertips this week! So set your sights on what's important to you and start manifesting. It's now or never.

Lucky Day in Love: June 3

In love, you are encouraged to think from a long-term perspective and allow your relationship to grow more organically. Communication will help you understand each other better. There's no rush.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 5

For some of you, your social life will involve contention with others. If you have fake friends affecting your life, it's probably a good idea to distance yourself from them now.

Lucky Day for Career: June 9

You are exactly where you need to be in your career. You have done everything you can to succeed and will continue to do so. Don't get stressed or impatient right now. If you stay calm and grounded, all your plans will fall into place.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

Rabbit, your manifestation powers are being highlighted this week. So focus on everything you truly want in your life, and see how things start to manifest! A ritual can help you focus your intentions, so work with the New Moon this week to help strengthen your intentions.

Lucky Day in Love: June 3

In love, you are encouraged to be calm and think about your personal well-being at the same time as the well-being of your relationship. After all, love truly grows in the small details instead of the grand gestures.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 7 & 8

This week, you are urged to be more introverted in your social life. Introspection, journaling, meditation, or relaxed self-care are highlighted here.

Lucky Day for Career: June 5 & 6

As for your career, everything you desire can come to you if you believe in yourself and don't allow the naysayers to whisper doubts into your head. You can do this!

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week is really strong for you! You won't go wrong if you focus on yourself and your authentic truth. So stand strong and be stubborn in a good way.

Lucky Day in Love: June 4

In love, you are encouraged to meet the other person halfway in communication and gestures of love. Don't lean into grand gestures at this time. The small stuff will have a bigger impact.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 5

Your social life will be absolutely fabulous this week! Look forward to fun games, spontaneous adventures, and dancing under the spotlight.

Lucky Day for Career: June 7

As for your career, the energy at this time is good for new ventures and ideas. So brainstorm and set something new in motion. This energy has the feel of spring and summer attached to it.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, this is your week if you want it to be so. Don't let negative self-talk dissuade you from doing this. Your luck is in your hands!

Lucky Day in Love: June 8

In love, be your true self, and dress as you please. The right person will like you for who you are. The wrong person will try to change you instead of realizing it's a basic incompatibility.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 9

Your social life will be really good too. Those of you in public-facing careers or the entertainment industry will have an excellent week of socializing and shining under the spotlight.

Lucky Day for Career: June 9

Everything is progressing as it should in your career, but that does not mean there won't be challenges. It's best to face then and not run due to fear. Don't allow anxieties to upset the careful balance. Breathe in, and breathe out. You've got this!

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, big changes are coming your way, and most of you will feel it right starting this week. As long as you remain observant and intuitive, you will know what to do and where to proceed.

Lucky Day in Love: June 9

In love, trust yourself, and don't settle for someone because other people have an excellent opinion of them. Most people only look at surface characteristics and what they have heard from others before giving their opinion to you. You must make up your own mind in this extremely important arena of life!

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 8 & 9

Your social life may cause concern now, especially if you spend time around unhealed people or fake friends. Trust yourself and steer away. If you are brave enough to acknowledge the truth and socialize with new people, you will find your new soul tribe.

Lucky Day for Career: June 9

In your career, you are royalty. Lean into this belief and know that you are good at what you do because of all the effort you have put into sculpting yourself. No one can stop you if you remain strong within. If there are areas to work on, seek a mentor to help you level up.

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, this week's energy is really beautiful for you. As long as you lean into love, whether romantic or platonic, you will do well.

Lucky Day in Love: June 9

You are encouraged not to let shallow judgments cloud your mind about your significant other or a date you like. Some of you have an unhelpful third party who does not want your love story to be successful.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 8

Your social life will be good this week, and you can go on a new adventure or collaborate with a mutual friend. If you feel like booking a vacation or weekend trip, go for it too!

Lucky Day for Career: June 9

As for your career, everything is unfolding exactly as it should. Don't upset the careful balance by doing too much. As long as you maintain the current pace, you will be fine (and then some)!

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, your energy this week is exquisite and big! Expect only the best and then some. Good fortune is coming your way.

Lucky Day in Love: June 9

In love, you could meet someone special through your mutual connections or have the best experiences when you engage with your and your significant other's best mates.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 7

Your social life is definitely looking up. Even if you feel generous, don't try to foot the bill every time to express your generous nature; instead, allow others to show their giving side, too. Some of you are prone to attracting energy vampires, and it's OK to let the universe teach others to be givers.

Lucky Day for Career: June 8

The energy around your career is good. Big wins are guaranteed for those who have been working hard on developing projects for the last months, particularly those that started in 2023.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy is poignant. Trust your inner counsel and only do as much as you have to. Rest and rejuvenation are definitely highlighted here for you.

Lucky Day in Love: June 3

In love, you will do well when you consider both your perspective and the perspective of your significant other (or date) into consideration. Sometimes, it's less about incompatibility and more about miscommunication.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 9

Most of you are ready for a new chapter in your life. Don't let the past hold you back. If you feel called to, now's a good time to do a cord-cutting ritual.

Lucky Day for Career: June 5

Be bold and creative in your career. Fresh inspiration will come your way this week. Mash-ups are also a good idea.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy is big and bold for you! Anything you set your mind to can be achieved now. So, make sure you are focused on what's truly important to you.

Lucky Day in Love: June 4

In love, you will benefit from taking a step back and just looking over the terrain. If your heart wants a break, listen to it. You cannot show up for anyone else if you cannot show up for yourself and your needs.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 7

Your social life will be good this week, but nothing extraordinary. Some of you will make some new friends and connections, though.

Lucky Day for Career: June 9

As for your career, trust your instincts as you move forward and try to accomplish your goals. Keep the details of your plans at the top of your mind, especially if you are working on something important.

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, let your natural curiosity guide you this week to new places, people, and adventures. Reading books is also indicated under this influence.

Lucky Day in Love: June 5

In love, you may experience a hit or miss but don't take it personally unless old wounds and triggers within you bring about the situation. If the latter is the case, now's a good time to work with a therapist to help you find peace and clarity to move forward with a lightness of spirit.

Lucky Day in Friendship: June 9

Your social life will be really good, especially if you plan to attend a baby shower or a wedding this week. Look forward to fun times and good food!

Lucky Day for Career: June 3

The energy around your career is not very big at this time. You will be fine if you stay patient and do what you need to based on your current routine.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.