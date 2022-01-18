When it comes to manifesting, there are many different methods you can use to attract your desired reality.

The key to successful manifesting is setting clear and attainable intentions, and most manifestation techniques are easy enough to master.

However, depending on what you’re manifesting, it may not be as easy to figure out whether or not you’ve successfully manifested your desires.

You don’t want to question or doubt while you’re on your manifestation journey, as the Law of Attraction requires that you trust the universe. But it’s natural to want to know if the energy and time you put into manifesting is working.

Don’t worry — the universe sends little hints if you’re paying attention.

Here are 8 signs your manifestation is close to coming true.

1. You’re seeing repeating angel numbers.

Angel numbers are messages sent from our spirit guides that present themselves as repeating sequences of numbers.

For example, you may catch yourself looking at the clock and seeing the numbers 11:11 every day or getting a text at 3:33 for 3 days in a row.

According to numerology, each sequence of numbers has a different meaning and message.

If you see these angel numbers during your manifestation process, it’s a sign from the universe that your manifestation is close to coming true.

2. You’re experiencing synchronicities.

Successful manifestations may start as a series of synchronicities. Like repeating angel numbers, these little coincidences are trying to tell you something.

For example, if you’re manifesting money and keep seeing coins on the ground, this is an example of synchronicity.

3. Your intuition tells you that your manifestation is close.

Many times we underestimate our own intuitions. While it may sound cheesy to say “when you know, you know,” that’s often the case — even when we disregard it.

The truth is, your intuition is usually right. It’s your subconscious mind using past experiences and cues to guide your decision-making in a process that’s too quick to recognize, yet dependable all the same.

So when your intuition is telling you that your manifestation is coming true, trust it!

4. It feels like all is right in the world.

You feel a sense of peace is a sign that everything is aligning.

Even if you can’t outwardly identify exactly what’s changed in your life to bring this sense of calm over you, you’re not stressed or coming from a place of longing.

Instead, you feel at ease and know that you’re right where you’re meant to be. This relaxed, positive energy is exactly what makes manifestations come true.

5. You feel like you’re being tested.

While some people may manifest their desires without ever feeling challenged, others aren’t so lucky.

As you’re manifesting, if you feel like you’re facing a challenge, don’t give up. While it seems contradictory, that is also a sign that your manifestation is close to coming true.

Don’t waver in your trust in the universe or give up on your manifestation techniques. Keep putting forth positive energy and the universe will reward you.

6. You’re noticing less of what you don’t want.

Though you may not see exactly what you’re manifesting (yet), you are coming across fewer obstacles.

For example, if you’re manifesting love, you may find that you’re swiping right on the dating apps way more often and not having to wade through as many people you’re not interested in.

This is because you're not focused on what you don't want, therefore you're not attracting it.

7. You’re dreaming about your manifestation.

A key part of successful manifestation is visualizing yourself already having whatever it is you’re manifesting.

It’s easy to do this in your waking life when you can really focus on that feeling. When you’re sleeping, however, you don’t have that agency over your thoughts. So if your manifestation is on your mind even in your sleep, that’s a good sign that it’s on its way to you.

8. You’re having deja vu.

Deja vu is a strange phenomenon and one that can be hard to explain.

But if you experience it while manifesting, it may be a sign that the universe in which your manifestation is true is aligning with your reality.

Micki Spollen is an editor, writer, and traveler. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her travels on her website.