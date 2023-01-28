How To Use Sigils To Manifest Anything You Want

We’ve all tried manifesting before, whether you're aware of it or not. For example, willing a red stoplight to be green or hoping for a run-in with your crush.

Many things in life prove that the Law of Attraction works, and there are many different manifestation techniques to help you focus. Using sigils is one of them!

What is a sigil?

Sigils are symbols used in ritualistic magic to harness all of your positive energy, hope, and will into action.

According to the TikToker @witchy.tipss, a sigil is a manifestation method that uses magic to make your affirmations come true. Whenever you see this sigil, you're reminded of what you're manifesting, which makes you think about it and helps will it into existence.

The term "sigil" actually derives from the Latin word sigillum meaning "seal." The term was often referred to throughout history as a type of pictorial signature of angels, demons, and other spirits.

For example, The Lesser Key of Solomon contains the sigils for the princes in the hierarchy of Hell. These specific sigils were a representation of the true name of the spirit, which directly granted whoever practiced it some control over the being.

Sigil magic is one of the most efficient and economical of all magical disciplines. It relies heavily on the idea that we are co-creators of our reality. It is simple to use but powerful to wield.

Unlike chaos magic, which is a modern tradition of magic rooted in belief, sigil magic is rooted in ancient history.

How do sigils work?

The first thing you must know is that sigils only work with your unconscious mind, not your conscious one. This is because your conscious mind will put up barriers and obstacles like rationality and skepticism, which can make manifestation difficult.

Therefore, sigils actually bypass your conscious mind and go directly to your unconscious mind. Think of sigils as seeds being planted in your unconscious mind.

Sigils hold power when they are set with intention and energy behind them. That allows these sigils to help with the manifestation of desires and changing your reality.

Due to the deep-rooted language within our subconscious, sigils have the ability to "speak" to it, allowing for the impossible to become possible.

Photo: Tina Caro via Wikimedia Commons

How To Use Sigils

You can use sigils for almost anything!

You can use them to manifest your goals, change your reality, or make a human connection/relationship. Basically, if you can think about something, you can use a sigil to make it happen.

But you will have to go into a certain state where you can infuse the sigil with a specific energy to propel it into your unconscious mind.

Many people prefer to enter an altered state of consciousness. This can be done through chanting, meditation, dancing, sensory deprivation/overwhelm, visualization, and even sex.

One example would be to write your sigil on a notecard and place it somewhere where you will see it throughout your day. Tape it at eye level on your door or place it on your fridge; each time you see it, the sigil's intention will dive into your subconscious.

Others like to physically destroy their sigils by burning, tearing, dropping them in water, and even burying them.

For example, if you want to forgive, forget, or let go of something, a burning ritual is the best way to set that intention into your subconscious.

How To Make A Sigil

While the method of creating a sigil may bring back nightmares from Algebra 2, not only is it easy to follow, it’s extremely effective.

TikToker @witchy.tipss uploaded a video detailing the steps for creating a sigil:

1. Write out your affirmation.

Sometimes, without even realizing, we self-sabotage.

Admitting what you want can be hard because it’s admitting there’s a chance you won’t get it, but unless you open yourself up to the vulnerability of admitting you want things, there’s a certainty you won’t get what you want.

Writing out your desire is a simple but powerful way to get what you want. By writing it, you’re making it real.

2. Cross out all the vowels, including Y.

In the example by the TikToker, she writes out "I am losing weight." She then crosses out all the vowels, leaving her with "MLNGWGHT."

3. Rewrite the letters, this time cross out any repeating letters.

This step will give you an interesting letter combination you’ll use in the next step.

The TikToker crosses out the letter G, as there are two she uses in her example, leaving her with "MLNWGHT."

4. Make a numerical chart.

The first row of the chart should be the numbers one through nine.

Then, write out the alphabet, with one letter in each column. A-I should be in the first row, J-R in the second, S-Z in the third, with Z ending in the 8th column.

5. Find the numbers that correspond with your remaining letters.

Under your unique letter combination, change the letters to their corresponding numbers.

In the example of the letters "MLNWGHT," the numbers corresponding to the letters results in the number code 4355782.

6. Make a number circle.

These numbers can be in any order you want. Just put 1-9 in a circle.

Make sure that as you’re creating your number circle, you’re actively thinking about what you want.

7. Connect your numbers in the circle.

Find the numbers that correspond with your letters and connect them in any order you like. There's no right or wrong direction you can take your line — trust your gut to feel what’s right.

The symbol you create with the lines that connect your numbers is your sigil! And now, you're ready to manifest anything you want.

Melissa Moscoso is a writer and former contributor to YourTango who covers love, astrology, and pop culture.