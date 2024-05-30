Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month In June 2024

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for June 2024 takes the I Ching hexagram of luck for this month, Heaven over Earth (#12) changing to Heaven over Fire (#13). This reminds us that luck cannot act in a vacuum. You must create space for it by being creatively proactive. Only then can luck surprise you by helping your efforts gain greater heights and sweeter success. In fact, doing so will bring you fresh inspiration, too, as well as new people who may aid the process or collaborate with you.

So take the first step and then the next one. Don't sabotage yourself with doubts. Everyone who is an expert at something was once a beginner who chose to take the first step and keep going until they transformed through the process. Luck will always find you when you make space for it.

Now, let's focus on every Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month for June 2024.

Rat: June 19

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Rat, your luck in June 2024 is all about staying still and being observant. If you can do that and be patient at the same time, you will know exactly when to act when luck comes your way. For some of you, this luck will literally knock on your door with an opportunity or come to you in a manner that doesn't require any actions on your part. For others, this luck will enable you to clear out the distractions and focus exclusively on what will be the most fortunate for you in the long haul. The color yellow will be lucky for you this month.

Ox: June 15

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Ox, your luck in June 2024 is all about knowing that the cosmic forces are conspiring in your favor and that you will benefit the most if you don't get in the way of those arrangements. Be patient and everything will unfold exactly when you need it to. If you feel called to, this month is great for refreshing your wardrobe or adding more pops of color to your outfits. This, too, will enable luck to flow into your life, albeit in mysterious ways. Staying happy and peaceful will also have a similar effect.

Tiger: June 17

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Tiger, the energy in June 2024 for you in terms of luck is all about standing your ground and not allowing poisonous whispers or negative opinions to make you doubt yourself and your path. If they win, you won't be able to access your good luck. If you win (by staying strong), luck will favor you magnanimously in more ways than you can imagine. The colors blue and green are lucky for you this month, especially if you have a big project to take care of or are part of a team trying to accomplish something huge.

Rabbit: June 25

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Rabbit, your luck in June 2024 is all about knowing your true worth and not settling for less, whether in love, opportunities or any other aspect of life. We live in a diverse world with varied cultures and beliefs, so don't allow the rigidity of someone else to mow you down. If you remember who you are and what you stand for, luck will favor you no matter what. That's your destiny. The color blue will be lucky for you this month, especially if you struggle with anxiety and are trying to bring more peace and holistic flow into your life.

Dragon: June 29

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Dragon, the energy of luck for you in June 2024 is all about letting your regal side take the reins. What does “being regal” mean to you? Is it enhanced discipline and poise? Is it having a certain lifestyle that is big and bold? Is it the ability to speak clearly and speak your mind without any fear? Whatever it means to you is what is being highlighted here. If you lean into this, you will unlock your luck. Gold and golden things will be lucky for you this month. If you have even a small bit of real gold on you, it will work the best, but wearing something that has a golden sheen or accent is also recommended

Snake: June 29

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Snake, the energy of luck in June 2024 for you is all about love and romance. If you lean into your heart's desires, you will manifest them. If you choose to follow your heart and be honest about your feelings, you will find luck on that path, too. So lean into love and you will find your luck. Just remember: fake love will bring fake luck. So trust your intuition, and don't ignore the red flags! The color red will be extremely lucky for you this month, especially red clothes.

Horse: June 25

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Horse, your luck in June 2024 is two-fold. Firstly, you will be lucky this month when you don't allow anyone to pull the wool over your eyes. If the BS-detector rings in your mind, trust that insight and don't try to get definitive proof. You will walk away from luck and find yourself in unlucky places. Secondly, don't allow fake friends to convince you that they care about you. Once again, you must rely on your BS detector to know the truth from the lies. That's how you will find your luck! The color blue will be lucky for you this month.

Goat: June 25

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

Goat, if anyone has tried to make you feel small recently, don't pay them any mind. They don't know your destiny and what the cosmic forces are blessing you with. Instead, lean into yourself and ground yourself within. You will find your luck in June 2024 when you steer clear of negative thinking and self-sabotage and intentionally choose to be your own best friend and cheerleader. Daily affirmations will help you greatly at this time, too, if you struggle with anxieties or negative self-talk. The color green will be lucky for you this month.

Monkey: June 23

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

Monkey, the energy of luck for you in June 2024 is all about recognizing how talented you are and not allowing anyone to dim your shine. As long as you move forward confidently, nobody will succeed in being a thorn in your path. Luck will pave the way for you and remove the nuisances. You are encouraged to send your gratitude into the ether every time you observe this luck in action. You can also leave flowers or fruits as offerings and light incense. The colors yellow and green will be extremely lucky for you this month, especially when you wear headbands or caps of those colors.

Rooster: June 21

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Rooster, the energy of luck in June 2024 for you is all about leaning into love. This indicates your relationships with those you love and who love you back, as well as the hobbies and activities you love with all your heart. As long as you lean into love, you will find your luck. So allow your creative side to take over and follow the call of your heart! The colors blue, green, and red will be extremely lucky for you this month, especially if you wear clothes in those colors.

Dog: June 20

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Dog, your luck in June 2024 is all about exerting control over yourself so your best character traits and talents are obvious while the ones that are less so have time to develop more in peace and privacy. It's not all or nothing, though. After all, life is a journey with many twists and turns, so don't be too hard on yourself if you don't meet your personal expectations. Patience will allow you to grow better and unlock your luck in mysterious ways. You are also encouraged to meditate more this month so you can act when you need to and stay still when it's not necessary. The color green will be lucky for you this month.

Pig: June 18

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Pig, the energy of luck for you in June 2024 is all about recognizing your pot of gold and not confusing it for silver. That's a metaphorical message about not allowing society to dictate what is golden and what is not. If you let that happen, your luck will flow right past your eyes while you wait for someone else's approval. Turn inward and ask yourself what you consider to be lucky and unlucky. That's important for you this month. If you feel called to, wear pink and blue more in June to help you boost your luck. Don't wear them together on the same day!

