Every Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For April 29 - May 5, 2024

Greatness is not a matter of where you were born or who you were born to. The energy between April 29 - May 5, 2024, urges us to discover what true greatness is all about and to not sabotage ourselves in our life's journey. Before we get to the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign, let's look at the message of the week for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of this week is Earth over Water (#7), changing to Earth over Lake (#19). It reminds us that we should be in the abundant forces of the universe and our abilities. Losing the first will color everything in a negative light and block you from growth, opportunities, and even new friendships. Losing the latter will prevent you from doing anything at all!

Advertisement

The middle ground between the two is what it's called for. Meditation and other grounding practices, including journaling your deep thoughts, can help you achieve this. Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope for April 29 - May 5, 2024:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

eclosque | Canva Pro

Advertisement

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week for you is all about recognizing what you truly want and separating that from the opinions, inputs, and desires of others around you.

Lucky Day in Love: April 29

In love, walk away if you feel the other person doesn't care about you or prefers stringing you along (and many others) so that they can cover up their insecurities. You deserve better!

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 2 & 3

Your social life will be really good though, with plenty of conversations with your best friends and maybe a few gatherings with the family. Lean into love, and you will discover your blessings.

Lucky Day for Career: May 5

In your career, you are urged to be observant. The astrological energy at this time will make people take you less seriously (without reason). You should know the truth, though, and follow through where you must.

Advertisement

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

eclosque | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Ox, the energy this week is all about finding peace and maintaining it. Interact with those who bring this to you and steer clear of those who don't. You will find your blessings only then.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 3

In love, think about the long-term and try to build something substantial with your partner. If someone is not interested in doing so with you, perhaps it's time to ask yourself a hard question.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 30

You are also urged to be mindful when engaging with people socially. If you feel like pulling back and staying indoors, do so. Trust your soul to know what it needs.

Lucky Day for Career: April 29 & 30

In your career, now's the perfect time to start something new and show them how capable you are. Don't be too fast, but don't be too slow either.

Advertisement

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

eclosque | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Tiger, you are urged to prioritize your mental health this week and not tolerate anything that tries to derail your efforts. Meditation can help you stay grounded, too.

Lucky Day in Love: May 3

In love, wait for the right person to come to you, but once you know who they are, meet them halfway. The last bit is the key — not to do too much or too little.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 4

Your social life may feel burdensome, but you are urged to think about what it will mean to your loved ones and friends. Striking a balance between introversion and extroversion is indicated here.

Lucky Day for Career: April 30

As for your career, now's not the time to make big moves. Instead, focus on small changes that give big results. You can do this!

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

eclosque | Canva Pro

Advertisement

General Overview:

Rabbit, your time has come to shine bright, so show them what you've got! Don't self-sabotage. The cosmic forces are rooting for your success.

Lucky Day in Love: April 29

In love, you are urged to think about the long-term and not tolerate wishy-washy behavior that makes you feel disrespected or insulted. Romantic compatibility is as much about physical attraction and mental similarities as it's about where both of you are in your life at present.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 30 & May 1

Socially, you are encouraged to juggle being your true self and also allowing your friends and acquaintances to open you up to a whole new world and maybe a few new experiences.

Advertisement

Lucky Day for Career: April 30

For your career, focus on leading from a practical and caring perspective. Strive for the middle ground.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

eclosque | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Dragon, the energy this week for you is all about staying grounded and knowing your mind. Don't let outside influences sway you away from your chosen path.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: May 3 & 4

In love, let your creative side take over! Let it bring laughter, joy, and friendship to romance, thus allowing you and your partner/date to truly see each other clearly.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 29 & 30

You are being cautioned about your social life, though. Some of you have fake friends in your midst who don't want anyone to succeed if they can't succeed themselves.

Lucky Day for Career: April 30

As for your career, it's time to think about yourself and make moves that will help you grow. If you have been thinking of applying for a new job or asking HR for an internal transfer, go for it!

Advertisement

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

eclosque | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Snake, you are the master of your destiny. Remember it this week because some of you are prone to negative self-talk and self-sabotage.

Lucky Day in Love: April 29

In love, look to the future and dream of what you want. Your manifestation powers are potent at this time and will help you bring your visions to life.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 5

Some of you will be the life of the party, so to speak, this week. So, look forward to fun and new experiences. If you feel called to, update your wardrobe and let your emotions do the shopping.

Lucky Day for Career: April 29

The energy around your career is a little slow at this time. Don't worry, though! Focus on your chores and responsibilities and allow this time to rejuvenate your soul.

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

eclosque | Canva Pro

Advertisement

General Overview:

Horse, the energy this week is all about finding the right group of friends (a.k.a your soul tribe) and recognizing that you have more options ahead of you than you know.

Lucky Day in Love: April 30

In love, don't settle for less, especially if people are trying to convince you away from your heart's voice to do what they feel is right for you. Whether you want children or not, to marry or not, to have a partner or not, is completely up to you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 3

Your social life will bring you new connections and opportunities. So try to be more extroverted than usual and dress to impress!

Lucky Day for Career: May 4

As for your career, some of you are close to receiving a promotion. Others are now ready to take charge of their life and further education. Do you, boo!

Advertisement

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

eclosque | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Goat now's the time to make moves in your life and career. Don't hold yourself back, and definitely don't let fear rule you!

Lucky Day in Love: May 4 & 5

If you are in a relationship, now's the perfect time to plan for your collective future—maybe even your retirement.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 30

Your social life and career are entwined this week. Be careful! Some of you have a toxic person in your circle who may betray your trust. Let your intuition guide you in your interactions.

Lucky Day for Career: May 2

Things will progress well in your career as long as you have faith in your abilities and don't let anyone second-guess your authority because of bigotry and biases. You have the cosmic forces backing you up!

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

eclosque | Canva Pro

Advertisement

General Overview:

Monkey, the energy this week for you is all about embracing your myriad gifts and talents and not hiding them away from the sun. Why should you?

Lucky Day in Love: May 3

In love, you will do well when you go into receptive mode and allow the cosmic forces to bring you the best (and only the best). Let your heart and emotions do the talking.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 30

For some of you, your social life this week is all about making new friends, strengthening old connections, and not restricting yourself to only one small group. Let yourself mingle and grow!

Lucky Day for Career: April 30

As for your career, the energy right now is perfect for planning the future and determining what you must do next. Take it slow and easy, though. You will find the right insights when you do.

Advertisement

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

eclosque

Advertisement

General Overview:

Rooster, you will make your destiny this week. The cosmic forces are giving you a blank slate to do as you will and create something beautiful.

Lucky Day in Love: April 29

Your love life and social life are entwined this week. So, look forward to meeting your significant other's friends and family (or vice versa) or discovering new love while out and about.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 3

The conversations you have this week will have a profound effect on your mind and soul. So, choose your conversation partners wisely, especially if you have one or two fake friends lurking around.

Lucky Day for Career: April 29

For your career, now's the time to double down and run the metaphorical marathon well. Keep pushing forward, and you will cross the finish line soon.

Advertisement

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

eclosque | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Dog, this week's energy has a weird “Hunger Games” feel to it. Be observant of your environment so you can pick up the signs quickly!

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: April 30

In love, you are urged not to compromise on your values and needs. The right person will never demand that from you. If they do, there's a possibility you are karmic lovers and only meant to learn something from each other before moving on.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 4 & 5

If you don't feel like socializing this week, don't guilt yourself into doing so. Set healthy boundaries! You are also encouraged to save money at this time for future projects and investments.

Lucky Day for Career: May 4

Teamwork is being highlighted here as a career goal. Don't forget your personal needs, either. Balance is what will take you where you must go.

Advertisement

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

eclosque | Canva Pro

General Overview:

Pig, this week's energy is all about making choices and paving the way for a better future. You can ask people for their opinions, but you must have the final say.

Advertisement

Lucky Day in Love: April 30

In love, you are encouraged to not fixate on people who don't care about you the way you care about them. That's a recipe for disaster and will ruin your self-esteem.

Lucky Day in Friendship: May 2

Also, now's the perfect time to go on a vacation or even a small weekend trip. So start planning! If your friends want to join, take them along with you.

Lucky Day for Career: April 29

The energy around your career is good at this time but not best for starting something new. Focus on your chores and responsibilities and take it easy wherever you can — you will do well.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer, and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot, and spirituality.