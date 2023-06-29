7 Crystals For Healing That Everyone Needs For A Peaceful Home

A few simple ways to channel healing energy in your living space, including utilizing Feng Shui pyramids.
By Sidhharrth S Kumaar — Written on Jun 29, 2023
Photo: Mariia Korneeva / Shutterstock
Have you ever felt like your home is missing something?
Maybe it feels cluttered or stagnant, or maybe you just don't feel as relaxed or happy as you used to. If so, you might be missing a "magical" item.A magical item is something that has a special power or energy that can help to improve your life. It can be a crystal, a piece of art, or even a simple object that has a special meaning to you.
Crystals for healing can feel particularly magical, at times. After all, sometimes energy needs healing. Parts of our soul or the energy of our bodies need support and balance.
This is why having crystals for healing around your home can offer you balance and overall health. You also have them nearby for specific healing purposes, if and when you need them.
Astrology offers profound insights into our lives, personalities, and the energies that surround us. In our quest for a harmonious and fulfilling existence, we often seek tools that can amplify and channel these celestial energies within our living spaces. Two captivating items that resonate with the principles of astrology and have gained popularity are the seven chakra crystal healing stone tree and the Feng Shui Crystal Pyramid.
Here, we will delve into the intricate details of these magical items and explore how they align with astrological beliefs. From balancing chakras to attracting positive energies, these items can enhance our connection to the cosmos and promote a harmonious environment within our homes and reduce or off-set negative energies in the home.
The 7 chakra crystal healing stone tree: a gateway to cosmic harmony
The seven-chakra crystal healing stone tree serves as a conduit between the celestial energies and our individual chakra system. The chakras are energy centers that are located along the spine. They're responsible for our physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. When the chakras are balanced, we feel healthy, happy, and connected.
The seven-chakra crystals for healing stone tree can help to balance the chakras and improve your overall well-being. The different crystals emit different energies, which can help to promote relaxation, focus, creativity, and more.
Let's uncover the astrological significance of this enchanting item.
Root chakra — stability and grounding
The base of the tree, often represented by a red jasper crystal, resonates with the grounding energies of the root chakra. This crystal promotes stability, security, and a deep connection with the Earth, aligning with the astrological signs of Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.
Sacral chakra — creativity and passion
The sacral chakra, associated with creativity and passion, finds its representation in an orange carnelian crystal. This crystal, attuned to astrological signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, enhances artistic expression and amplifies the energies of joy and sensuality.
Solar plexus chakra — personal power and will
A yellow citrine crystal embodies the solar plexus chakra, empowering our personal power and will. Corresponding to astrological signs such as Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, this crystal ignites confidence, motivation, and assertiveness.
Heart chakra — love and compassion
Representing the heart chakra, a soothing green aventurine crystal resonates with love, compassion, and emotional healing. In harmony with astrological signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius, this crystal fosters harmony in relationships and radiates energies of empathy and forgiveness.
Throat chakra — communication and expression
A blue lace agate crystal, symbolizing the throat chakra, facilitates clear communication and authentic expression. Aligned with astrological signs such as Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, this crystal enhances truthful self-expression and fosters harmonious interactions.
Third eye chakra — intuition and insight
Representing the third eye chakra, a lapis lazuli crystal stimulates intuition, insight, and spiritual connection. This crystal, attuned to astrological signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, enhances psychic abilities and deepens spiritual awareness.
Crown chakra — divine connection and enlightenment
The crown chakra finds its representation in a clear quartz crystal, symbolizing the highest state of consciousness, divine connection, and enlightenment. Corresponding to astrological signs such as Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, this crystal amplifies spiritual growth and facilitates access to higher realms of knowledge.
By integrating the seven-chakra crystal healing stone tree into your home, you create a harmonious space that aligns with the cosmic energies and nurtures the balance and well-being of your chakra system.
The Feng Shui crystal pyramid: harmonizing astrological energies
In the practice of Feng Shui, the arrangement and placement of objects in our living spaces influence the flow of energies and promote harmony. The Feng Shui crystal pyramid is another powerful and versatile magical item. It's said to promote good luck, abundance, and protection.
The pyramid shape is a powerful symbol of energy and power. It's also said to amplify the energy of the crystals that it's made from.
The Feng Shui crystal pyramid can be placed in any room in your home to help improve the energy flow. It's a great way to attract positive energy, boost your luck, and protect your home from negative influences.
With its captivating geometric shape and crystal properties, it aligns with astrological principles and offers numerous benefits:
- Attracting positive energy — The crystal pyramid, often made of clear quartz, acts as a powerful amplifier of positive energy. Its pyramid shape corresponds to the fire element, resonating with astrological signs such as Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. By harnessing this energy, the crystal pyramid attracts abundance, prosperity, and success into your life.
- Balancing yin and yang energies — Feng Shui emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balance between yin and yang energies. The crystal pyramid, with its harmonizing properties, assists in achieving this balance. It aligns with astrological signs like Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, fostering stability, practicality, and grounded energy.
- Enhancing clarity and focus — Clear quartz, the primary crystal used in the pyramid, is renowned for its ability to enhance mental clarity, concentration, and focus. By placing the Feng Shui Crystal Pyramid in your workspace or study area, you invite the energies of clarity and precision, supporting your intellectual pursuits.
- Strengthening relationships and communication — The crystal pyramid's energy-enhancing properties extend to interpersonal relationships. It promotes open communication, understanding, and harmony within families and social settings. By placing the pyramid in shared spaces like the living room or dining area, you create an atmosphere that encourages positive interactions and deepens connections.
- Amplifying spiritual growth — Clear quartz, known as the "master healer," facilitates spiritual growth and connection to higher realms. The crystal pyramid, aligned with astrological signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces, enhances psychic abilities, intuition, and spiritual awakening.
Benefits of keeping 'magical' items, like crystals, around the house
In addition to the specific benefits of the seven-chakra crystal healing stone tree and the Feng Shui crystal pyramid, there are several general benefits to having "magical" items around the house.
- They can help to relieve stress. The calming energy of crystals can help to reduce stress levels and promote relaxation.
- They can improve creativity. The different colors and energies of crystals can stimulate the imagination and spark creativity.
- They can bring people together. The beauty and power of crystals can create a sense of peace and harmony, which can help to bring people together.
How to choose the right 'magical' item
When choosing a "magical" item for your home, it's important to consider your own needs and preferences. What are you hoping to achieve by having this item in your home?
If you're looking for something to help you relax, you might want to choose a crystal that is known for its calming properties, such as amethyst or rose quartz. If you're looking for something to boost your creativity, you might want to choose a crystal that is known for its energizing properties, such as citrine or tiger's eye.
You should also consider the look and feel of the crystal. Do you want something that is small and understated or something that is large and eye-catching? Do you want something that is made from a specific type of crystal, or are you open to anything?
The most important thing is to choose a crystal that feels right for you. When you find the right crystal, you'll know it.
Sidhharrth S Kumaar is an astro-numerologist and founder of NumroVani. He couples his knowledge of the occult and modern sciences to solve real-world problems for individuals and organizations.