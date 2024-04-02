What takes time will take time. Be patient. This week, the energy calls on you to be more aware of reality, especially if you have recently embarked on a new project or journey. This message is also apparent in the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign. But before we get to them, here are everyone's general messages for the week.

The I Ching hexagram of the week is Fire over Water (#64), which changes to Water over Mountain (#39). This hexagram reminds us not to waste our energy or efforts on the wrong path. After all, it would be a shame to conquer a mountain and reach its peak only to realize you climbed the wrong one.

Similarly, don't bash your head against an immovable obstacle. Find a way around it because, of course, there's a way around it! You must believe in yourself first and your intelligence to figure it out.

If you feel called to, sit still in meditation at least once this week to understand what you desire for your future. That will make the path forward abundantly easier.

Now, let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign.

The most important dates this week for each Chinese zodiac sign From April 2 - 7:

Rat

(1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

General Overview:

Rat, the energy this week has a mysterious quality to it for you. If you have strong intuitive abilities or outright psychic gifts, prepare to have the most otherworldly experiences at this time.

Lucky Day in Love: April 3

In love, you are urged to find a balance between your personal needs and the need to nurture the relationship with your partner or whoever you are interacting with romantically. One way or another, that's the path to victory for you.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 5

Be mindful of your spending, though. You may inadvertently overspend while having fun with friends or on an impromptu shopping trip this week.

Lucky Day for Career: April 6

At work, don't underestimate anyone's capabilities because of their age, gender, cultural background, or anything else. You will miss out on collaborating with exceptional individuals.

Ox

(1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

General Overview:

Ox, be alert to opportunities this week. When you sniff something, go full out! That's how you will conquer your goals and advance your dreams. The cosmic forces are rooting for you.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, you are urged to pay attention to red flags and not convince yourself to give a stranger a second chance. Our gut is often better at recognizing the truth than our conscious mind.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 7

As for socializing, don't overdo anything. It's Mercury Retrograde season right now, and you may stab yourself in the foot if you forget the voice of caution.

Lucky Day for Career: April 2

In your career, now's a good time to think about where you want to go next and what kind of people you wish to work with. This is especially important if you are trying to distance yourself from a toxic work environment.

Tiger

(1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

General Overview:

Tiger, trust your intuition this week, and trust yourself. No one can stop you if you refuse to be stopped. But if you give in to self-sabotage, you will lose the blessings that are here for you.

Lucky Day in Love: April 3 & 4

In love, you are urged to be patient. The time is not right for big changes or bold moves. Instead, express gratitude for the good you have and make sure you are not ignoring red flags. You will know what to do next naturally.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 5

Some of you have a toxic individual in your inner circle. They may be turning others against you because they are jealous of you. Don't ignore the signs. Act when your gut asks you to act.

Lucky Day for Career: April 7

As for your career, everything will run smoothly this week, so focus on what you want to do next. Now's a great time for ideating as well, although the time to execute those ideas will come later in the year.

Rabbit

(1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

General Overview:

The energy this week for Rabbit is all about being kind and spreading love wherever you can. Whether you do this by volunteering at a charity, running a marathon to raise funds, helping an old neighbor, or something else is up to you.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, you need to be careful, though. This energy is more conducive to attracting energy vampires and narcissistic folks.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 7

You are also encouraged to be more extroverted than usual this week. Spend time with friends and family and enjoy their loving company.

Lucky Day for Career: April 2

The energy around your career is not significant at this time. So, keep things as they are. The time for change and new moves will come later.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

General Overview:

Dragon, you are exactly where you need to be. Don't doubt that! Self-sabotage will make your good fortune slip away. So be mindful and keep moving forward as you have.

Lucky Day in Love: April 2

In love, you are encouraged to focus more on yourself this week, even if you are in a committed relationship. Now's the time to up your self-care game and show yourself that you are listening to your body, heart, and soul.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 3

Some of you may feel burdened by social expectations this week. When that happens, try to set healthy boundaries. It's now or never.

Lucky Day for Career: April 5

As for your career, things will run smoothly as ever. You will fare better if you focus on other areas of life this week.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

General Overview:

Snake, your energy is solid this week. Try to focus on the things that truly matter to you. This will channel your blessings where they need to go.

Lucky Day in Love: April 5

Be generous and creative in love. If you go on a date, make it significant and wow-inducing. The motto of this week in this arena is: “Life is meant to be lived.”

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 6

Your social life may be a bit scrappy, though, especially if you know your friends' circles need a major uplift for change. Listen to those instincts.

Lucky Day for Career: April 7

For your career, now's the time to double down on the ideas you have proposed, the plans you have implemented, and the goals you have in mind. It's go-go-go time!

Horse

(1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

General Overview:

Horse, this week's energy urges you to be more aware of your health and the things you eat or drink. The latter will also impact you energetically. If possible, do an energy cleanse by eating only vegetarian/vegan food for one day.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, pursue your goals, and don't let the fear of rejection stop you. Just remember: if someone doesn't consent, it's important to let them go and keep moving forward.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 7

Your social life may be more interesting this week, but beware of gossip and lies, which will be prominent.

Lucky Day for Career: April 7

As for your career, it will be the best thing about your life this week. Prepare to be surprised in the best ways possible!

Goat

(1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

General Overview:

Goat, be your true self and don't compromise for anyone. You are this week's cosmic favorite child and must shine as bright as you were born to.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, you are encouraged to put your needs above those of others if they never put yours before theirs. Now's also a good time to cut ties with those who don't respect or treat you with love despite saying that they love you. Actions must match words.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 2

Some of you will make a new friend this week, while others will find their social life overlapping with their work life.

Lucky Day for Career: April 5

In your career, be watchful of sneaky behavior, especially if someone is trying to misuse their power to gain something problematic. For some, this situation may become very cult-ish.

Monkey

(1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

General Overview:

Monkey, if you feel the need to be more introverted this week, pay attention to that and honor that call. Most of you will be creatively blessed this week.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, you are urged not to become a beast of burden in a relationship that's supposed to be a partnership. It's time to break bad habits and learned responses that do not support your well-being.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 2

Some of you are very close to a major breakthrough in some aspect of your life. This may induce jealousy in others. Wear an evil-eye protective charm or bracelet to help you stay safe.

Lucky Day for Career: April 6

As for your career, you are ready to move on to bigger and better things. Don't sabotage yourself! And definitely don't allow anyone to convince you that you are a small fry in the pond.

Rooster

(1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

General Overview:

Rooster, this week's energy urges you to be more introspective and introverted than usual. This will lead to beautiful insights and experiences.

Lucky Day in Love: April 6 & 7

In love, don't allow other people and their opinions to sway you from what you feel is right for you. If you are attracted to someone but a family member is not (for biased reasons), that's their problem to overcome.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 5

Your social life will be great this week, especially if you have been working hard to improve your lifestyle and become more healthy and holistic.

Lucky Day for Career: April 3 & 4

As for your career, don't allow anxiety to rule you. Meditation and grounding can help you stay in the moment when you feel overwhelmed.

Dog

(1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

General Overview:

Dog, you will be lucky this week, but not in the way you think. All you have to do is be your true self – even when you are afraid to stir the waters and upset the status quo – and the cosmic forces will come through for you.

Lucky Day in Love: April 5

In love, you are urged to find closure from the past. Don't allow exes to have such a huge hold on you. Seek help from professionals, like counselors and therapists, if you need to overcome a particularly sticky point.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 3

Your social and love lives will be entwined this week, mainly because toxic folks might mess up both. You are encouraged to be mindful and not tolerate bullies.

Lucky Day for Career: April 5

This week, in your career, you will find joy when you do what intuitively feels right to you. Genius solutions and intriguing insights await!

Pig

(1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

General Overview:

Pig, don't allow yourself to be overwhelmed this week. If anxieties get to you, breathe for a few minutes, and don't bite off more than you can chew. Some of you need to curb your people-pleasing tendencies.

Lucky Day in Love: April 7

In love, you are encouraged always to remember that a partnership is grounded in love. So don't treat your partner as an enemy even when tempers rise. That's the surest way to destroy trust.

Lucky Day in Friendship: April 6

Your social life may cause you anxiety this week. Don't engage if you don't want to. Now's the time to set healthy boundaries and resist peer pressure.

Lucky Day for Career: April 5

Your career will progress as usual. As long as you remember to honor team spirit, you will be fine.

