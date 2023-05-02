What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest Today, Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Here's what your zodiac sign can manifest on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Pluto retrograde brings powerful energy to manifest what you want in life this Tuesday through October 2023. Because Pluto is a dwarf planet, consider manifesting something small.

Attracting something small will help build your confidence in the Law of Attraction. You discover how to use the internal power you possess to create the life you're dreaming about. When I was just beginning to learn to manifest, I often used candle meditation along with visualization.

Here's what I do. I hold a new vision so powerfully within my mind’s eye that it brings tears to my eyes as I see and feel myself living this new reality. It works every time. You can try this manifestation technique too as you practice your manifestation affirmation. Genuinely believe what you want is possible. Then, you will manifest it. Here's some help from your zodiac sign to manifest what you need starting Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest today, May 2, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: clarity

Utilize the 7 - 7 – 7 manifestation technique and choose one new goal or dream and repeat it seven times in the morning, midday, and evening, specifically at times such as 7:11 to incorporate angel numbers and numerology for a stronger result.

Manifestation affirmation: I control my mind.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: money

Write a check to yourself for whatever amount you desire, even one million dollars, and place it on your altar or somewhere in your home you will see it often.

Manifestation affirmation: I am worthy of being compensated for my talents.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifestation affirmation: purpose

Use the manifestation technique of visualization by already thinking of yourself, your role or even your title for what feels like it aligns with your higher purpose. Write it down, use it as the background on your phone, and see yourself as this higher ideal.

Manifestation affirmation: I allow myself to embrace a higher purpose.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifestation affirmation: truth

Use the egg cleanse to clear your own energy of negativity and help you embrace the greater truth from others. Simply break an egg over a clear glass of water and visualize yourself releasing the negative thoughts, lies and betrayals that have surrounded you.

Manifestation affirmation: I embrace the truth of everything in my life with acceptance.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: balance

Use the two-cup manifestation method to help create greater balance. Label one full cup of water with your current situation, and another with what you hope to create. Gradually fill the other cup to whatever degree of change you’re hoping for, and then drink the water of what you hope to manifest.

Manifestation affirmation: I have a balanced and reciprocal romantic relationship.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: inner power

Light a candle, preferably in the morning and evening, and visualize this flame representing your own internal power source. Meditate on the flame and all that feels empowered as you let it melt away the darkness of a doubt that may surround you.

Manifestation affirmation: I embrace my inner power.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: joy

Reflect on what brings you joy and tune into your inner child today as you decide something to do to incorporate this feeling in your day. Recognize your own ability to bring yourself joy without struggle, power fights or arguments.

Manifestation affirmation: I experience pure bliss.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: freedom

Cut a piece of string and hold it between two fingers as you envision yourself at one end and at the other everything that you feel tethered to. Lay it down on the floor in front of you and while repeating the affirmation, cut the string and envision setting yourself free.

Manifestation affirmation: I create the life and the home I desire.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: honesty

Collect a small box or container, and label it the Lie Jar. Write down on pieces of paper all the lies you have spoken and those that have been told to you by others. Once complete, take it and bury it in the ground as you repeat today’s daily affirmation.

Manifestation affirmation: I am surrounded by truth.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: success

Take a dollar bill or any bill will do, and write down the daily affirmation on it. Place it in your clothing for the day and then sleep with it under your pillow this evening.

Manifestation affirmation: I create long-term financial success and stability.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: passion

Write down all your logical thoughts that feel like they are taking you away from your passion or intuition. Light a candle and while repeating today’s affirmation, burn the paper of your thoughts, while placing a hand on your heart.

Affirmation for today: I embrace logical thoughts and my soul’s passions.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: growth

Write down today’s affirmation in your journal as you sit in meditation reflecting on all your fears or internal stories that are preventing you from seeing things from a new perspective. As you write them down underneath, cross each one out, repeating today’s affirmation aloud.

Manifestation affirmation: I see things in a new light for my highest good.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.