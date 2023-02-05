6 Mentally Strong Zodiac Signs That Can Handle Anything

Mental strength is made up of both luck and ability. Mind power is an art, a practice, and the art of being mentally strong does tend to favor certain signs of the zodiac.

No, these folks aren't "smarter," but they can handle a lot without feeling crushed thanks to their specific personality traits.

Mental and emotional strength is made up of a mix of traits like tough self-love, optimism and resilience, which some zodiac signs tend to master more than others.

Zodiac signs that are the strongest mentally and emotionally

1. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Due to the fact that Sagittarius basically lives inside their own mind 24/7, these folks know the terrain of mental strength all too well. They process information well, and they have many different mechanisms for how well they cope with stress or life issues.

If Sagittarius find themselves in the thick of a bad situation, they know how to handle it — and that is usually privately, without much fanfare and with plenty of knowledge that everything is going to be alright.

2. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What makes Aries so strong is that historically, they keep putting themselves in hot water and so through survival methods, they've become one of the strongest signs, mentally.

Headstrong, as they say, this sign tends to stand strong due to sheer nerve; they will survive and thrive, it's the Aries way.

While strong in body, the physical is nothing compared to their mental stores.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo can do it. Just ask Leo.

Honestly, this is no joke. If Leo puts his or her mind to it, consider the task done. Leo has incredible mental endurance and will stand the test of time with their prowess.

Those born under this sign have done many amazing things in their lifetime, and the majority of those accomplishments are mental, rather than physical.

Yes, they love the spotlight, but the raw deal is that to be under the spotlight, you have to have mental stamina in order to deliver something worthwhile — and they always deliver!

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have to have mental strength to be that sadistic, I mean, really. And Scorpios really are the sadists of the zodiac. They really enjoy your pain — it's just a truth.

But to enjoy pain, well... it takes mental stamina and ability — the ability to bypass human feeling and really get into the inhuman nature of simply being mean and harsh to others. This takes talent, and Scorpio is one helluva talented sign.

5. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Not always the number one "go-to" choice for mental health, they still have a good chance at winning the brass ring with their mental strength. Health? Nah. Strength? Yah.

Taurus is determined — strong as bull means strong mind, ready for the world.

It's really true that they are stubborn and forceful, but you don't get that reputation by being a mental wimp. You get it by being a badass Taurus with a bone to pick. And they know how to work that bone — and that takes kidneys. I mean brains.

6. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers have a tough time being pegged as the weak homebody who bemoans their terrible fate all the time. So, to counter the effect of the entire world just assuming their frail basket cases, they have honed their "mentals" into one big statement of mental strength.

This group of people is made up of meditators, thinkers, planners, designers and organizers. They know how to get things done, even if you second guess them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.