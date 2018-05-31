The Spiritual Meaning Of Seeing Repeating Angels Numbers: 11, 22, 33, 44, 55, 66, 77, 88, 99

Understand the special messages double digit angel numbers may be sending your way.

Numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11 make a complete cycle of vibration in every one of the possible degrees of expression at earthly level.

Angel numbers can also express subliminal messages to our conscious and subconscious, most of the time hidden at plain sight, but not for our mind.

These messages are essential and are sent to us to be understood and deciphered, with a purpose: to give us clues, signals, and guidance.

So when you're seeing repeated angel numbers, there's a larger spiritual meaning and message waiting to be heard.

The spiritual meaning of angel numbers are meant to speak to us, making evident new realities and messages while waiting for us to take the next necessary actions in order to advance in our lives.

For each number, there is a universal cosmic force which is neither constructive nor destructive by itself. On the contrary, they are neutral forces waiting to be directed.

Therefore, let's start by dismissing any unfounded idea that there are "bad" or "destructive" numbers. Each number provides a positive and fortunate vibration by itself, and as we understand the message, we can associate numbers better in our lives and harmoniously potentiate their energy.

Have you ever heard someone comment on the coincidence of repeatedly bumping into a specific number throughout a given day, every time they look at the clock, license plates, hotel room numbers, and so on?

This phenomenon of numbers repeating in alignment becomes evident to people and keeps showing up when it is essential they recognize the vibratory power of the message sent to them by their guide through the number energy in question.

It is for this reason that there are more and more followers of the so-called "spiritual change" or "spiritual awareness" related to numerology.

There are scientists who associate the phenomenon of seeing repeated numbers with a process of global consciousness.

Furthermore, this phenomenon causes many people to question established paradigms, leading them to look for answers they feel make sense for them.

Experts claim that this phenomenon creates new insights, causing many people to evolve in spiritual terms.

The phenomenon of seeing repeated numbers is also considered by some to be signs of guidance from the future.

For example, a person may have a lucky or favorite number. Suddenly, this number starts to show up for them everywhere, becoming more than a coincidence.

The moment a person realizes they can perceive another type of energy is the moment they start receiving the intended messages.

In many cases, the numbers mean something like, "Slow down. There is danger ahead," "Don't take that risk," "Say yes," or “This is a warning from beyond."

When a repeated number keeps showing up, there's no doubt that it comes with an intentional spiritual message.

This type of message doesn't have an individual purpose, but rather a collective one.

This is why important dates such as 11/11/11 and 12/12/12 were considered energy portals for the human spiritual progress.

While some people see numerical repetitions of important personal events, some numbers and number patterns seem to "chase" particular individuals. The most common are 11 or 11:11, 22 and 33. Some think these are "master numbers" with importance and special meaning.

Is there a particular number in your life? Do you keep receiving the same message via repeated numbers? There are underlying meanings of the triple repeated digits and two-number combinations.

Keep in mind that when a message contains three or more numbers, you should study the different combinations of numbers to get a personal answer to your current situation. For example, if you continuously notice the sequence 231, use the meaning of the combination of numbers 2 and 3, plus the combination of 3 and 1.

Or, when feeling guided, add the subsequent digits until you have a single digit number. Then, look at the meaning for that particular figure and the sequences that contain identical numbers: 777, 555, 222.

If you find yourself seeing these repeated double-digit numbers, here's the specific spiritual meaning of their intended message:

11 Angel Number Meaning

The number 11 represents a new beginning.

This can be considered a message for humanity to focus on spiritual advancement and overcome the material possessions fixation.

The number 11 can also mean duality, a double beginning. Learning to accept both feminine and masculine energies are only some of the challenges that this number presents us. It can also mean wisdom and intuition. The 11 can be a sign that people are prepared to fully embrace their inner knowledge.

22 Angel Number Meaning

The number 22 represents transitions, a second chance to turn dreams into reality.

The 22 picks up the spirituality of number 11 but with more practical energy. In a way, it brings the heaven message and energy to earth.

When a person sees the number 22, it can suggest they're ready to translate their ideas into a physical form. It will also provide the discipline and determination to reach the goal.

33 Angel Number Meaning

The number 33 represents healing through love. It is a gift of compassion and altruism.

Seeing the number 33 could indicate a person is spiritually gifted and is ready to share it for the benefit of others. It contains the energies of humanitarianism, understanding and universal love.

44 Angel Number Meaning

The number 44 means angels are with you, reaffirming their love and help.

Don't worry, because their support is near.

This sign could also mean your guides disagree with your thoughts and feelings. Seeing a repeated number 4 can be interpreted as an answer of, "Don't even dare!" to questions you have asked or in response to ideas you may be considering.

55 Angel Number Meaning

The number 55 means you should proceed with caution because a significant life change is ahead.

Like in the Tarot trump "the wheel of fortune," we cannot know if this is going to be positive or negative since change is a natural part of life.

If number 5 energy surrounds you, be sure that the answer you were looking for is here; the emotional turmoil has come to an end.

66 Angel Number Meaning

The number 66 means you need to overcome the superficial thoughts and desires go beyond the instinctual needs that keep you out of balance.

This number speaks about the equilibrium between reason and instinct, heaven and earth. The purpose and the physical urges. What is it going to be for you?

77 Angel Number Meaning

The number 77 means you are on the right track in life.

Seven is a miraculous number. Your star guide gives you all the approval you need. You're doing a great job. Congratulations! Bliss is just around the corner.

88 Angel Number Meaning

The number 88 means you are close to ending a phase, coming to a new life stage.

This repeated number implies there's a part of you that's ready for change. Whether it's in a professional, romantic or spiritual level, the butterfly is about to emerge from the larvae state.

99 Angel Number Meaning

The number 99 means fulfillment is achieved, and it's your time to spread the word.

This is the start of a new path as a guide, bringing light for those around you and the whole planet you live on.

00 Angel Number Meaning

The number 00 means God lives within you, so feel his presence, become one, and the circle is now completed.

Zero, a circle, a perfect form that ignites civilization as possible, and is a reminder that we're one with our creator.

Many theories about the phenomenon of seeing repeated numbers point out that these numbers are part of some structure that defines and governs the entire universe.

Even if you are on the skeptical spectrum, this mysterious phenomenon affects thousands of people around the world.

Even if you don't consider this phenomenon could have a spiritual origin, it could demonstrate an intuition awakening.

The next time you find yourself seeing repeated numbers, stop for a moment and ask yourself if there may be a message you're meant to receive.

"Am I feeling okay with my life? Have I arrived at a crossroad I can't figure out?"

Let that figure guide you. The answer might be there already.

Sarah Roberts has over a decade of experience as a well-known, well-respected astrologer who has studied some of the most notable global curriculums in the field of astrology, tarot, and numerology. Visit her website for more information.