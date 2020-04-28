The Fascinating Way Each Zodiac Sign Tells Lies

Sneaky sneaky.

For as long as anyone has lived, lies have existed. We lie to protect others, ourselves, or even just because we feel like it. It's human nature, but the nature of lying isn't the same for everyone. And many of have learned how to tell if someone is lying just from being told non-truths for so long.

But based on our zodiac signs, we each have different ways of lying and handling the aftermath.

There are those who feel guilty and avoid it as much possible. Others don't feel the need to lie, preferring honest above dishonesty. Others, meanwhile, are natural liars. To them, lying is a form of extravagant storytelling.

How do you lie? Depending on your personality traits in astrology, what kind of liar are you?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries aren't big into lying. It doesn't serve a purpose to them.

They have no patience for the drama that ensues if they're caught in a lie. And when they do lie, it's not a big deal to them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is the stubborn one, and they prefer things going their way. If it means they have to tell a little white lie to have things done according to what they want, they will do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are mischievous and love the attention from people.

They have wild imaginations, so they can make stuff up on a whim, and people believe them! They're so good at it that you end up not caring if it's true or not.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Loyal and caring, Cancer will only lie to protect you, whether it's from someone else or from your own feelings.

For them, it's more of a way to reassure you that everything is fine even though it isn't, and it's out of the goodness of their hearts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Like Gemini, Leos love the attention from people around them.

So, when they tell you a story, it may start off as truth, but a very exaggerated truth. The more amazed their audience is, the more exaggerated their stories will become.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As much as possible, analytical Virgo doesn't lie. Like Aries, they find it too bothersome and they'd rather focus on the situation at hand.

However, the exception is if the truth stands in the way of resolving a situation. But even then, they're considering all the pros and cons, and whether it's really worth it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are the diplomats of the zodiac, so in the name of what they believe is best for everyone, lying is a necessity. Unlike Geminis and Leos, their lies are somewhat believable; people don't even realize that they're lying until it's too late.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Suspicious and sometimes manipulative, lying is a game that Scorpios know all too well. This is because of their observant nature, which allows them to analyze every angle of a situation and come up with the best lie to go with it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friendly and outgoing Sagittarius doesn't lie. They value their friendships and the people around them too much to ever lie.

But if they have to lie out of necessity, they don't play around and it will be the biggest lie known to man, usually for a worthy cost.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Out of all the signs, Capricorns hate lying. They won't do it and they refuse to do it. Because of their distrustful nature, it's no wonder they're against lying of any form.

But if they do lie, it's not hidden for very long. They'll feel too guilty and end up telling the truth anyway.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Like Gemini, Aquarians are creative and witty storytellers. Their lies may be too good to be true, but they deliver it so flawlessly that people end up believing them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The most sensitive of the signs, Pisces don't lie. But when they do, it's only for a good cause.

It's either to protect you from being hurt, or to protect themselves. Either way, they're so sensitive that people can't even be angry at them when their lie is found out.

