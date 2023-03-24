How Each Zodiac Sign Expresses Love In A Relationship

It’s easy to determine that we all love differently. But have you ever stopped to wonder how you love differently based on your astrology sign?

What love looks like for the zodiac signs in a relationship

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’re highly competitive and always strive to be the best. When it comes to relationships, the partner you choose to be with is nothing short of that. You’re fearlessly impulsive. You spontaneously do things which means your partner is in for an adventure. You’re brave and take risks. So when it comes to love, you take a chance and never look back.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You’re a hard-working individual who will put a lot of effort into your relationships. While you may be known for your stubbornness, a quality your partner may admire about you is how protective you are of them. You’re loyal and will be the first there to comfort them when something goes wrong. Your partner may have fallen for your intelligence, sense of humor or the fact that you’re always the life of the party.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re always looking for an adventure. You grow fascinated by the world around you, eager to experience it all. You spend most of your life looking for your better half and you want to share life experiences with the people you love most.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’re one of the most sympathetic people there is out there. You thrive on forming good relationships you cling to. Through your intense emotions, it helps you understand yourself and your partner at a deep level. In your relationship, you add a level of loyalty, appreciation and a deep sense of care.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You’re a natural-born leader, both confident and fun-loving. With these characteristics, people find it difficult to not be attracted to you. But when it comes to love and deciding to be exclusive, you choose someone who can match up to you and who challenges you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You’re detail-orientated and notice little things. This becomes a bonus when dating because you remember the little things about your partner merely by observing. As a partner, you will focus on them and their needs.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You’re the optimistic peacemaker who values relationships most out of anything. You'll do everything to please your partner and show your appreciation and love for them. You’re one of the easiest people to fall in love with because of your carefree nature.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your passion is what draws people into your circle. Your determination and assertiveness are what score you a quality partner. Because of your secretive nature, you’re one of the most difficult zodiac signs to love. But once someone gains your trust, you give them the best you have to offer. In return, you will be honest and fair to them.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’re a traveler and want to see and experience everything in the world. Your partner will only encourage your passion for finding answers to everything around you. In return, you will give them an adventure and many laughs in your relationship. You’ll show your partner love, loyalty, and hard work that helps establish a healthy relationship.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're highly ambitious and motivate both yourself and your partner to succeed. As a partner, you are very patient and loving. Maybe even your relationship took time to blossom. You enter things slowly to make sure it's right, then jump right in. You tend to be the stronger of the two in a relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’re very selective with who you date. While you’re loyal and compassionate towards your partner, you also value your alone time and collecting your thoughts. You’re driven and highly motivated and look for a partner who makes you better because it’s a two-way street.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You base everything on how you feel and follow it fearlessly. As a partner, you love selflessly and put them ahead of your own needs. Your level of empathy is one of your strongest traits and in a relationship, you’re someone your partner can turn to and rely on. Your ability to be so intuitive allows you to sense when there’s a problem and you strive to improve it.

Kirsten Corley is an author and blogger.