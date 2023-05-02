May 3, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

We don't generally have too many Lilith transits to speak of, but on this day, May 3, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love thanks to Lilith.

Lilith is the notorious counterpart of the biblical Eve, and historically, she represents rebellion, the desire to go against the grain, to upset things just for the sake of being able to. And, in a way, that's how this day will go for three zodiac signs.

We may stir the pot, so to speak, to get a rise out of our partners. We may even push them a little too hard, but it's all in a day's work if you will. What's good to know is that this Lilith transit is square of the Sun, and it's usually good when the Sun is involved.

So, we can expect to have a little fun today, and some of that fun might be the kind we have in private because Lilith does enjoy her pleasures. It's a good day to expect the unexpected, and if you are one of the Aries, Virgo and Scorpio that will benefit from today's giddy transit, then this might also be an experience you'll remember for a long time to come.

The tricky part about Sun Square Lilith is that it's not for everyone; this day is mainly for those who CAN take a joke. We may see some 'below the belt' punches being tossed around today. It will be one of those 'you better be able to take it if you're going to dish it out' days.

The kid gloves are off, but nothing here is serious; nothing is meant to hurt. We're just playing around during Sun square Lilith. To add one more cliche to the batch, 'If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.' Today will be a house on fire, and only the strong will survive. Ride or die, kids. Ride or die. That's the Lilith way.

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on May 3, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today will feel like an opportunity is presenting itself to you when you are the one who is grabbing the opportunity and making it your own. During Sun square Lilith on May 3, 2023, you'll be inspired to do something wacky and wild about your love life.

You aren't one to settle for anything boring, not that your romance is particularly boring — it's not — but you could use a little insanity to stir things up. You feel positive and lively today, and you want to do something with your partner that is ... innovative and freeing.

This is the perfect day for you in love. You and your mate can try something absolutely rebellious and maybe even a little irresponsible. There are no rules to hold you back, or rather, there are no rules that CAN hold you back. Be careful ... or not. Your choice, Lilith.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It would be almost impossible for you, Virgo, to miss out on the awesome vibe that comes off of the transiting Sun square Lilith on this day, May 3, 2023. You feel a little bratty today, and that's a good thing as far as you're concerned. You don't always like to play by the rules, and you certainly don't feel like doing things 'the right way' today, not in your love life, that's for sure.

This implies that you may just start a fight with your romantic partner just to see where it goes ... perhaps fur will fly, and you'll end up passionately making it up to each other, as that is more than likely the promised result of the previously arranged plan. You want to feel your blood boil today, and who better than your trusted partner to make that happen for you? Today will bring you closer than you ever thought possible. Woohoo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don't always get the chance to play the part of the devil, but on this day, you're all the devil and very little angel. During Sun square Lilith, you'll be happy to know that the person you are involved with is just as much of a thrill seeker as you are, and on May 3, 2023, the stars are set just right for fun and delight.

You didn't choose this person for no good reason; this isn't a random romance ... your personality is part of the plan, and the plan is to have fun and practice spontaneity whenever possible.

Sun square Lilith supports spontaneity and passion, so be prepared to shock yourself today because nothing you and your partner will do together today will be mundane. Today is all about this phenomenal experience; this is something to write home about, Scorpio. I hope you brought your journal.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.