Welcome to the weekly tarot reading for April 23 - 29, 2023 for all zodiac signs. We're looking at a week that seems to be heavily concentrated on work and work-related items. The general feeling seems to be that much progress will take place this week, even though there may be what feels like an onslaught of confused thoughts.

Perhaps this is why so many of us will 'throw ourselves into work' because, in the work situation, we have our goals, and if we don't have goals to accomplish this week, we may, indeed, find we are way too scattered to get anything done.

There's also this overwhelming feeling that comes with this week's tarot reading lets us know we need to replenish ourselves, mainly ... our psyche. It's as if we spend emotional energy without the thought of what to replace it with. We are not a bank of endless emotion; if we deplete, we need to refill, and seeking out that kind of balance and harmony is what will keep our eyes out for this week.

Overall, this tarot reading suggests we are all facing a number of challenges and obstacles in our lives at the moment, but there is also potential for growth and transformation. In the end, it's always about good ol' self-effort.

This is a good time for us to reassess our priorities, make difficult decisions and seek help or support where necessary. If we can approach our challenges with an open and receptive mindset, we can create a much more fulfilling and prosperous life for ourselves.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for April 24 - 30, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

The Six of Pentacles in reverse suggests there may be some issues or problems in your life that cause you serious self-doubt. Perhaps you feel as though you are always giving and never receiving, or vice versa.

One thing is certain: you feel overworked. You may love your job, but you need some downtime or you'll go stir-crazy. This imbalance could be causing stress and tension in your relationships or finances. It may be time to reassess your priorities and find a more equitable balance.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

This is a very positive card that suggests financial security and stability, and who doesn't perk up at the thought of that? This card indicates you have worked hard and built a solid foundation for yourself and your loved ones.

It is a reminder you are capable of creating a comfortable and prosperous life for yourself. This week will have you feeling rocksteady and ready for more. You are confident and capable during the week of April 23 - 29.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Nobody ever likes to actually 'look' at this menacing card, but it has its upside and that is what you'll be experiencing this week, Gemini. The Ten of Swords indicates a painful ending or betrayal.

However, it can also signify a necessary sacrifice or letting go of something that is no longer serving you, and that's what's going to ring true for you this week. This tarot card can be a reminder that sometimes we have to experience pain in order to grow and move on to better things. Yeah, that lesson again.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

If you have been feeling stuck or stagnant in your career or finances, then this card totally represents your feelings. The Knight of Pentacles suggests you may be lacking motivation or direction and that it may be time to reassess your goals and make a plan for moving forward.

Alternatively, this card can indicate a tendency to be too rigid or inflexible in your thinking. Whatever the case is, Cancer, you know very well that it's time to change things up. It's now or never, right?

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Clear thinking and powerful communication rule your week, and you like it that way. This tarot card can represent a person in your life who is highly intelligent and analytical, or it may be a reminder for you to approach situations with a level head and a logical perspective.

This tarot card can also indicate a need for honesty and transparency in your relationships. Take that communicative power with you and do the right thing this week, Leo. Be good to people ... be kind.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Not that you needed to be reminded again of how defensive or guarded you can be at any given moment, but during this week, you may be bringing out the big guns.

The Nine of Wands suggests you have been anticipating conflict or feeling and during this week, you feel as though you have to protect yourself from potential threats. This card can be a reminder to stay vigilant and be prepared, but also to remain open and receptive to new experiences and relationships.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

It always feels cool to receive this card, as it makes us feel as though we can magically create the world as we'd like to see it. The Magician is a powerful card that suggests you have the ability to manifest your desires and create the life you want.

This tarot card can indicate you have a strong sense of purpose and a clear vision for your future. It is a reminder you have the power to make your dreams a reality. Create your destiny, Libra. And stick to the plan!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords suggests you may be facing a difficult decision or feeling stuck between two options. It's the card of ultimate balance and choice, and yet, you might know which way to go.

This tarot card can be a reminder that sometimes we have to make choices that are uncomfortable or challenging, but ultimately necessary for our growth and well-being. It may be time to weigh the pros and cons and make a decision that aligns with your values and goals. Time to get on it, Scorpio, like it or not.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Similar to the tarot card pulled for Scorpio, you also have a card that demands you make a choice. The Two of Wands suggests that you have the decision to make that could have a significant impact on your future.

This tarot card can be a reminder you have the power to create your destiny and that your choices matter, which also means you need to THINK. It may also be time for you to finally take that risk and pursue a new opportunity, even if it feels uncertain or uncomfortable.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Of all the zodiac signs in astrology, yours is always the one that can pull it together, even under the harshest of circumstances. The Five of Pentacles in reverse suggests you are moving toward a more positive financial situation.

You are going through a turning point where you are able to overcome financial difficulties and find new sources of stability and support. It may be time to let go of feelings of scarcity or lack and focus on the abundance that is available to you. Poverty consciousness is so NOT you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

Don't be surprised if you and a friend or two have a deviation in the way you think, as this week is probably going to show you that differences in opinion can lead to some ego flares and upsetting moments in a friendship.

The Three of Cups in reverse suggests that there may be tension or conflict in your relationships with others. This tarot card tells you that you can't waste time and you need to resolve whatever happens ... It may be time to have an open and honest conversation with your buddies so you don't have to experience this kind of hassle again.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

It seems like this week is all about the past for you, Pisces. The Six of Swords in reverse suggests you may be struggling to move on from a difficult situation or experience.

It can also mean you are holding onto past hurts or traumas, and it may be time to seek help or support in order to heal and move forward. While that may sound scary or even unnecessary, if you aren't able to reach out, then you will have to do the work on your own. So human up and get to it, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.