3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On April 23, 2023, During The Taurus-Gemini Cusp

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 22, 2023. Things are very 'cusp-y' these days. We're on the cusp of a Taurus Moon, and it's going to go the way of Gemini within the day. On this day, April 22, 2023, our love lives may be the arena in which the best moves are made.

Being that we are now in the Mercury retrograde, we need all the good Gemini energy we can get, and this means we need to take extra good care of how we represent ourselves, in words and actions, especially when it comes to the people we are spending our lives with. This is a good time to be clear, to speak kindly, and to act with the right intention.

This is the kind of day when Gemini Moon does most of the work. We may have already caught on to the idea that everything around us is a potential trap set up by the Mercury retrograde; we need not walk into every mine that's laid before us, and we will see a few coming up as the day continues on. However, those mines are not laid by our romantic partners, so we need not worry about them; if anything, we should be keeping an eye out at the job; that's where Merc the Jerk usually does its worst work.

For three zodiac signs, this day could go pretty easily, as communication isn't as hard as we predicted it to be. This is a good day to make light suggestions — which means LIGHT, not "let's go sky diving over a volcano." Today is for holding hands and snuggling up by the TV, or the fireplace if you know what one of those things is. The Gemini Moon brings out the bad jokes; we are literally incapable of being funny today, as you can see.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 22, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's a piece of cake. That's how you feel about getting through this day in one piece. Yes, you may be feeling the tug of the retrograde, but you're a Gemini, and planets like Mercury, no matter what transit they're going through, are always 'things you can work with.' Your love life looks good and healthy, and that's not something you're willing to tamper with.

On April 22, 2023, during the Gemini Moon, you'll be all too happy to leave it in its un-tampered state. You have no jokes to tell on this day, and for this reason alone, your partner may fall even more in love with you.

That's the thing with you, Gemini, you think you are a laugh riot, and while you are ... sometimes you hit the wrong note and then everything goes south; but not today! Today is for gauging your communication skills and delivering the right thing to say at the right time, to the right person, who is, of course, your romantic partner.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you can keep a lid on it today, when it comes to 'sharing your opinion' with your romantic partner, then April 22, 2023, should go pretty nicely for you. It's all about the withhold, Virgo, and you know very well what's being implied here; you tend to 'go off.' While you may or may not even believe in what you're saying, once you let loose, it's very hard to stop you. Today gives you the Gemini Moon, and because of this transit, you may find it easier to back out of potential arguments with your loved one.

Besides, you are also conscious of the repercussions that can come out of the Mercury retrograde, so it's best to hold off on the scathing insults, at least for today. The truth is, this is your way of doing things and your partner loves you for who you are. You can take solace in knowing that even though you can be quite 'outspoken,' you are also very much loved for the person you are.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are basically the winner of the Gemini Moon love experience today, Aquarius. You're about to get what you want, and that means ... very little. You don't ask for much because you really aren't into the heaviness that comes along with long-term romances, and so when days like today come by, you get to experience it all on your terms.

You are open-minded and flexible when it comes to love, and you'll find whoever you are involved with right now, has the same kind of light attitude in mind. What you and your friend/partner could stumble onto today is a sense of freedom.

You don't need to say things other couples refrain from during a Mercury retrograde. You don't have those secrets or desires; you simply want to hang out and be together, and today is a great day for that. No tripping on words for either of you. It's a good day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.