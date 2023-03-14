The Astrology Match That Creates Long-Lasting Compatibility

If you want to find out if you and another person are compatible with each other, the best thing you can do is to compare your birth charts, which involves overlaying your astrological birth chart with theirs and checking the synastry aspects that exist between the two of you.

Of course, not all zodiac combinations between two people's charts are ideal. Some placements create mutual understanding and a deep soul connection while others all but guarantee you will become sworn enemies.

Sun conjunct Ascendant in synastry is one of those beneficial aspects that are indicative of strong compatibility. So let's find out more about it and how it creates powerful attraction between two people.

Sun conjunct Ascendant synastry

In the natal chart, the Sun represents the soul. It's your drive, your soul's purpose, and what makes you shine bright in the world. The Ascendant, on the other hand, represents how you come across to the world. It reveals the first impression you leave on people, the mask you choose to wear in public, and also your physical appearance.

The conjunction in astrology refers to the aspect that is created when two planets or points are in a tight 0 to 10 degrees connection with each other. Most often this occurs in the same zodiac sign and house. But if the conjunction is close to the cusp, it can also form between planets/points in different zodiac signs and/or houses.

Given these basics, when two people have a Sun conjunct Ascendant synastry between them, they are strongly attracted to each other.

The Sun person lights up the Ascendant person's first and twelfth houses. This enhances the physical appearance of the Ascendant person and triggers a glow up inside of them once they start interacting with the Sun person. Plus, the twelfth house connection reveals a soulmate bond. So the Sun person literally shows up in the dreams of the Ascendant person. The two may even develop a telepathic connection with each other.

The Ascendant person also has a positive effect on the Sun person. They literally behave in a manner that resonates with the Sun person's soul and can teach the Sun person how to align better with their life purpose. Plus, the Ascendant person is usually the bolder of the two and helps the Sun person become more courageous. And if the Sun person is already bold, coming in contact with the Ascendant person gives them a bigger appetite for risks in life in pursuit of their dreams.

In short, both the Sun person and the Ascendant person have an extremely positive effect on each other, leading to a powerful, magnetic attraction between them.

Sun conjunct Ascendant synastry also creates a strong sexual attraction between two individuals. Especially for the Sun person because the Ascendant person's appearance ticks all the boxes that they never knew they were subconsciously looking for in a partner. They two just love being around each other!

This synastry match is known to improve the self-confidence and self-esteem of both individuals. They automatically understand each other and their needs.

If the Sun is in the 12th house in a Sun conjunct Ascendant synastry, the Sun person will have a profound impact on the subconscious mind of the Ascendant person. They will also play a more supportive role in the Ascendant person's life with the latter taking the lead when they are out in public or interacting with others.

If the Sun is in the first house in a Sun conjunct Ascendant synastry, the Sun person is the leader and the Ascendant person will look up to the Sun person as a positive role model (even if they are the same age!). The Ascendant person will also be extremely averse to anyone speaking badly about the Sun person and will speak very highly of them in public.

Sun conjunct Ascendant synastry is by far one of the most feel-good synastry combinations ever. You and your partner will bring each other happiness and luck just by being around each other more. And if you have many more positive aspects between the two of you, it just means you were made for each other.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.