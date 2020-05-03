The Meaning Of Each Suit Of Wand Tarot Card

Raise your wands!

In tarot cards, there are different suits of cards like wands, pentacles, swords, and cups.

Each suit represents different facets of life.

What is the tarot card meaning for the Suit of Wands?

The Suit of Wands is known for symbolizing inspiration, creativity, strength, communication, spirituality, determination, ambition, expansion, and original thought.

The negative characteristics of the Suit of Wands include impulsiveness, lack of direction, and illusion.

The Suit of Wands is associated with the element of fire. Fire is representative of passion, energy, and sensuality.

If one of the wand cards comes up in a reading, you may want to reflect on the Aries, Leos, and Sagittarius’ in your life.

If you mostly receive wands in your reading, it might mean that you are searching for meaning or guidance.

If the Suit of Wands appears frequently, it could indicate that you are beginning a new project or about to discover a new idea.

The position of the cards when they are pulled can also alter the meaning of the reading.

For example, if the Two of Wands is in a past position it could mean that the person took on a project.

If the Two of Wands is in a present position, it could mean that they should start a new project or make a change now.

If the card is in a future position, it could mean that they should look forward to a new project in the future.

The Suit of Wands has cards ace to ten as well as a page, knight, queen, and king.

Each of these tarot cards has different meanings which I will explain for you:

Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands stands for taking a big step that will lead you to your goal.

It refers to a new beginning, starting a project, and following it through.

When you get the Ace of Wands, it is telling you that potential and new opportunities are coming your way, if you go towards it.

In a reverse position, the Ace of Wands means that you might not have a good sense of direction at the moment and might feel uninspired.

You might not be aware of what you want to do with your life.

If this card appears in the reverse position in your reading, it is telling you that now would be a good time to take a break and let creativity come to you instead of forcing it.

Two of Wands

The Two of Wands is a more logical card as it represents progression and planning.

The Two of Wands emboldens you to be realistic when planning your goals so you don’t have regrets later.

It has a lot to do with making decisions and thinking long term. When this card appears in your readings, make sure to evaluate your plans and address your doubts before they get bigger.

In the reverse position, the two of Wands represents an apprehensive attitude towards change and bad planning.

When this card appears in a reversed position in your deck, it encourages you to thoroughly plan out your long-term goals.

Three of Wands

The Three of Wands represents a feeling of positivity and calmness in you as you are about to embark on a journey.

This card is reminding you to have trust and patience. It encourages you to take advantage and be open to opportunities that arise, even the ones you don’t expect!

The Three of Wands in a reversed position indicates frustration and roadblocks.

If this card appears in the reversed position, it is telling you to get ready for change while maintaining an openness to new opportunities that arise.

Four of Wands

The Four of Wands represents teamwork and laying a strong foundation for you to improve upon.

If this card comes up in your reading, it could mean that you are redoing your home, getting ready to get married, or starting a new project.

The Four of Wands is also reminding you to be proud of your achievements, no matter how big or small.

The Four of Wands in a reversed position represents a lack of support and problems at home.

If this card appears upside down, it means that there is likely a lot of conflict between members of your family or in your home.

Five of Wands

The Five of Wands represents conflict and disagreements.

This card symbolizes evaluating conflict that is surrounding you.

When you get this card in your deck, you should ask yourself what fights are worth fighting for.

Sometimes it is better to put the conflict to an end if you don’t get much out of it.

The Five of Wands in the reverse position represents avoiding disagreements and welcoming differences.

If this card comes up in your deck in the reversed position, it could mean that your troubles are over for the moment.

However, it could also mean that you have a tendency to run away from conflicts, which could be a good thing at the moment but will end up catching up with you if you don’t face your problems head-on.

Six of Wands

The Six of Wands represents success and public recognition for the efforts you’ve exuded.

If this card comes up in your reading it is telling you to be confident, believe in yourself, and be gracious. You’re on the right path!

The Six of Wands represents an absence of recognition and having too much pride.

When this card appears in the reverse position in your deck, it may mean that you are experiencing self-doubt.

You need the encouragement of others in order to regain confidence in yourself.

Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands represents a challenge, perseverance, and protection.

This card depicts the feeling of being on top of the world.

However, this card comes with a sense of self-importance, so if it comes up in your reading, make sure you are humble when you are receiving praise and attention.

The Seven of Wands in the reverse position indicates a lack of confidence and the tendency to give up.

If this card comes up in the reverse position, it means that you may be feeling overwhelmed by your duties.

Although you might have an urge to give up on a project, you should first evaluate if the project is worth giving up on.

Eight of Wands

The Eight of Wands represents movement and fast-paced change.

It also encourages you to accept change and realize that it’s unavoidable.

When the card comes up in your reading it is telling you to act fast because things are moving at lightning speed.

Your determination and energy will be on overdrive so use that to your advantage!

The Eight of Wands in the reversed position represents panic and retreating.

If this card appears in your spread in the revered position, it means that you could be feeling defeated by something.

It encourages you to have patience and reminds you that you can’t always control everything happening around you.

Nine of Wands

The Nine of Wands represents rest.

You have been working hard and now need time to recuperate.

You might have to jump another hurdle in the near future but you need to be well-rested in order to do so.

The Nine of Wands is the ultimate self-care card so if you get this in your reading then put on a face mask or binge-watch a Netflix show.

The Nine of Wands in the reverse position represents tiredness and fatigue.

When this card appears in your spread in the reverse position, it generally means that you may be apprehensive about taking risks and making a commitment.

This card motivates you to be courageous and deal with the problems that you face in order to facilitate growth.

Ten of Wands

The Ten of Wands represents hard work and more responsibility.

When this card appears, it means you can’t afford to rest and must power through even if you feel like you can’t.

You must put all your work into this project.

This card reminds you that you have limits and shouldn’t overbook yourself with too many responsibilities next time.

The ten of Wands in the reversed position represents a feeling of stress and burn out.

If this card comes up in your spread in the reversed position, you should evaluate which problems are not serving you and let them go.

Page of Wands

The Page of Wands represents a free spirit, discovery, and independence.

The Page of Wands depicts someone who doesn’t need recognition and acceptance from others but instead finds it within themselves.

The Page of Wands is striving towards freedom and when it comes up in your deck it means that you have a yearning and passion inside you that is propelling you towards making new discoveries.

This would be a good time to explore your passions and hobbies and see what makes you happy.

The Page of Wands in the reverse position represents hesitation and lack of direction.

If this card shows up in your spread in the reverse position, it could mean that you are inspired by many ideas but can’t take the steps towards planning out how to execute these ideas.

If you have started a new project and nothing is coming from it, it could mean that now is the time to follow another idea and start a different project.

Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands represents adventure, energy, and fun.

It also means that it would be a good time to get out there and travel.

When the Knight of Wands appears in a reading, it indicates that you want to finish significant tasks and inspire others with your accomplishments and understanding.

This card also appears when someone is planning to move to another place.

The Knight of Wands in the reversed position represents exasperation and carelessness.

If you get this card in the reverse position, you could be feeling upset that you aren’t achieving what you are setting out to achieve.

This card in the reversed position also indicates a loss of power and capability.

Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands represents courage and independence. It indicates someone who is cheerful and has good energy.

The Queen of Wands lends itself to someone who is aiming towards completing a goal in a short amount of time.

When it comes to your career, this card means that things are going well for you but it also advises you to have confidence and use your authority with elegance.

The Queen of Wands in the reversed position indicates envy and egotism.

If this card appears in your reading in the reversed position, it may mean that someone requires your support and assistance right now.

In relation to your career, it predicts that you will face problems and challenges that will negatively impact your progress.

Keep doing your work and don’t let these problems get to you.

King of Wands

The King of Wands represents honor and pure energy. It depicts a natural-born leader that is eager to inspire others.

The king favors attention and recognition and spreads positive vibes to the ones he loves.

When the King of Wands appears in your deck, it means you should be proud of yourself and where you are at, while also leading those around you towards success.

The King of Wands in the reverse position indicates recklessness, arrogance, and a domineering nature.

If this card comes up in your reading in the reversed position, it encourages you to analyze yourself and how you are coming off to others.

If you are slipping into an arrogant and reckless state, maybe it’s time to check those things at the door.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.