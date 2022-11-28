Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week Starting November 28 - December 4, 2022

In the week ahead there is a lucky wave of water energy that will help you tune into your feelings in an honest and authentic way.

While so many planets are in the fire sign of Sagittarius currently, this week sees water coming in to calm and direct your life.

Asteroid Pallas, the ruler of intuition and wisdom, turns retrograde in Cancer helping you to use your feelings to overcome whatever challenges you.

Alongside Neptune turning direct and the First Quarter Moon in Pisces, this is an opportunity for you to see things as they are and release the hold the past still has on you.

When you grow it is not just about doing things differently but feeling things differently too.

Your emotions are something you cannot dictate in the way you can with your actions.

The only way through them is simply by staying present, but often what you try to avoid holds the gold you have been seeking.

This week that becomes true as you start to feel that you have always had the answers, you just needed to believe that you did.

And everything that follows is the divine coordination with your own inherent truth.

Luckiest day horoscopes for each zodiac sign for the week of November 28 – December 4, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, November 29th

In the week ahead, luck will be found in the words you speak. You may prefer actions over conversations on most days, especially if they do not ever seem to lead anywhere.

But it is important to take the time to talk things through. There is an opportunity here that will only be found by opening yourself up in your professional or personal life. Once you do though, you will be extremely grateful for what you did.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 30th

The week ahead brings some sort of transformation to your career. With Saturn in Aquarius making a positive union with Mercury in Sagittarius, it combines both themes in your life.

During this week it is important to incorporate your own growth into your professional life. Whether it is the worthiness of a raise, promotion or simply allowing yourself to speak up. You will be recognized for who you have become.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, December 3rd

Pisces energy rules your professional life, so as Neptune turns direct, you are about to experience a huge benefit. When retrograde Neptune can make things seem worse than they are.

It may have helped you be able to see what is not working in your current situation so that you can change it up, but it has been hard to have faith that you can. This week that energy changes, allowing you to positively change your work life.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, December 3rd

Life is about to have a huge positive shift as Neptune turns direct into Pisces which rules the luckiest part of your life. When it comes to Neptune in this position it may have seemed like there was no point in doing anything because nothing was as it seemed. This week, though, you see how you have been laying the groundwork for the blessing you have been praying for.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, December 3rd

The Moon is the planetary body that rules your emotional self and feelings. In many ways, the Moon represents who you truly are by helping you honor your authentic spirit.

This week as the Moon shifts into Aries, the sign that represents luck for you, you are being guided to honor your own truth. Whatever it is that you feel, it is time to honor that because within it lays the abundance and changes you have been hoping to create.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, December 4th

With the current influx of Sagittarius energy creating deep-rooted change within your life, it is important to slow down and check in with yourself about how you are feeling.

As the Moon shifts into Taurus in the coming days, it is a chance to check in with your emotional self. The breakthrough that you have been looking for within your life exists within yourself so it is time to slow down and tune in, so you do not miss its important message.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Monday, November 28th

Mars is currently retrograde in the luckiest part of your life which means that things are slowing down right now. Anything that feels like it is reached a place of slowness is not because it is stagnant but instead to give you more time to help it come together.

Saturn in Aquarius is helping you remember that the process of creating is supposed to be fun. You are supposed to enjoy it. Take the magical connection of these planets this week and get back to doing what you love the most.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 30th

Asteroid Pallas represents your intuition, wisdom, and creative ability to solve complex challenges. This week as it turns retrograde in Cancer, the zodiac sign that governs your luck, you are being asked to listen more deeply to yourself.

You also become a superhero during this time because you can accomplish anything in ways that often surprise others. Stick to what it is you feel, and you will not be steered wrong.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 30th

Mercury in Sagittarius is activating your sense of self and your personal beliefs. Saturn in Aquarius is highlighting all themes of communication.

This is a chance for you to be in your own groove and to open up about what matters most to you in a very authentic way. Ultimately, in the days ahead you will see that it is your ability to clearly communicate which helps open the doors to the life you want to live.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 30th

Mars is currently retrograde in Gemini giving you the time to learn to make healthier decisions and choices for yourself. This week as it positively unites with Saturn in Aquarius bringing up themes of value, you are about to get an upgrade in multiple areas of your life.

While a career is always a focus, and a promotion or raise is in store, it is also about how being the healthiest version of yourself changes your life in so many positive ways.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, December 3rd

Neptune is the planet that rules dreams, hopes, and all that you wish life will become. It has currently been retrograded in Pisces but will turn direct this week in the part of your life that is all about value.

Not only will it likely bring a positive financial boost, but you will also likely shift your priorities to make more room for what it is that truly creates a fulfilling life.

You are still going through some realignment thanks to Saturn wrapping up in your zodiac sign soon which means that everything you are doing now is going to matter for years to come.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, December 3rd

This kicks off the start of the luckiest period of your life. Jupiter is already direct within your sign and now as Neptune turns direct as well in Pisces, you are coming into once-in-a-lifetime energy.

Whatever Jupiter touches, it makes it bigger and grander. As it connects with Neptune and asteroids Juno and Vesta, it is about to create some sweeping changes in your life.

Everything from career to romance will feel this positive radiating effect, all you have to do is bathe in the glow of dreams come true.

