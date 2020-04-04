What Each Zodiac Sign Does To Stay Happy, According To Astrology

It's the little things.

Do you know how to be happy? While it's easy to feel elated in the moment, continuing to feel this way can be challenging.

There’s a lot that’s thrown at us, and it's sometimes hard to not feel overwhelmed. For many people, they have certain ways of finding joy and happiness. And it varies from person to person.

If we look to astrology as a guide, the zodiac signs we’re born under influence how we stay happy.

Sometimes it’s the simple things — getting enough sleep, exercising, going outside more, or just being grateful — that help us stay happy. It’s not comparing ourselves to others or fixating on our problems.

Having a positive attitude is great, but you need that attitude to be firmly rooted so when it’s challenged, it doesn’t disappear. We need to be able to roll with the punches and be flexible, changing our perspective so we’re not thrown.

Staying happy can be as simple as a choice, or as complicated as taking steps to achieve it. No one is saying that you need to be happy all the time, but staying positive really does affect your mood and personality.

So, how does each zodiac sign stay happy?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries stays happy by moving their bodies and boosting their endorphins. Exercising, participating in an athletic competition, or doing something like white-water rafting gets their heart rate up is good.

Aries love adventure, testing their limits, and getting outside their comfort zones. And doing one or more of these things makes them happy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

To stay happy, Taurus likes to look at everything they have and feel grateful for it. They focus on their strengths and talents to support their happiness and to remind themsleves of how they've succeeded in life.

This helps to get them excited and happy about what's next to come. Sometimes just practicing mindfulness and being present helps Taurus stay happy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis like to have fun and do things, and that helps them stay happy. They give themselves permission to be who they are and to feel happy about it. They don't see the point in comparing themselves to others, because that only leads to frustration and discontentment.

Geminis are versatile and flexible, and they're able to see the good in most situations. They feel happy about small things such as the perfect cup of tea or a meet-up where they make new friends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When Cancer feels the love and support of their family and friends, they're happy. Doing things for others and being there when needed is also extremely satisfying.

The more time Cancer is able to spend with the people they care for, the happier they are, so they put in effort to make plans to see people they love. They know how beneficial people are to their continuing happiness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are extremely optimistic, so even when things aren't going so well, they know it will get better. Leos are masters at positive thinking, and they not only have a good time in the moment, but they're always looking forward to the fun times in the future.

There's a positive and joyful energy about Leo that helps them stay happy. They're able to quickly to become joyful when their good mood is challenged.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Like with most things, Virgos are smart about staying happy, and they've figured out the best way to do it. Virgo may choose to be with people who are intellectually stimulating, or they'll cultivate friendships with people who will lift them up instead of putting them down.

Virgos love to learn, so sometimes the best way for them to be happy is to study something fascinating and lose themselves in a world of discovery.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If there's a choice, Libras are always going to choose to stay happy. Having a great sense of humor and being able to laugh at themselves helps them stay happy. They're great at changing their perspective when they need to and look for the silver lining of a potentially negative situation.

If Libra finds themselves feeling down, they know how to bring themselves back up by focusing on the things they love and the beauty that surrounds them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

One of the keys to Scorpio staying happy is getting out in nature. If they go on a hike, take a swim in the ocean, or even just walk in their neighborhood, their spirits are lightened.

Another way for Scorpio to stay happy is to be intimate. Scorpios are known for their sexual appetites and it's a great way for them to burn off any tension and stress. Sex releases feel-good hormones and helps Scorpio to see the bright side of life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius stays happy by planning or going on a trip. New people, new experiences, and new locations are everything to them. Sagittarians tend to treasure experience over possessions, and if they're planning to go somewhere new, it gives them a positive jolt of energy and lifts their mood.

They respond to movement and change in a positive way. Happiness for Sagittarius is about mixing things up and getting out of their routine.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns stay happy by feeling invigorated and challenged by their work. They tend to focus on the life they want to live and strategize how to make it a reality. As long as Capricorn has a purpose in life, they're happy.

It's important to Capricorns to take good care of themselves and get enough sleep, drink enough water, workout, and eat right. Happiness takes stamina, and Capricorn knows they need to work hard to achieve the things they want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When Aquarius is being creative and/or helping others, they're happy. They like to stay active and challenge the status quo. They do things their own way and that includes staying happy.

Aquarius likes to be challenged intellectually and find solutions to problems that no one else can. They like being unique, and proving how brilliant they are makes them very happy. Aquarians may not have a regular pattern for staying happy, but whatever adjustments they make seems to work.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces stay happy by using their imagination and are happiest when they're working on a creative project. It could be something artistic like painting a picture, sculpting, or writing; or, it could be something that isn't usually thought of as creative like furniture arrangement or gardening.

Pisces also get a happy feeling by helping others. It makes them feel good and valued when someone needs them, even if the person isn't grateful; Pisces does what they do from an unselfish place.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.