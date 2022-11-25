The weekly tarot horoscope for November 27 - December 3, 2022, is here for each zodiac sign. So, what is in store for you at the end of November and the start of December?

We're looking at one week's worth of readings for each individual, and this week definitely has a certain kind of 'flavor' to it. It's not an altogether satisfying flavor either, as so many of the cards pulled this week are in reverse.

There's a hint of positivity in almost every reading here today, but much of that positivity is blocked by a personal hindrance. This week will have us removing many mental obstacles in our life.

It's a week filled with personal bests and a few victories, as well. We're also looking at many family-related happenings.

Some are great, some are excellent, and some will try our patience to the point of leaving the room just to get away from whoever is bothering us. It's the holiday season and as lovely and warm as that may be, it's also a time that brings out angst and dread in many family members. Oh, the irony.

All in all, we're looking at a very 'survivable' week. What problems do come are those that have solutions. We may have moments of doubt and we may even feel aggressively 'anti-family' but that won't last. Hey, it happens every year, and we get over it each time.

We'll all be OK this week. Hang tight, do the right thing, and have a good week, signs. This one's on you.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for November 27 - December 3, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Fake it until you make it, Aries. That's what this card asks you to do. This means that during this week, you may find yourself in situations that require your presence; it's more than likely family-related and it will also put you in an uncomfortable situation.

Instead of getting yourself flustered and frustrated, it is advised to just nod and smile to get yourself through it. If you want to spare yourself a nervous breakdown, then 'smile and wave' and nothing more. Fake it 'til you make it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Right now, this week, you're in a precarious position; you do not know what to think or how to trust. It's not necessarily a bad thing because you know it will pass and that it's up to you to make it pass.

Until then, however, you will be very questioning of one particular person in your life. If you are to proceed in confidence, then you need to get your information straight, and this person holds the key to whether you move on, or not.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You need to keep your mind on your own business and not be so overly concerned with someone else's. This week has you feeling as though you've been slighted, and you might end up accusing someone of 'stealing' your money or opportunity.

It's a financially chaotic week for you, but so much of it lies in the idea that you might possibly be envious of someone else's job and salary.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

If last week was too much for you, then this week you will be spending catching up, relaxing, and basically keeping to yourself. You are very a-social this week as people seem to be the very thing you want nothing to do with. It's not hostile though; it's self-preservation.

You know that you need to take time off and you also know that you need to be alone for it to mean anything to you. This week brings you your solo vacation...even if you're staying at home, on your own.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

This week unveils a long-hidden secret for you, and you'll be able to process this news in a positive way. What that means is that you will hear something this week that will set you free, so to speak.

This is news you've been waiting on but had never been sure of its delivery date or of its message itself. This week has you knowing the unknowable, and understanding why you had to wait so long. This week brings you mental freedom, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Looks like you're going to get away with a fairly smooth week, as everyone in your life is in accord, and life feels very harmonious. There may be a few visitors in your life this week, as this is the holiday season, and for you, that's a fun and good thing.

You ARE social and you love your friends. This week brings you an honestly good time gathering with friends, several times. Let the good times roll, Virgo. Enjoy the week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You might find yourself saying some very strong, but positive words to a friend or family member during this week, Libra. You want to help this person, but you aren't here to mince words.

You know the right thing to say to help them out, but they're going to have heard it straight, and that may come with a few stinging lines in there. You are helpful, but you are also harsh. If your person can deal with your harsh delivery, then all will work out well in the end.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You may be on the verge of completing something big, but you won't be able to fully complete it until another day. This week has you feeling productive and creative, but you may also be biting off more than you can chew.

This week begs you to slow down and realize that you don't have to finish this thing off this week. Yes, you want it done, but you can't rush this. Pace yourself, Scorpio. You'll have everything you need, you may just have to grab another's weeks worth of time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

If family angers you, or if the memory of betrayal bothers you this week, do yourself a favor and indulge in these thoughts for a minimal amount of time. Do not let your negative feelings rob you of a happy week.

This last week of November is never easy for you, but you do not have to give in. If you can pass on the overthinking of bad memories, then do so, as this week will have you succumbing to every bad thought you have, if you aren't strong enough to mentally 'walk away.'

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

As the year comes to a close, it will be during this week that you make a few last adjustments to how you think and where you will be taking this new attitude, in the next year. This is the week when you end many negative influences in your life.

You refuse to take them with you into the next year, and when you put your foot down, Capricorn, then things end promptly. You are doing the right thing by saying no to the negativity in your life. Keep it going.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You have wasted enough time, Aquarius, and it will be during this week that you come to know it. You tend to procrastinate...almost a little too much. People in your life are starting to think that maybe you think you are privileged, or above working.

You'd like to think that people are jealous of you but during this week you will find out that yes, they are thinking of you, but it's not jealousy their feeling; it's that they do not see you as productive — a thing you'd hoped you would hide from everyone. You'll be called out this week, Aquarius.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Always a good tarot card for your horoscope, and one that will always bring good fortune and happiness. It looks like you'll be enjoying the company of friends and family this week, Pisces, and the best part is that everyone is going to get along.

Nobody is anything less than perfectly grateful and polite and the idea of everyone getting along is like a dream come true, for you. You love a good family gathering and this week will bring that into reality for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.