The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During The Week Of November 28 – December 4, 2022

Your perspective shifts this week to the future as Neptune turns direct and the First Quarter Moon in Pisces occurs.

Which four zodiac signs will see their relationships improve the most during the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022?

Last week saw the Sagittarius New Moon and Jupiter turning direct in Pisces setting off a series of events in your romantic life that will help you create that new beginning you have needed.

This week though, you begin to understand the importance of putting the past to rest and how a sense of peace is what love should bring to your life.

By flowing with the energies of the week, you can understand more deeply how you view love changes when you start healing.

This is also the idea that deep down you have always known what it is that you needed from love.

You may have accepted less because of your own wounds, or something different because that is what others said was normal, but deep down you always knew that love was supposed to be different.

As you move through this loving and powerful week, you will start to understand the connection between yourself and your relationship which allows you to understand that love is supposed to be abundant.

And when you finally heal, you also finally understand what this really means.

The four zodiac signs whose relationship improve November 28 - December 4, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When how you feel about yourself starts to improve, so does your relationship. This week brings some wonderful opportunities for you to start to implement the ideas and dreams that began last week when it comes to love. You are at a powerful point in your journey right now as Mercury, Venus, and the Sun are all in your sign.

When it comes to love, having the planets that govern communication, love, and action all in your sign means that you are going to be making decisions about these themes from your most authentic self. Jupiter just turned direct last week in Pisces and Neptune do the same this week.

This is an incredibly lucky and beneficial time when it comes to your committed relationship and home. If you have been feeling uncertain about what direction to go in or even how to get started in making that big life change, this week provides the moment of opportunity and action that you questioned would ever arrive.

The First Quarter Moon in Pisces helps you to release the past and focus more on the future which is ultimately the most important thing for you right now. When it comes to love, you cannot let the past dictate the decisions you make for the future, you can only learn from it. By being clearer and more focused this week, your relationship will not only improve but will benefit from the growth that you are about to start moving into.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As a Pisces, this week is one of the luckiest and most incredible moments that will occur in your entire life. Jupiter last week turned direct into your own sign of Pisces and this week as Neptune does the same, it is bringing together the themes of abundance and dreams.

On your journey of love, one of the biggest challenges has been that it seems like what you are looking for has not existed. Or at least that is what you had been afraid of.

The purpose of course up until this point has been to learn and to also stay true to your own dreams and visions about what love is supposed to be instead of sacrificing for what others tell you is normal. This week though continues with that big turnaround last week which will edge you into the next romantic chapter of your dreams.

You are about to truly receive more than you have ever thought possible. Dreams will be answered, and the reality you live in will be far beyond what you thought was possible. Just remember that even when your dreams come true and you are living that relationship you have dreamed of, there will still be challenging moments.

It does not mean that things are not improving or that you will not have to pinch yourself because love feels so amazing, but you will still have to understand that people are imperfect, even if love itself is not.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn in your sign becomes your friend this week as it positively unites with Mars in Gemini and Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius. After such a long period of lessons and even a feeling of restriction within your love life, it is now time to let yourself expand.

At the start of the week, reflect deeply on all you have learned about yourself and your relationships over the past year. Because it is Saturn's last hoorah in your sign for some time, there were some major lessons that occurred which will end up benefiting you romantically.

This week is your test and reward for everything before. Because Saturn in Aquarius is hitting up Mars, Mercury and Venus, there are going to be themes of conversations, intimacy, and love that will arise this week. But because Saturn is in such a positive energy with each planet, it is about showing you how to choose differently than you did before.

This may involve returning to some similar themes of events that occurred earlier in the year, but now after the healing and growth that you have done, you are in the place to choose differently. Once you learn lessons in love, you then can open your heart and receive what it was that you needed all along trusting that the past truly is behind you.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Last week may have involved clearing some space for you to create a new chapter in your life, but in the coming days, it will be a completely different energy. This week involves a great deal of peace for you. Peace inside of yourself regarding your decisions and peace in your life. For you right now this is what represents love.

You cannot have your peace disrupted because of your relationship or because of the person that you love. It is something that you have quite literally become intolerable with. Last week as Jupiter turned direct you may have had to make some big decisions or have those important challenging conversations.

However, now as you feel the benefits of Neptune turning direct and the First Quarter Moon in Pisces lighting up your romantic life, you will be filled with a deep sense of peace. You will accept that everything had to happen in the way that it did and that ultimately, the past can never be changed.

The First Quarter Moon is about letting go of the past, so if it had been challenging to feel like you could truly forgive and forget, that becomes something that is incorporated naturally this week. It is all about believing in the purpose of everything and understanding that the person you are in a relationship with does not come to just love you, but to teach you as well.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.