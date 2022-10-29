Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for October 31 – November 6, 2022:

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here with another astrology forecast for Aries through Pisces starting October 31 - November 6, 2022.

During this week's love horoscope, each zodiac sign will reach the depths of the eclipse portal and within it start to feel fate overrules the choice of free will.

After the past few days in which so much occurred from the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio to planets shifting into Scorpio and Mars turning retrograde in Gemini, it may seem quiet, but don’t let appearances fool you.

Everything is still involved from last week and the story is not quite finished this week, no matter how many certain things do feel over.

The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius will likely bring some shocking revelations that you will need to work with to keep progressing instead of letting it disrupt your plans and dreams.

Given that it is during the eclipse portal however though, it likely may also deliver exactly the wake-up call necessary to help unstick you from those cycles and patterns you have already outgrown within your life.

At the end of our weekly love horoscope on November 6th, an interesting dance of opposites between Venus in Scorpio and Uranus in Taurus echoes the same theme of the eclipse to help you choose and create a relationship in which you can truly have everything that you want.

Sometimes it seems impossible to have both that passionate excitement and the comfort of stability knowing that your lover is not going anywhere, but Scorpio and Taurus help to teach you both that is possible.

And that anything is possible, as long as you have love.

Here are a few dates to remember for this week's love horoscope:

Tuesday, November 1st

First Quarter Moon occurs today in Aquarius signaling that even the most conscious plans still run into a shocking turn of events. First Quarter Moons represent the need to move forward and not let fears or doubts hold you back from what intention you set during the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio last week.

That astrological energy was all about passion and worthiness, the ability to create a life and relationship that you authentically love. To welcome that in thought requires transformation and growth both of which are fueled by the theme of truth that is currently in place.

A First Quarter Moon in Aquarius though brings the chance of surprise events as this rebellious air sign often is the host of unexpected events which cannot be prepared for no matter how many steps you have taken to be just that.

In love, it could mean anything. Knowing what is most important to you will help buffer any big surprises. Because it is during the eclipse portal you have to trust that whatever arises is all part of a bigger plan.

Saturday, November 5th

In a week that seems quiet compared to last, it has an undercurrent of unpredictability which is emphasized by today's opposition of Venus in Scorpio and Uranus in Taurus. These are also the two signs that this particular series of eclipses is in, so there is an intense auspicious energy that surrounds the relationship between these two this week.

It is no surprise that eclipses tend to bring changes to relationships, even more so with this particular one as Venus was closely related to the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio that occurred last week.

But now as Venus and Uranus begin their tango of change it spells a disruption within the status quo of your relationship.

While it will be unexpected thanks to Uranus, it does not mean that it has to be negative and can actually be the answer to many of your prayers. The eclipse energy will be working for you helping you rearrange things just enough so that by the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus next week you will be able to find gratitude for all that you have been through.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for October 31 – November 6, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love this week: Saturday, November 5th

Venus in Scorpio dancing with Uranus in Taurus brings up themes between value and transformation. Your priorities may have recently shifted which is causing an upset in your current relationship.

This energy is one that could have you passionately kissing and making up or letting it go once and for all. It is a space of intensity asking you to step into the growth that you have recently gone through to make some important decisions about the future.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20

Best day for love this week: Saturday, November 5th

Venus in Scorpio is in charge of your romantic relationship. As it opposes Uranus in Taurus, it will likely bring up themes of self versus the one that you love.

It could be that you may not be as in alignment as you had first thought or that you need to allow yourself to fully embrace the connection that you have. As eclipses tend to bring surprises just remember that nothing may be what it first seems.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20

Best day for love this week: Monday, October 31st

This week with Mars just having turned retrograde in Gemini, it is time to start slowing down. With it being eclipse season and the energies running somewhat sporadically, the Capricorn Moon will help to reconnect you to your feelings.

This is actually where your work currently is. Instead of pushing ahead with your steady stream of thoughts, it is important to tune into your heart and give the answers you are seeking time to rise to the surface.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22

Best day for love this week: Monday, October 31st

You have done so much lately Cancer, it is time to relax a little bit. This week try to do less and simply just be. You need to give yourself time to be able to heal and process all that has recently occurred.

The Moon shifting through Capricorn this week will highlight your feelings of romance, whether about an existing or even future relationship you are dreaming of. Let yourself hope once again, it is where love blooms.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22

Best day for love this week: Wednesday, November 2nd

In the next few days, it is important to make sure that you are pausing before reacting too quickly. Saturn recently turned direct in Aquarius and with the First Quarter Moon occurring in this zodiac sign as well, there is a great deal of focus on love and romance.

This may be an area that has felt strained recently, but this week there are opportunities for reconnection and greater depth. Vulnerability will be key and making sure you are implementing everything that you learned in the past two months about creating new patterns in love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22

Best day for love this week: Thursday, November 3rd

Juno recently turned direct in Pisces giving you more of an idea of what you need from a committed relationship. You still are likely in a state of processing, this week it is important to take your time with it.

Although it may seem like they are flashes of insight coming in, you may not be ready just yet to actually make a decision either way and that is okay. Don’t rush the process and as the Moon swims through loving Pisces this week you will be grateful you did not.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22

Best day for love this week: Saturday, November 5th

You are still likely experiencing waves of change after the Venus Star Point in Libra a few weeks ago. Once the Sun and Venus moved into Scorpio it seemed that the intensity was moving away from you, but now it is just making you think about things differently.

This Scorpio energy lights up themes around value for you in your life. You may find that what you value most within your relationship or even partner has changed causing a need for an important conversation to occur.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21

Best day for love this week: Saturday, November 5th

There is so much going on in your life right now that it may be challenging to focus on just one area. The series of eclipses occurring right now is affecting your sense of self and your romantic relationship.

This week as Uranus in Taurus, the sign that rules your romantic relationship will once again stir the waters as it opposes Venus in Taurus. There is something here that needs to be talked about and changed. If it does not mean a break-up, it does represent a time to change things for the better.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21

Best day for love this week: Tuesday, November 1st

Juno just turned directly affecting your long-term committed relationship and who you share your home with. Just as this occurred multiple planets moved into Scorpio lighting up the unconscious truths of your life. You are the seeker of truth, yet it seems at times it is more challenging to discern what that actually means.

Alongside Saturn now direct in your realm of communication, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius will be highlighting the need for some of these important conversations to come together. It also may signify some surprising news coming to you though, so it is important to remember to hold space for the one you love too.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19

Best day for love this week: Tuesday, November 1st

It seems the universe is always sending you messages to make sure that you take all areas of your life into consideration. The First Quarter Moon in Aquarius is highlighting your perspective of value in your romantic life this week.

The value of your partner cannot be assessed in the same way that the value of your career can be. However, it is important to recognize that your partner can only be so patient in waiting for you to see what they are worth. Make sure that you are recognizing the value of love in your life this week.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18

Best day for love this week: Saturday, November 5th

In the week ahead things should be moving easier in your romantic relationship. Saturn just turned direct in Aquarius, signifying the end of any restrictions and deep healing. This week though Venus in Scorpio and Uranus in Taurus brings up themes between home and career.

It may be that you need to re-prioritize your time to make more space for what and who you love. It does not necessarily signify a crisis but rather a crucial point in making sure that you are putting in the time you genuinely feel called to so that you can feel more at balance.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20

Best day for love this week: Saturday, November 5th

Juno turned direct in Pisces recently just as the Venus Star Point in Libra occurred within the area of your life that governs intimacy and transformation. Now that so many planets have entered Scorpio it means that you are feeling like everything is going so well it hardly seems real.

Scorpio governs travel and new adventures but it also governs luck. This week as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus gets ready for some shocking but amazing declarations of truth. It will be a moment for some pivotal conversations in love, just make sure to stay present no matter how unexpected things may seem.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.