The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships During November 2022

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships during the month of November 2022, according to certain transits in astrology.

The month ahead helps you to be able to see everything you previously were not able to so that you can feel greater confidence in taking those first steps of freedom.

As November begins, it is still within the eclipse window; the two weeks between the solar and lunar eclipse carry wild card energy for you and your relationship.

Yet, as more planets shift into Sagittarius, the sign of the truth seeker, it will be impossible to ignore your own any longer.

One of the most challenging aspects of a relationship is being able to trust what you feel.

This often results in you gaslighting yourself hoping for the issues to just go away or your partner to just change in some way all the while you end up spending your life ignoring your truth.

You cannot live the life that is meant for you or even have the relationship you truly desire if you are not living in truth.

This month it becomes apparent that the truth does always change things, but now you are finally ready for all it will bring.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love & end relationships on November 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Sagittarius is the energy that rules your romantic life. This month as Venus and Mercury shift into this fire sign, you will be more aware of everything you have been keeping inside.

For the past couple of months, the stars have been urging you to recognize the feelings you have inside and how to be more emotionally vulnerable. Instead of just assuming something is the case or that your feelings will eventually subside if you just adequately ignore them.

Now as the planet of love and the planet of communication collide in the truth-seeking sign of Sagittarius it is time for everything to finally come out. Sometimes when you hold back the truth in your relationship it is because you already know that it will change everything.

This is trying to control the outcome though which even if logically it seems you might be able to do, will never be achieved.

This is a chance for you though to let go of the fear that has kept you from being honest about what you are feeling and even what you want for your life.

No one ultimately wants a break-up but if it ever comes between the truth and hanging onto something, hopefully, you will remember that it is never worth it. It has been said that you cannot change people, you can only love them, however sometimes that loving has to be done from afar.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have been praying for love this year, likely even in your current relationship. This is because you may have been loved, but you have not been loved in all the ways that you truly need.

You do not like to give up though and that means instead of just seeing things as they are, you have been trying to fix and mold them into something that is more what you want.

This month though things are different because you are different, and you realize that you just cannot keep hoping for something to happen if it is not.

Thanks to Juno now direct in Pisces and Vesta moving into this water zodiac sign this month you will be able to be in the place to choose yourself over anyone else ever again. Love, the kind that is healthy and that last, will never make you abandon yourself.

Love also will not make you hold out hope for it becoming better so that you can feel more fulfilled or satisfied. Recognize that while everyone is a work in progress, it is different than falling or staying invested in fixing upper relationships. It is time for you to call everything as it is, which means that more space will be made in your life for what comes next.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

At the end of October, you likely experienced a sizable quake within the foundation of your relationship and even in how you see yourself. This was due to the Venus Star Point that occurred in Libra giving you a chance to feel reborn.

But changes do not always happen in the manner that you think they will.

Things may have begun to shift back in October, but you have needed the additional time to be able to understand what it all means for you.

As the second of the two eclipses occurs mid-month, you will finally be able to see what is really going on and how it is those that are around you who will help you the most. Leaving a relationship can be challenging but in your case this month it is your friends and family being there for you which will make all the difference.

This may even have been a turning point in realizing this as it is different to end a relationship knowing that you are supported by those around you. Let these people who care about you be there for you and also let their support be the way out that you can finally see. Other people can show you the way, but you have to be the one to take it.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your relationship has not been something that you could figure out the way you could in every other area of your life. This month though you get a major boost from the asteroid Pallas entering Cancer, which is the sign that rules the romantic area of your life.

As much as you may not want to start over, mostly out of fear of not being as good as you are now, this month will prove to be the final tipping point for you.

When you are in a relationship that you fear you will not have certain aspects again if you were to leave, remember that certain qualities like honesty and transparency never qualities that should feel like too much.

But also keep in mind that it is normal to fear losing a relationship, however, it is often a situation of being able to receive so much more.

The relationship that you are in now is not truly fulfilling otherwise you would not feel as restless and unsatisfied as you do. Moving forward, take what you have learned from this connection but also be ready to open yourself up to so much more.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.