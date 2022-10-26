Welcome to the monthly tarot horoscope reading for each zodiac sign in astrology is here covering the entire month of November 1 - 30, 2022.

With Scorpio's wild and frenetic energy leading up to our creativity, and Sagittarius coming in for the final wrap-up, we should be doing so well creatively that we might even end up shocking ourselves.

The tarot cards work well with astrology in this regard, as each zodiac sign has received a very meaningful card.

There are very few tarot cards that show up in reverse this month, which means that our advice is pretty straightforward and direct.

We're looking at much joy and happiness, with a few 'lessons to be learned' here and there. The basic feel to the month is one of figuring out where to place our energy.

Will we give ourselves over to creative acts, or will we be too stuck in the past to move forward?

It's an interesting month, and that is for sure, mainly because there is SUCH potential here, and believe it or not, we all stand to benefit highly from whatever it is we get ourselves into this month.

November is for creativity and focus; there is literally nothing to stop us from achieving just about anything if we put our minds to it.

Each zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope for November 1 - 30, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

This month has your zodiac sign shaking off the last bits of your own negative feelings, Aries. It's hard work, but you have to do it, and you've learned way too much to go backward.

You've been through a lot, emotionally, this year, and you don't intend to let all that pain take you down. You are strong and wise, and this tarot card implies that while it's been hard, you are more than ready to rise above all conflict.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

You might be taking this month a little slower than usual, but that's because you don't want to blow it, and 'it' refers to just about anything that requires your attention and creativity.

You want to do well, and you shall; you just need to go at your own pace, and that, too, is possible. You will be respected for doing things your way, as it seems that you have been 'right' all along.

People cherish your presence during the month of November.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Like many of us, you will be tempted to go over too many bad memories, as it happens, during the end months of the year. It's best for you to stick with what works for you, as you've come so far this year, Gemini.

You need to stop relying on the past, as it becomes part of your identity, and that's not something you need any longer. Stick with the present, and relive all of your victories.

You need not rely on ancient memories any longer. Live your life and be free, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

While it may be hard to see the 'bright side' to this card, what we are looking at here is how you can rise above any past pain so that you may live in peace, once again. It's time now for you to set aside any grudges you may have, and you'll find that you really are ready to do this.

You've been through enough trouble this year, and now you are ready to put your misery behind you. There is always a positive in every situation.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You'll be diving into a hyper-analytical phase here, which will absolutely get you the answers you are looking for.

You are keen to the end of the year vibe; you want to complete that which you've started and you will do just that, Leo.

By analyzing the things in your life, you'll be able to figure out your next bold, brave moves. You are strong and persistent throughout November.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

A great tarot card for a great zodiac sign. This month will have you on top of everything. All decisions will be made soundly and properly, and you will have very little to distract you from the things that make you happiest.

Your drive towards creativity is at an all-time high, and the people in your life will turn to you as an authority figure, someone they can trust. You are trustworthy and kind, and life feels...good.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

This tarot card helps you to appreciate what you have, and to cherish life as it is, for what it is. You may be tempted to compare your life to the lives of others; big mistake.

You are living your own unique life and you are fantastic; what you need to avoid is believing that others have it better than you. You have everything you need, Libra.

Honor the month for its beauty and its potential. Try not to see the glass as half empty.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

During November, you'll want to dabble in fun things rather than business-oriented work. This tarot card suggests that you're not as into work as you might have been during the year and that as the year comes to its close, you feel like frolicking more than you feel like concentrating.

You are free to be goofy and wild at this time, and you take advantage of this feeling, fully. Expect to do a lot of partying and eating...and why not!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Yours is the zodiac sign that reveals the only tarot card in the Suit of Pentacles this month, Sagittarius, and that definitely means money is coming your way.

You've worked hard, all year long. You don't ask for much, but you certainly do want to get paid. It seems that you'll be paid and then some during this month, as your work is well appreciated and honored. You might even get a remarkable promotion, as well. Good for you, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

There will be love in your life during the month of November, however, it may not be the kind that lasts, which is probably OK by you, at this point in your life.

You may very well be getting yourself into a fling with someone who is cute and willing to get into something with you.

There's a lightweight 'non-committal' attitude that occurs that, in a way, feels free to you. Perhaps this is just what you needed to send the year off with.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

This is just about the best tarot card you can get, Aquarius, and for it to represent the entirety of the month of November, for you, is like saying you're basically going to have everything you wish for.

This also implies that you better wish for good things, as your powers of manifestation are through the roof during this time. Be careful what you wish for — you just might get it. In fact, you probably will.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

What you need to concern yourself with, this month is falling back into old, bad habits. It's not that you will necessarily fall, but you need to keep an eye on the present while leaving the past where it is.

You may be tempted to indulge in self-pity, but on some level, you know that's not going to work for you. Stay positive and bright, Pisces. You do so well when you keep the momentum going.

Don't allow yourself to sink too far down. You'll be OK, especially if you cling to family and friends.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.