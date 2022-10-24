How The Last Solar Eclipse Of 2022 Affects Each Zodiac Sign Starting October 25, 2022

Whenever we know that an event will be our last, it becomes more meaningful, and October 25, 2022, marks a momentous date for planet earth collectively because we experience a final solar eclipse.

The Last New Moon solar eclipse occurs in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and this is the Last solar eclipse of the year, and it is what astrologers call 'cazimi'.

Cazimi means to be at an exact degree. In Scorpio, this eclipse is emotionally intense and as a partial eclipse, the energy unfolds over the next three months.

The October 25, 2022 New Moon partial solar eclipse marks a concluding season for the nodes in Taurus and Scorpio.

Opposite of Taurus, we are reminded to manage our wealth and personal property. In Scorpio, we are urged to be careful about whom we become intimate with. Eclipses mark the change of seasons and they always happen at the lunar nodes of fate.

Eclipses aren't rare, but they symbolize power moments where our path heads in a new direction, but as the power of the Sun and the Moon are impacted by the eclipse event, we need to wait a little bit before rushing ahead.

The Moon and Sun align at the same degree, which marks a sure fate pushing us toward destiny.

The Last New Moon partial solar eclipse in Scorpio will be at 1 degree, which is associated with the zodiac sign Aries.

Both Aries and Scorpio are passionate and intense Mars-ruled zodiac signs that symbolize the birth of something new. So we can expect to start something new with the Sun and Moon at the Aries decan.

But there is a plot twist to this manifest destiny. Our something new will stem from a past endeavor that fell flat. It is the rebirth of a dead dream, so what was once lost is found, and what died is reborn.

What is so interesting about this eclipse in Scorpio is that we are dealing with fixed water energy. Scorpio is a sinister zodiac sign that governs the underworld and is ruled by two malefic planets—Mars and Pluto.

This eclipse may feel a bit like war, death, and aggressive force. It may infer sexuality, control, and passionate anger will come up as themes in our relationships. These themes will have something to do with the past and can present themselves in the form of a test. Pass the test, and you may see something amazing happen in November when the last lunar eclipse takes place in the North Node.

The zodiac sign of Scorpio is represented by the Scorpion glyph, which means we have to be concerned with the tail of the serpent since we will be conjunct with the South Node. The South Node relates to our past life and what we left unfinished when being born this time around.

But we are ready to learn and grow, aren't we? And the Last New Moon solar eclipse of the year allows us to have a chance to prove it, to ourselves and to others.

It's important to note that Venus is involved. The eclipse that took place in the zodiac sign of Taurus brought chaos to relationships and things related to Venus because Taurus is ruled by this peace-loving zodiac sign.

Now, with Venus conjunct with the New Moon and Sun, we will see this eclipse play out in our relationships once again, and we may even feel like we are dealing with past life events and themes, which can stir confusing emotions.

This eclipse event can be a moment where we fall back into old patterns or rise above and move away from them. The choice, of course, is yours.

How the Last New Moon partial solar eclipse affect each zodiac sign's horoscope starting October 25, 2022:

Read your horoscope below to find out.

Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

To say you are ready for love would be an understatement, but this eclipse may create some sort of delay related to your love life.

It has not been easy to find the intimacy you crave with a person who sees you and loves you for all that you are.

Because this eclipse is happening in your rebirth sector, you could hear back from an ex who wishes to resolve past hurt and move on in peace.

Despite your kind personality, the feelings this individual stirs up in your heart can be stronger than you imagined they would be.

You may feel the anger you've held inside bubble to the surface and decide to put the conversation on hold until you have regained your emotional balance.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Commitment is a big word for you and one you do not take lightly. But unfortunately, some unmet needs have been revealed by dating or long-term relationships.

So this eclipse marks a time of decision where you find the courage to assert your needs in the name of love.

This could be a much-needed breakup or where you decide to start spending more time with friends to get some needs met that you cannot have with your partner.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, during Mercury retrograde, you experienced a change in your life that affected how you do work and the events that required you to change your schedule to accommodate them. Today’s eclipse helps you see what is working and what is no longer sustainable.

As with scheduling-related things, don’t expect to start making adjustments immediately.

This eclipse involves a few relationships, so you’ll likely need to collaborate with others. However, life will seemingly fall back into place before the new year.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your heartstrings are pulled, and a part of you remains guarded. Someone in your life longs to give you the attention you crave.

You have needed this for a long time but were unwilling to trust your feelings. But this eclipse begins to melt the frost around your heart caused by past hurts. So the journey starts and leads to a brighter outlook toward relationships.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your family is important to you; however, you have been unable to manage the workload as usual. There was a conflict at work, and as a result, you did not have the energy to spend quality time with your relatives as you would have liked.

But, the last solar eclipse of the year brings significant change. You are about to experience improvements in these areas of your life, but it will not be easy. Once the eclipse has passed, you may begin to reprioritize your life to spend more time with your family and do things for yourself.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, this eclipse will bring attention to your sector of communication. Now that Mercury is direct, this is a relief to your life.

You may have some contracts that will need rewriting or a car repair that makes it seem better to buy a new vehicle. If you have writing projects, job offers, or other pending paperwork, be prepared to wait.

You will want to review the fine print and give yourself plenty of time to accomplish what you hope to achieve.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This eclipse can feel unsettling for you as it disrupts a sense of security. Your ruling planet Venus is involved, and it takes place in your sector of personal property at the Aries degree.

With the Aries degree, you may have something connected to another person that puts things on hold for you.

It’s tough to wait for another individual to talk to you about a personal matter. If you are looking for a place to live, deciding if you ought to move in with a mate or are waiting on a partner to show up in a big way, the waiting can be a challenge.

However, don’t let the difficulties get you down. You may find that pushing through works for you this time. It’s not easy, but you can do it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this eclipse happens not only during your solar return but also during a new Venus cycle in your zodiac sign.

These are significant times for you, but large events also require tremendous energy. You may decide to travel across the country or return to school in the name of self-improvement. Wherever the road takes you, start planning.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this is an intense eclipse in your enemy sector and your house of endings. Some friendships have served their purpose, Sag, and even harbor no ill-will toward anyone specific individuals don’t fit your life anymore.

You begin to realize you do not deserve the hassle they invite, and it’s time to close the door on their ability to have access to your time.

This is no time for peacekeeping, as many lessons you’ve learned are now mastered. The last solar eclipse of the year helps propel you forward to do the right thing for yourself. Even if it’s difficult to say goodbye, you are ready to bid others farewell.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, but everyone needs a good friend, and it’s important to network; there may be people you’ve lost touch with because of the pandemic or other reasons. However shy you may sometimes be, it's always good to reach out and begin the conversation again.

Reconnect with people whom you did business with in the past. Consider humblebragging by pulling out certificates, awards, and positive reviews you’ve earned to share on social media. Finally, this eclipse may move you to update your professional CV to use it in the future for job hunting once your birthday season begins.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you're getting better at communicating your deep needs and wants. Saturn's been in your zodiac sign all year, so it's been a year of growth and loneliness.

With this eclipse in your friendship sector, you'll start to meet new people and entertain your friends more. You can reinvent yourself at this time.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The big event takes place in your house of philosophy, so this is a very spiritual eclipse for you as it takes place in your house of philosophy. It may dawn on you that there are quite a few roles you've held yourself accountable to that no longer apply to you.

Even though you are a flexible person who prefers to avoid conflict, you must set clear boundaries and pursue your beliefs. The Last eclipse of the year awakens your inner guru, who wants you to be yourself at all costs. It may take some getting used to, but once you do so, you’ll love who you truly are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is the Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She is a member of ISAR and a graduate of the Midwest School of Astrology.