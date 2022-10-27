Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For October 31 - November 6, 2022

The tarot horoscope for the week for each zodiac sign reveals that we are feeling a little pressured.

We are at the end of 2022, and what is it about November that seems to get under everyone's skin?

This first week and its tagalong October introduction dates promise to kick butt while helping us maintain composure.

It's an active week and many of us will be put to the test. It appears that the week will try our patience and put us in touch with some of our lesser traits.

This could be disturbing, but the general feel for the tarot cards here shows us that we'll surmise all of our problems.

From October 31 through November 6, the Tarot tells us that we're doing good, we just have to practice a little more moderation.

As we go over the tarot cards, we can see where moderation is needed, and one place, in particular, is in the idea of moderating our own moodiness.

As the year tapers down, we feel emotional — it's just part of the darkening of the light.

We have to be careful not to unleash our own inner demons onto the happy lives of others.

This week teaches us that we need to balance our lives. We can't allow ourselves to hit bottom, only to soar to the ultimate heights, readying ourselves for the next severe fall.

The end of the year is a hard time for many, but it's very important for us to know that moderation is the key here.

Balance, vision, trust in nature, and love for all things.

Keep this in mind. Love and acceptance are the key works for how we get by during the week of October 31 - November 6, 2022.

Weekly one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign starting October 31 - November 6, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

It's a typical Aries week in so much as you will make up your mind about something and do it. That's simple. Right now, you are not interested in anything but progress.

You aren't feeling melancholy and self-pity is not something you ever indulge in. This week is all about getting things done so that you don't have to look at them ever again.

It's a week of accomplishment for you, Aries. You feel driven to complete things.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You'll be working closely with someone else during this week, and you will find that this is the best way for you to be, at this point in your life.

You love the support you get from this one person and while you are starting to rely upon it, you also get the impression that this person isn't about to leave you high and dry.

You are able to feel both at ease and productive, thanks to the loving support you get from this one particular person in your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

What you set out for during this week, easily comes to you. You have some very specific ideas in mind, and making sure everything goes according to your plans is your number one interest.

With this kind of focus, you won't be able to do anything other than succeed, and this week seems destined to bring you everything you need. You feel solid, healthy, and able to stand on your own two feet, this week. You get what you need during this time and it pleases you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Although this week doesn't promise much more than good hard work done the right way, there still is something to be said for making money. And that is what you'll be doing this week.

You aren't brought down by romantic issues, and you aren't that interested in what friends are doing, either. You are mainly concerned with wrapping up the year with intense work, done for the purpose of saving up money. Success abounds.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Things aren't working out according to plan, and this may put you into a state of inertia; you aren't sure what you want to do, or if you want to do anything at all.

It seems that this week has you feeling either lazy or unwilling, and while there isn't enough energy in you to uphold a feeling of unwillingness, you won't be able to shake the thought that whatever you ARE doing is hopeless.

It's just a rough time for you, and you will be over it soon enough, Leo. Hang in there.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You may find yourself starting fights with people who do not deserve to be attacked by you, as they will be. When you start a fight, it's not because you want to know what's going on in the other person's head.

it's because you feel frustrated with your own life and you want a punching bag to let it out on. This week has you looking at the state of your life, and whether it's good or bad, you will find a problem with all of it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You may find that you can't control yourself during this week, as you may tend to flow over to the dark side, for fun and frolic. You don't want to watch out. You want to take risks and get in trouble, mainly because you feel you need a change of pace.

Your life, the last few weeks feel lackluster, and it will be during this week that you replace the luster you've lost. Note: your choices may not be the healthiest around, so please, be careful.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

A fantastic week for you, Scorpio, as all of your work-related goals are met and accepted. You are about to experience a very smooth week simply because you made it this way by being the person you are.

This implies that you've done the work already and now it is the time when you get to see the fruits of your labor blossom into great manifestations. You know what you're doing, and part of the fun, for you, is getting to watch things successfully fall into place.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

If you aren't moving out of your house today, you are creating thoughts of how to do it, and when. You are not living in the present during this week, Sagittarius.

You have your mind on the future, and that is where you take solace. You know it doesn't exist right now, but right now gives you trouble, so you look to the future for hope and change. This is the week where you start your 'escape' plan. You will be successful.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You may end up being the saving grace for your company or household during this week, Capricorn. Being a person of great integrity, you won't do the wrong thing and you are very conscious of what the wrong thing — in business — is.

You may end up being very unpopular during this week, but there is someone watching you, and they are both approving of your choices and ready to financially honor you for your efforts.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You may have to wait a little longer for this one project idea of yours to come to fruition, as this week seems to be congested with issues that you cannot control, and each and every one of them will get in the way of your progress.

You'll be OK because you are generally pretty patient about these kinds of things, but still, you may be disappointed by the whole start-and-stop nature of the week. Your batteries are fully charged, but nobody else has the energy to keep up with you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You are advised to keep both eyes open this week, Pisces, and to watch everything around you. There is someone or something in your life that is waiting around for you to make a mistake; don't give it any satisfaction.

You can accomplish all you want, but it's important for you to not slip into laziness or sloth; you need to remain alert and on the ball. If you can keep it going, you can breeze through this week as though it were nothing at all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.